After the departure of two members who achieved the rank of the Green Sash, Executive Success Programs (ESP) was reportedly down to only eight greens in the organization.

Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente, both of whom had achieved Green Sash status, recently quit ESP, reportedly after learning about DOS.

At the Coaches Summit held earlier this month in Clifton Park, Jimena Garza was promoted to Green status, bringing the number to nine Greens within ESP. They other are Lauren Salzman, Esther Chiappone, Sara Bronfman, Alex Betancourt, Omar Boone, Ceci Salinas, Emiliano Salinas, and Loretta Garza.

Edgar Boone holds the higher rank of the Blue Sash, but he is considered retired and said to hold the Blue Sash emeritus.

The Greens comprise High Rank.

Of course, Keith Raniere controls all operations. Clare Bronfman is second in command and Nancy Salzman, known as Prefect, is considered third in command but, in reality, her daughter, Lauren Salzman, leads the Greens.

At one time, there were two Purple Sashes – which is higher than Green or Blue. The two Purples died of cancer at an early age. They were Pamela Cafritz and Barbara Jeske.

Given that she has spent tens of millions of dollars supporting Raniere and his followers, Clare Bronfman is a de facto Gold Sash holder. And, as the saying goes, “She who has the gold makes the rules”.

A longtime member of the organization, who predated ESP, is Karen Unterreiner. She is a proctor and holds only an Orange Sash. While excellent at persuading women who are already members that having sex with Mr. Raniere is transformative, she has been unable to effectively recruit new members. She, therefore, never advanced to Green despite her being with the company since its inception.

Faithfulness is a highly appreciated value in Greens.

Green Sash Esther Chiappone is telling people that no women have been branded. Yet she knows for a fact that women have been branded. She has always been a good liar for the cause. She was mentored in lying by Mr. Raniere. He deceived her into relocating to Clifton Park and dedicating herself to his cause by telling her he was in a monogamous relationship with her when, in reality, he was having sex with a number of women, including some of her closest friends.

Nancy Salzman was sent in to to EM Ms. Chiappone who ultimately proved her loyalty by embracing a polygamous lifestyle, and lying about it to others including some of her closest friends.

She again proved her loyalty when she became elderly and Mr. Raniere no longer resorted to her vagina for his concupiscent pleasures, by staying faithful to the organization and accepting low level beta male, James Del Negro, as her sloppy second.

However, the ability to enroll new people is most important. All promotions are determined by Mr. Raniere but can be influenced by the whim and caprice of Lauren Salzman.

Allison Mack is currently a proctor and wears the Orange Sash. Her stupidity is often cited as the reason she has not advanced to Green, but others say it is because Lauren Salzman will never allow her to rise any higher because of the extreme jealousy between the women, which is kept hidden.

Sources say everyone feels the exposure of DOS may cause the company to crumble.

At the Keith Raniere “University”, where students pay $5,000 per month to learn how to rise in the ranks of ESP, they study George Orwell’s “1984″.

The book deals about a fictional world where government is totalitarian and the suppression of information is a key ingredient to maintaining rulership over people.

Some have compared Mr. Raniere to Big Brother.

Rising in ESP from coach to proctor is important for those who are unable to find employment elsewhere. Coaches are unpaid and serve as interns. Some coaches work for more than four years before becoming a proctor.

The record may be held by Farouk Rojas, who appears to have 16 years in as coach. He cannot become a proctor because he has not worked through his issues; the principal one being that he is too fat. Fat people cannot be proctors in ESP.

Promotions in these trying times are the company’s way of saying “Thanks for not quitting like the sane people have”. It is a way to secure loyalty. Some have been promoted without meeting previous stricter qualifications since High Rank are scrambling to stem the tide of defections by giving more people promotions.

Meantime, sources are deeply concerned that if Nancy Salzman’s cancer worsens and she becomes terminal like Pamela Cafritz and Barbara Jeske, the organization could not survive.

Despite the promotions of people to two and three stripe proctors, it may be difficult to make money, since finding new students to pay for ESP classes is almost impossible wherever the internet is available and people have access to Google and can read.

Stories about branding and blackmail are easily found on the internet for those searching to learn about Keith Raniere and ESP.

The ESP Center in Vancouver closed as did the ESP Center in Los Angeles and the one in San Francisco. And in Monterrey, everyone has learned about DOS; defections are increasing. Mexico City, it is feared, is about to implode as news about DOS is getting around, according to sources in that city.

Alex Betancourt and his Nxivm lover Emiliano Salinas. Two Greens in a pod; Lovers Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas are High Rank — for now.

Keith Raniere is known to look over his group like a big brother.Big Brother Vanguard watches over everyone.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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ESP NECESITA MÁS VERDES

Después de la salida de dos miembros que alcanzó el rango de la hoja verde, programas de éxito Ejecutivo (ESP) era según se informa abajo a solamente ocho verdes en la organización.

Sarah Edmondson y Mark Vicente, ambos de los cuales habían alcanzado el estatus de hoja verde, recientemente dejar de ESP, al parecer después de conocer DOS.

En la Cumbre de entrenadores celebrada este mes en Clifton Park, Jimena Garza fue promovido al estado verde, elevando el número a nueve verdes dentro de ESP. Otros son Lauren Salzman, Esther Chiappone, Sara Bronfman, Alex Betancourt, Omar Boone, Ceci Salinas, Emiliano Salinas y Loretta Garza.

Edgar Boone es el más alto rango de la hoja azul, pero él se considera retirado dijo para sostener la hoja azul emérito.

Los verdes comprenden alto rango.

Por supuesto, Keith Raniere controla todas las operaciones. Clare Bronfman es el segundo en comando y Nancy Salzman, conocida como prefecto, es considerado el tercero al mando pero, en realidad, su hija, Lauren Salzman, conduce a los verdes.

Al mismo tiempo, había dos hojas púrpura – que es superior a verde o azul. Los dos morados murieron de cáncer a una edad temprana. Fueron Pamela Cafritz y Barbara Jeske.

Dado que ha gastado decenas de millones de dólares apoyando Raniere y sus seguidores, Clare Bronfman es titular marco oro de hecho. Y, como el refrán, “She que tiene el oro hace la rules”.

Desde hace mucho tiempo miembro de la organización, que predated el ESP, es Karen Unterreiner. Ella es un procurador y tiene sólo una hoja de naranja. Aunque excelente para persuadir a las mujeres que ya son miembros que tener relaciones sexuales con el Sr. Raniere es transformador, ella ha podido efectivamente reclutar a nuevos miembros. Ella, por lo tanto, nunca avanzó a verde a pesar de su ser con la empresa desde sus inicios.

Fidelidad es un valor muy apreciado en verdes.

Verde hoja Esther Chiappone es decirle a la gente que no las mujeres han sido marca. Sin embargo ella sabe para un hecho que las mujeres han sido calificadas. Siempre ha sido un buen mentiroso para la causa. Ella fue mentor en la mentira por el Sr. Raniere. Le engañó en reubicación al parque de Clifton y dedicándose a su causa, diciéndole estaba en una relación monógama con ella cuando, en realidad, estaba teniendo sexo con varias mujeres, incluyendo algunos de sus amigos más cercanos.

Nancy Salzman fue enviado a la Sra. EM Chiappone que demostró en última instancia su lealtad por abrazar un estilo de vida polígamo y mentira respecto a los demás incluyendo a algunos de sus amigos más cercanos.

Una vez más probó su lealtad cuando se convirtió en edad avanzada y Sr. Raniere no recurrió a su vagina para sus placeres concupiscent, por permanecer fieles a la organización y la aceptación de macho beta de nivel bajo, James Del Negro, como su segundo descuidado.

Sin embargo, la capacidad para inscribir a nuevas personas es más importante. Todas las promociones se determinan por el Sr. Raniere pero pueden ser influenciadas por el capricho y el capricho de Lauren Salzman.

Allison Mack es actualmente un proctor y lleva la hoja de naranja. Su estupidez es citado a menudo como la razón por la que no ha avanzado al verde, pero otros dicen que es porque Lauren Salzman nunca le permitirá levantarse cualquier más alto debido a los celos extremos entre las mujeres, que se mantiene oculto.

Fuentes dicen que todo el mundo siente que la exposición de los DOS puede causar la empresa a desmoronarse.

En el “University Keith Raniere”, donde los estudiantes pagan $5.000 por mes para aprender a levantarse en las filas del ESP, estudian “1984 de Orwell”.

El libro trata sobre un mundo ficticio donde el gobierno es totalitario y la supresión de información es un ingrediente clave para mantener el gobierno sobre la gente.

Algunos han comparado el Sr. Raniere a gran hermano.

Levantamiento en ESP de entrenador a proctor es importante para aquellos que son incapaces de encontrar empleo en otros lugares. Entrenadores no son remunerados y sirven como pasantes. Algunos entrenadores trabajan para más de cuatro años antes de convertirse en un custodio.

El registro puede ser considerado por Farouk Rojas, quien parece tener 16 años en como entrenador. No puede convertirse en un procurador porque no ha trabajado a través de sus temas; la principal una que es demasiado gordo. Personas gordas no pueden ser procuradores en ESP.

Promociones en estos tiempos difíciles son la compañía “Thanks decir para no dejar de fumar como el have de la gente sana”. Es una manera de asegurar lealtad. Algunos se han promovido sin calificaciones más estrictas anterior reunión puesto que alto rango están luchando para frenar la ola de deserciones por dando a la gente más promociones.

Mientras tanto, fuentes de preocupa profundamente que, si se agrava el cáncer de Nancy Salzman y se convierte en terminal como Pamela Cafritz y Barbara Jeske, la organización no podría sobrevivir.

Despite the promotions of people to two and three stripe proctors, it may be difficult to make money, since finding new students to pay for ESP classes is almost impossible wherever the internet is available and people have access to Google and can read.

Stories about branding and blackmail are easily found on the internet for those searching to learn about Keith Raniere and ESP.

The ESP Center in Vancouver closed as did the ESP Center in Los Angeles and the one in San Francisco. And in Monterrey, everyone has learned about DOS; defections are increasing. Mexico City, it is feared, is about to implode as news about DOS is getting around, according to sources in that city.

Alex Betancourt and his Nxivm lover Emiliano Salinas.

Dos verdes en una bolsita; Los amantes Alex Betancourt y Emiliano Salinas son alto rango–por ahora.

Keith Raniere is known to look over his group like a big brother.Vanguardia de gran hermano vigila a todo el mundo.