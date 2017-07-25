Among the women who serve Keith Raniere is one spoke with Frank Report after investigators came to her house to discuss a certain criminal matter.

Frank Report cannot discuss the nature of the criminal issue at this point in time but will be revealing much more about that matter at a later date.

Unrelated comments she made are not secret – and many people in Clifton Park know it.

The woman has a boyfriend and reports she has regular sex with him.

She admits her boyfriend “cheated on her” but added that if Vanguard called her to his town home on Hale, she would have gone there and her boyfriend would have to understand that Vanguard is her teacher.

As a former harem member, she mentored young women of the harem.

She found that none of the young women were reporting having orgasms with Mr. Raniere. Since they are not allowed to have sex with other men – for Vanguard requires monogamy from his harem – she became concerned.

She feels having an orgasm is important for a woman.

She reports, however, that Mr. Raniere does not forbid them from having orgasms as long as they have them with [only] him. She thinks that there should be something the young women should be able to do to have orgasms while being enjoyed by Mr. Raniere – and she does not accept the notion that their sparing diet or Mr. Raniere being “impotent” prevents them from having orgasms.

She does not believe Mr. Raniere is impotent but rather the young women may lack the ability to arouse him.

“Branding might be part of the reason,” she said. “It was supposed to be the cure-all. Nobody who was not branded could gain entry to Hale and be mentored by Keith one-on-one,” she said. “Of course I need more data but they are nervous knowing who He is. And pheromones may be affected by branding. Keith knows what he is doing but I know if Keith wanted, I could get him excited. Sometimes, an older woman knows things a young woman doesn’t.”

She added Mr. Raniere never forbid her an orgasm and she had orgasms with him.

She said she thought it was healthy to have orgasms. She admitted Mr. Raniere never failed to have an orgasm when she was invited to Hale and he was not impotent in her presence. She also had some interesting details to share about her days [and nights] at Hale.

[to be continued].

"He who has the most joy wins" - Keith Raniere.

“He who has the most joy wins” – Keith Raniere.