Source: “Depressed” Lucas Roberts sought multiple EMs in Clifton Park

A source informs Frank Report that:

Lucas Roberts, a member of the High Council of the Society of Protectors (SOP), stayed behind in Clifton Park to get multiple Exploration of Meaning (EM) sessions and other forms of counseling after the recent ESP Coaches Summit.

He is said to be deeply disturbed and seeks the counseling tools of ESP’s “experts”..

He is said to be blaming himself for his “issues”.

Almost all of Mr. Roberts’ former friends in ESP, most of whom are from Vancouver, quit after DOS was revealed.

He has “concerns” about his “girlfriend”, Diana Lim. He and Miss Lim had been broken up for about two years, when she suddenly came back to him just as DOS was being revealed and people were quitting ESP.

Mr. Roberts, who friends say used to “cry himself to sleep” over losing Miss Lim after their original breakup, ditched any plans he had to leave ESP when she surprised him and told him she would come back to him.

Mr. Roberts did not know then that Miss Lim is a DOS slave. Now, she reportedly spends little time with him. Mr. Roberts lives in Vancouver, Miss Lim has relocated to Montreal. They used to live together in Vancouver before their break up two years ago.

As a DOS slave, Miss Lim owes her allegiance to Keith Raniere, not Mr. Roberts.

Mr. Roberts is also reportedly embarrassed by being named as a cuckold, a man whose girlfriend has to make herself sexually available for Mr. Raniere while, at the same time, he rarely gets to see her.

Frank Report has detailed this bizarre behavior. The website is read by many of his former friends in Vancouver and by many in the present ESP community.

On the other hand, Mr. Roberts was highly flattered and honored when he was named to the High Council of the Society of Protectors, a non-paying position that affords him the opportunity to earn money if he recruits new members.

However, with the scandal surrounding DOS, it is becoming exceedingly difficult to recruit new members.

Mr. Roberts is, in addition, deeply in debt to ESP and some think the amount he owes for all the training he took is approaching $100,000.

It is not known if his latest spree of therapy sessions was paid up front or if Exploration of Meaning Practitioners extended him credit.

As one sources said, “If he goes into the ESP ‘therapy hole’, he is less likely to get the right counseling and perhaps should consider going to a psychiatrist or a licensed therapist”.

Meanwhile, observers are split on Mr. Roberts. Some say he is a sensitive, albeit weak, individual who does not want to harm others. Some say he is emasculated clown.

Others say he has merely lost all self-confidence in himself. Some say he is a sociopath, and is advancing in ESP with rapidity based on that attribute.

He is being mocked by some observers who have given him the nickname “Cuckie”, a derivative of cuckold. At his work, his partner and some of his customers may have gotten wind of his unique open minded attitude about his teacher allegedly having sex on demand with his girlfriend.

Vancouver, despite being the third largest metro area in Canada, with more than 2.6 million people in the region, is in many ways a small and chatty city.

Mr. Lucas was lampooned on Frank Report for his curious subservience to Keith Raniere who seems to be in obvious control of his girlfriend, Diana Lim.

Lucas Roberts.WE ’VE fought with many men acrost the seas, An’ some of ’em was brave an’ some was not, The Paythan an’ the Zulu an’ Burmese; But the Fuzzy was the finest o’ the lot. We never got a ha’porth’s change of ’im: 5 ’E squatted in the scrub an’ ’ocked our ’orses, ’E cut our sentries up at Suakim, An’ ’e played the cat an’ banjo with our forces. So ’ere ’s to you, Fuzzy-Wuzzy, at your ’ome in the Soudan; You ’re a pore benighted ’eathen but a first-class fightin’ man; 10 We gives you your certificate, an’ if you want it signed We ’ll come an’ ’ave a romp with you whenever you ’re inclined. We took our chanst among the Kyber ’ills, The Boers knocked us silly at a mile, The Burman give us Irriwaddy chills, 15 An’ a Zulu impi dished us up in style: But all we ever got from such as they Was pop to what the Fuzzy made us swaller; We ’eld our bloomin’ own, the papers say, But man for man the Fuzzy knocked us ’oller. 20 Then ’ere ’s to you, Fuzzy-Wuzzy, an’ the missis and the kid; Our orders was to break you, an’ of course we went an’ did. We sloshed you with Martinis, an’ it was n’t ’ardly fair; But for all the odds agin’ you, Fuzzy-Wuz, you broke the square. ’E ’as n’t got no papers of ’is own, 25 ’E ’as n’t got no medals nor rewards, So we must certify the skill ’e ’s shown In usin’ of ’is long two-’anded swords: When ’e ’s ’oppin’ in an’ out among the bush With ’is coffin-’eaded shield an’ shovel-spear, 30 An ’appy day with Fuzzy on the rush Will last an ’ealthy Tommy for a year. So ’ere ’s to you, Fuzzy-Wuzzy, an’ your friends which are no more, If we ’ad n’t lost some messmates we would ’elp you to deplore; But give an’ take ’s the gospel, an’ we ’ll call the bargain fair, 35 For if you ’ave lost more than us, you crumpled up the square! ’E rushes at the smoke when we let drive, An’, before we know, ’e ’s ’ackin’ at our ’ead; ’E ’s all ’ot sand an’ ginger when alive, An’ ’e ’s generally shammin’ when ’e ’s dead. 40 ’E ’s a daisy, ’e ’s a ducky, ’e ’s a lamb! ’E ’s a injia-rubber idiot on the spree, ’E ’s the on’y thing that does n’t give a damn For a Regiment o’ British Infantree! So ’ere ’s to you, Fuzzy-Wuzzy, at your ’ome in the Soudan; 45 You ’re a pore benighted ’eathen but a first-class fightin’ man; An’ ’ere ’s to you, Fuzzy-Wuzzy, with your ’ayrick ’ead of ’air— You big black boundin’ beggar—for you broke a British square!

Lucas Roberts shed tears when his lady refused to come back to him.

Diana Lim is said to have given material against herself that Keith Raniere can use to blackmail her. Is this why she sought Lucas Roberts and took him back? When you are dealing with Keith Raniere, anything is possible. If it is perverse enough, anything is probable.

Diana Lim is said to have given material that Keith Raniere can use to blackmail her. Is that why she sought out Lucas Roberts to take him back?

Keith Alan Raniere

Last year, Keith Raniere told students at V-Week 2016: “The way we make things meaningful is we hurt for them. We pain for them.”

Photo of a Society of Protectors meeting believed to be taken before the revelations of DOS came out.

Lucas Roberts' friends say there were 'tears on his pillow' when Diana would not take him back.

Lucas Roberts’ repairs computers with a smile. Sources say he is rarely smiling these days.

Lucas Roberts is a sniveling coward. Beware of him.

Lucas Roberts’ professional career may be at risk as revelations of his support of a branding and blackmail scheme known as DOS continue to emerge. Perhaps he may be able to make a living recruiting people into ESP.