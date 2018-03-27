FBI Raids NXIVM ‘Prefect’ Nancy Salzman’s home

The FBI has raided Nancy Salzman’s home on Oregon Trail in suburban Albany, NY.

A search warrant was issued and several federal agents armed and donning bullet proof vests have entered the home of the NXIVM leader and co-founder known as Prefect.

Salzman, 63, a registered nurse, and hypnotist, is second in command of the NXIVM cult.

The cult’s leader, Keith Raniere, was arrested yesterday.

Part of the search will be for cash and other documents and videos believed to be stored in her large basement safe. Raniere was arrested yon Sunday in Mexico and transferred to the USA on charges including sex trafficking and forced labor a/k/a slavery.

It was reported by former members of NXIVM that as much as $2 million in smuggled money was stored in her safe at one point in time, a fact first reported here. According to sources, Raniere instructed his Mexican followers to smuggle cash in from Mexico – and stored it in the safe in Salzman’s house.

Stay tuned for more info .

As of 10:33 AM the search is in progress…

Link to related story and pictures at https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Feds-raid-home-of-NXIVM-co-founder-Nancy-Salzman-12784322.php#photo-15296383.