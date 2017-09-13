The Coaches Summit held at Apropos did not address DOS. It seemed to be, nevertheless, the 800 pound gorilla in the room.

The extraordinary hypnotic, trance inducing, intimidating, and psychologically mind-bending abilities of Keith Raniere are advanced enough that, remarkably, no one brought up DOS directly.

The coaches, proctors and High Rank – all of whom have been subjected to at least a thousand hours or more of Mr. Raniere’s highly developed hypnotic induction techniques – seem to fall into several distinct categories concerning DOS:

They do not believe DOS exists.

They know it exists but think its practices are voluntary and worthy for women.

They are sociopaths. It does not matter that women are suffering. They are concerned about their own desires. That includes money they can make with ESP [which is not likely to be much].

They are true disciples of Mr. Raniere and have evolved to advanced levels of sociopathy. It tickles them that women are suffering through DOS.

They suspect Mr. Raniere is demented, evil and vengeful. They are coming out of their hypnosis and gradually becoming deprogrammed. Some are considering escape from Mr. Raniere.

They know Mr. Raniere is insane and destructive. They attended the Coaches Summit but, considering what Mr. Raniere did recently to Sarah Edmondson and Toni Zarattini, they have to be careful and plot their escape with great care. They attended the Coaches Summit, not because they wanted to attend, but because their non-appearance might have brought suspicion about their intention to leave. For the present, they must appear to be supporters because of collateral Mr. Raniere possesses, the amount of debt they owe the company, or the concern that Mr. Raniere might order some of his minions like Vice President of Operations, Clare Bronfman or Executive Board members, Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas to use their enormous wealth and their willingness to bear false witness and bring criminal charges against them. This seems to be especially true of the Mexicans.

"He who has the most joy, wins," says Keith Raniere.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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"He who has the most joy, wins," says Keith Raniere.

VISTA DE LA ESP ENTRENADORES DE DOS

La Cumbre de entrenadores celebrado en no abordó DOS. Parece ser, sin embargo, el gorila de 800 libras en la sala.

La extraordinaria hipnótico, trance inductora, intimidante y psicológicamente alucinantes habilidades de Keith Raniere avanzan que, notablemente, nadie trajo a DOS directamente.

Los entrenadores, procuradores y alto rango – todos los cuales han sido sometidos a por lo menos 1 mil horas o más del Sr. Raniere altamente desarrollaron las técnicas de inducción hipnótica – parecen caer en varias categorías distintas con respecto a DOS:

No creen que DOS existe.

Saben existe pero que sus prácticas son voluntarias y digno para las mujeres.

Son sociópatas. No importa que las mujeres están sufriendo. Están preocupados por sus propios deseos. Que incluye el dinero pueden hacer con ESP [que no es probable que sea mucho.

Son verdaderos discípulos del Sr. Raniere y han evolucionado a niveles avanzados de sociopatía. Le hace cosquillas que sufren las mujeres a través de DOS.

Sospechan que el Sr. Raniere es demente, malo y vengativo. Vienen de su hipnosis y gradualmente llegar a ser borrado de la memoria. Algunos están considerando escapar del Sr. Raniere.

Saben que el Sr. Raniere es demencial y destructivo. Asistieron a la Cumbre de entrenadores, sin embargo, teniendo en cuenta lo que el Sr. Raniere hizo recientemente a Sarah Edmondson y Toni Zarattini, tienen que tener cuidado y trama su fuga con gran cuidado. Asistieron a la Cumbre de entrenadores, no porque querían atender, sino porque su no comparecencia podría haber llevado la sospecha sobre su intención de abandonar. Por el momento, debe aparecer ser partidarios debido a la garantía que posee el Sr. Raniere, la cantidad de deuda que deben la empresa, o la preocupación que el Sr. Raniere podría ordenar a algunos de sus secuaces como Vicepresidente de operaciones, Clare Bronfman o Junta Ejecutiva miembros, Alex Betancourt y Emiliano Salinas con su enorme riqueza y su disposición a falso testimonio y cargos penales contra ellos. Esto parece ser especialmente cierto para los mexicanos.

"He who has the most joy, wins," says Keith Raniere.

“He que tiene más alegría, gana, ” dice Keith Raniere.