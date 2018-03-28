Laura Darby’s Crazy Day in the Field – as FBI agents whirled around Clifton Park

By Laura Darby

Clifton Park Correspondent

I had to work from 9 AM -7 PM. My messages were going off rapid fire all day. My neighbor went over and shot a few pictures. He said it was hard to get close as there were 20 cars there. Plus all the news vehicles. He did speak to one of the news stations. He said no activity at Lauren Salzman’s house.

I drove over on my lunch hour to Nancy Salzman’s at 2 PM and talked to channel 6. Neighbors would not go on record or agree to be filmed they told me. FBI was still there and was there till after 7 PM when they left with computers and a whole bunch of other stuff. I don’t know if the safe was brought out.





I went out with one of films crews tonight. They were up all last night filming but, of course, left before the raids happened, hence the rush to get someone to shoot and all I have is an iPhone and ipad.





So this is what I saw tonight. Dog out at Brandon Porter’s, two people at Edger Boone’s dragging the garbage cans back to the house from end of driveway. Could have been Vanessa Boone or Perla Boone, Edgar’s mom. Didn’t recognize the male. I only saw the back of him but don’t think it was Edgar. Some packages once again left on the front porch of 21 Oregon Trail. Nancy’s all closed up.





Loreta Garza’s all closed up.





Apropos: no one around not even a media vehicle.





We did drive to Alex Betancourt’s and oddly a light was on upstairs and someone was in there. Could have been a realtor or hired help for all I know but it was odd. Sara Bronfman’s mansion also had lights on in the garage and one in the interior. Got some footage at Rosa Laura Junco’s; lights on there too.

Back over into Knox Woods and is very quiet.





It got interesting when I went over to 7 General’s Way. I circled around the cul-de-sac a couple of times to get footage. Apparently, there was a lot of traffic down there. Some young guys came out asking what we were doing. We told them we were filming and asked did you know this was Allison Mack’s unit? Yes, they said they had heard, but they were not part of NXIVM and they didn’t want their trucks filmed (understandable), I told them to burn some sage to exorcise the demons. Then a senior citizen lady came out and started chanting my license plate to me. I got mouthy back to her, told her I lived in Knox Woods and it was not illegal to film on her street.





Again she chants my license plate back to me and asks what outlet we were with. I almost said Frank Report, but really it was none of her business. More chanting of my license plate, and asks me if it means anything. I said, Yeah, you can read (my license plate) and my partner said lets move on so we did but not before me stating to the lady. These plates wont exist in a matter of days nor will this car :). My partner and I both felt the interactions were odd, like they were hiding something so I passed that info on to the people who may know better.





Literally, I am catching up on what went down today now.