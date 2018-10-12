Guest View: Allison Mack might never have become Vanguard’s sex slave – but for Kristin Kreuk

The following is a comment by a reader using the moniker No Sympathy for the Vanguard. Because the comment advances the debate over actress Kristin Kreuk’s role in NIXVM, I moved it from the comment section and edited it to conform to the style of a post.

By No Sympathy for the Vanguard.

In reply to Sultan of Six recent post.

First, I would like to say that my initial reply was made in the comments section of the post “More evidence that Kristin Kreuk was deep into recruiting for NXIVM– with Allie Mack and Nicki Clyne” published on October 7, 2018.

I didn’t think my comment would get posted as a ‘guest view’ article, or I would have spent more time filling in details to support my statements. There are a few things I would have changed … but I didn’t spend a lot of time looking over it, because I thought it was just thrown in the comment section. Now, on to Sultan of Six’s critique of my comments:

Let’s start with Kristin Kreuk’s attempt to downplay the length and depth of her involvement in NXIVM. I wrote, “Notice how she carefully stated that she was 23 when she joined, but left 5 years ago. She knows people can google her age and see she was in for 7 years, but she knows the majority of the social media world wouldn’t check and it doesn’t sound as long when you word it that way.”

One of the things I would have changed is “majority of the social media world”. That’s poorly worded and too generic. What I meant is that the general public does not intake NXIVM news the way those of us who are regularly on Frank Report do. Most of Kreuk’s fans, or people who came across her Twitter post [denying she was deeply involved in NIXVM] probably don’t know how old she is, or would bother to Google how old she is. She is a very attractive girl and doesn’t look that much older than her Smallville years.

That being said, yes, some articles point out she was in NXIVM for seven years. And, yes, it is ‘simple math’ but the way things are worded sometimes have a reason.

When someone states the age they started [23], then how many years ago they left [5]… [but leaves out the numer of years they were in, it may be to lessen the perception of how long they were in.]

Kristin Kreuk is 35 years old. Seven years is almost half of her adult life….. Most people don’t consider seven years a short time. So taking that into consideration, it does seem like she’s downplaying how long she was in NXIVM and how involved she was.

Now onto the part where I said she was deflecting. Sultan of Six says it’s an outright denial. … Let’s look at her exact words:

“The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS.”

She is denying being in “the ‘inner circle’ or recruiting women as ‘sex slaves’…. But she never clarifies what she was doing and deflects from the fact that she recruited and coached for NXIVM.

For me, this is damning evidence: Kreuk brought Allison Mack into NXIVM. Mack became a sex slave and a master. Kreuk did recruit someone into NXIVM who eventually became part of the inner circle and a sex slave. It may not have been on purpose, but she is responsible for Mack’s introduction to NXIVM. If she never invited her, Mack might never have become the Vanguard’s sex slave.

https://frankreport.com/2018/04/12/secrets-of-allison-mack-as-mack-ordered-hildreths-girlfriend-to-be-sex-slave/

Would you consider the following as using her star power to recruit?

Here is a video of Kreuk and Mack promoting their NXIVM survey for college kids:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZ4aEk9Ecoc&app=desktop

Here is the link where Kreuk and Mack were promoting the A Capella Innovations which was another recruitment tool for NXIVM.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amLPa8I1KU0

Here is a video from A Capella Innovations with a Keith Raniere quote behind them. You have Allison Mack and Kristen Kreuk and Nicki Clyne.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGdSRjfqxAM

Here is a video of Kreuk with fellow NXIVM coach Kendra Voth promoting Girls By Design to help teen girls with self-esteem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYKLc8eabzo

Here is a link proving that nefarious things were exposed when Kreuk was still in NXIVM

https://artvoice.com/2018/02/02/smallvilles-kristin-kreuk-left-nxivm-sex-cult-summer-2012-months-cult-leader-raniere-exposed-pedophile/#.W712ZGhKjDc

This is an article from Feb 2012 listing Kreuk as a student and recruiter.

https://www.timesunion.com/local/article/NXIVM-courts-rich-powerful-and-influential-3253818.php

This is Kreuk using her star power to bring people into NXIVM. She may have been blind or brainwashed and may have had good intentions, but some of the DOS sex slaves could be women who joined NXIVM because of her. Considering the fact that we don’t know the names of all the sex slaves, maybe an apology for anyone who was there because of her celebrity status – directly or indirectly – would have been worth the effort on her part.

I know it would eat at me if someone became a sex slave because of me – that’s for sure.





Kristin Kreuk on stage with Nicki Clyne promoting Keith Raniere [see the banner in the background.]

Kristin Kreuk on stage, under the banner of Keith Raniere. In 2011, Kreuk was listed as a coach for NXIVM. As published in Saratoga In Decline: Kristin Laura Kreuk, Vancouver, BC; referred by Mark Hildreth; phone eve: 778-998-1692; fax: 604-736-5550; rank: Yellow, 2 stripes; coach: [Name redacted]; birthday: Dec-30.

When I wrote Kreuk should lead the charge against NXIVM, if she is truly innocent, I meant she could still use her star power, her voice, to speak out to those who are in hiding to come forward to authorities for their protection and to bring down the Vanguard. She doesn’t need to have been in the inner circle or have participated in the nefarious aspects of NXIVM, to do so.





That’s exactly why people mocked her for starring in a television show called “Burden of Truth.”

Half of Sultan of Six’s attack regarding the inner circle and DOS is contradicted with his statement “Not all who were DOS slaves were part of the inner circle.” The point is, Kreuk didn’t have to be in the inner circle or bring people into the inner circle, for them to end up as sex slaves.

And yes, there is nothing illegal about adults having sex, but do you think Raniere became more extreme with the formation of DOS, or was it a more organized form of what was already there? Maybe a more extreme form of the pre-existing harem.

In response to my asking why Kreuk left, Sultan of Six wrote: “You’ll have to ask her. Maybe she got all that she wanted out of it and wanted to focus on her career which then got more time-consuming. Judging from the chronology of her career, that is exactly what happened.”

Sultan doesn’t know exactly what happened. But if it was that simple, why not answer the questions coming from reporters and her fans? An interview would clear so much up. This game of silence only raises questions about her involvement.

Yes, collateral is a DOS term. My point was that she said she had ‘minimal contact’ with anyone in NXIVM since she left. We don’t know an exact time she left. She says she left about five years ago; others say she was still involved in NXIVM after that.

Who did she have contact with? How often, and why? A cordial cup of coffee? A Necker Island extravaganza? A branding session at an old friend’s house? We don’t know, because she hasn’t clarified anything beyond one short paragraph. Don’t you think someone who is guilty could have said the same thing? I hope Kreuk is clean and the FBI doesn’t find something on her regarding some of the other law-bending/breaking NXIVM took part of. I really hope Kreuk is innocent.

The FBI has called NXIVM an organized criminal organization with a large reach of nefarious activities beyond DOS.

Kristin Kreuk plays a brave lawyer on the Canadian taxpayer funded TV show Burden of Truth. Her character risks her career to protect young women.

Kristin Kreuk plays an outspoken lawyer who risks her career to protect young women on taxpayer-funded Canadian Television. As far as NXIVM is concerned, here is what she has said to date: “When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,’ what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program. I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS. Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.”