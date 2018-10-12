Nancy Salzman comments on Facebook – on Michelle’s sketch — and a story in pictures

If something is not prohibited, one is free to do it.

While Allison Mack is prohibited from surfing online and enjoying the internet as a condition of her bail – and while her master, Keith Raniere, is in federal detention in Brooklyn and has no access to the internet except for the BOP’s CorrLinks email system,, Nancy Salzman apparently can go online.

She recently made her presence known on Facebook, commenting on her daughter Michelle’s artwork.





Speaking of art, it is curious that Michelle seems to now favor creating sketches of under-the-age-of-consent girls – since Raniere went to jail.





Most of Michelle’s recent sketches seem to be of young girls.

Speaking of sketches, Nancy Salzman uses sketches of herself for her profile picture.





There is also this sketch of her on Facebook.





Here’s how Nancy looked recently going into court.









Before Frank Report broke the DOS branding scandal, Michelle used to sketch women who looked like DOS slaves. They even had belly chains – or necklaces – something Grandmaster Keith Raniere required them to wear to symbolize their status as slaves (they were never allowed to remove them at any time, day or night).

Here are some of Michelle’s earlier works:

















What is it that “she can’t she even” …. do? Take off her belly chain? It is reported that DOS slaves were forbidden to have any sexual contact – except with Grandmaster Raniere – not even masturbate…

Every culture seems to embrace art as a way of expressing itself. Was Michelle expressing DOS culture?

Below is Michelle with her husband, Ben Myers. He did a lot to get people into trouble on behalf of Vanguard. He was NXIVM’s chief hacker. Ben knew all about the imprisonment and slavery of Jane Doe – a Mexican woman who was confined to a room in Clifton Park for 18 months because she wanted to date Ben and not join Raniere’s harem.

Ben and Michelle solidified their romance thanks to the imprisonment of Jane Doe.





Happy together … and together thanks to Jane Doe’s lockup…. a good foundation for romance.

Now, the man who engineered it all has been locked-up for almost seven months and counting.





His name is Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard. [The above is not an actual photo of Raniere getting locked up but is used for illustrative purposes since the prisoner looks not unlike Keith.]

Here is an actual picture of Keith Raniere AKA VAnguard – about the time he created DOS.

…. Not only did this Vanguard lead Nancy…





and Allison…





and Lauren…





… into getting criminally charged, he also led his chief financier, Clare Bronfman, into being charged and what is likely to be her imprisonment and possibly – through restitution, fines, and forfeiture, also into the poorhouse – by the time she gets out of the jailhouse.

Some might think this is only fair since she put others into the poorhouse with her wealth — and the jailhouse with her perjury.





John Tighe is in prison and may be innocent. Did Clare conspire with Ben Myers and possibly a certain law enforcement official to plant false evidence on his computer?





Clare walks out of court.

While she awaits trial, Clare is under home arrest. As part of the conditions of her bail – which includes a $100 million bond – she is allowed outside of her luxury Manhattan apartment three days a week – twice for 90 minutes and once for two hours.

Based on the picture above, Clare appears to be sticking to her 800 calorie, vegetarian, low protein diet. She needs to run many miles per week to become integrated, Keith taught her.

Below is a picture of Clare before she was arrested, running a half marathon. Clare is currently upset that, with only 5 hours of total outdoor time per week, she cannot run as much as she needs to burn off the 5,600 calories she consumes per week.

Also arrested was low-level bookkeeper Kathy Russell.





Pretty ballerina Kathy Russell was also charged. Keith told her, if she tried hard, and continued to work at low wages and spend most of her annual income on taking more NXIVM classes, she could become a world class prima donna.

Kathy is 60.





Practicing ballet is usually for the very young, but Keith told Kathy that she was not too old to become a top-flight ballerina even at her age – by using the NXIVM “tech”. She just needed more practice and more NXIVM classes.

Some people thought it was odd to see a middle-aged woman on stage alongside preteen girls at recitals of the Saratoga Ballet Company.

All things are possible if you pay enough money to learn the NXIVM tech – Keith taught to pupils like Kathy Russell seen here leaving court.

Facebook is a pleasant diversion for those who like to post pictures. Here is one of Nancy with two babies ,which I believe are Lauren and Michelle.





Who would have thought they would grow up to be foundational members of a sex slaver cult called NXIVM?





Pre-arrest photo of mother and daughters – all in the service of Vanguard. They spent the best years of their life serving him. It is not known if they will abandon Vanguard and accept plea deals to avoid spending the rest of their lives serving a prison sentence because of him. [Note Michelle left – has not yet been charged with any crime.]

This is Judge Nicholas Garaufis, the presiding judge in the United States vs Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, and fall girl Kathy Russell.

If it goes to trial, a jury of 12 men and women will hear evidence and determine if the defendants are innocent or guilty. At present, the trial is scheduled to start sometime in March 2019.

There are some who think that Nancy and Lauren may turn on their Vanguard. It might be the wisest thing they could do.





Viva Executive Success!