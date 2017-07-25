An urgent message to Raniere’s IT man – Ben Myers

People are coming forward from within the mind-control group of Keith Raniere.

Others are being contacted.

Keep in mind that a great deal of information comes from sources who are unable to reveal their identity out of fear of reprisals by Keith Raniere, who has repeatedly used money provided by Clare Bronfman and Sara Bronfman to destroy the lives of his “enemies”. Each reader will have to judge the accuracy of what I write. But I am confident that time will prove that what I write is 100% accurate,

Benjamin Myers, the gullible perjurer in the computer trespass case against Joe O’Hara, Toni Natalie, Barbara Bouchey and John Tighe, is reportedly buying domain names for the Bronfman-Raniere organization. He has already acquired more than 120 domain names on behalf of Clare Bronfman and her E. Mallard company.

The latest is http://www.learning-linguistics.org.

Robbie Chiappone used to purchase domain names for Mr. Raniere and Clare Bronfman but everything he purchased was transferred away from him following his criminal exposure on an unrelated matter. [Update: An audio recording is providing new, key evidence in that case – as it moves potentially out of state jurisdiction: more on that later.]

Mr. Myers may be prohibited from buying new domain names as he shifts from a possible subject to a possible target of an investigation. [Despite persistent rumors to the contrary, Mr. Myers’ role in the imprisonment of Daniella Fernandez is not the focus of the investigation.]

In the event that Mr. Myers is reading the Frank Report, here’s some free – but very valuable – advice: (1) Retain an independent criminal defense attorney as soon as possible [“independent” means not one suggested by – or paid for by – Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman.] (2) Do not destroy any evidence in your possession. (3) Do not discuss means of destroying that evidence.

That may be a more serious crime. Please be advised that Karen Unterreiner is not an attorney.

Making a false statement – using any form of linguistics – to federal law enforcement agents – is a felony under (18 U.S.C. § 1001).

You or your attorney are invited to contact me for details.

Don’t wait too long.

Before V-Week, certain occurrences will make evident that everything being reported here is true.

Those with criminal exposure [that list is pretty long] may want to consider the impact this will have on V-Week and plan accordingly. It may not be the right time to be out of town in a remote setting. But if you do go, [and this IS NOT meant to unduly frighten you] please make arrangements ahead of time for someone to post bail money for you.

Happy together: Michelle and Ben.

Happy together: Michelle Salzman and Ben Myers.

Studying ESP requires a certain attitude about Vanguard.

Artist conception of Ben Myers.

Suburban and pleasant Knox Woods.

Suburban and pleasant Knox Woods will be the spotlight of intense focus before the birthday of the man, the chubby little fellow on the right, Keith Raniere a/k/a Vanguard.

The Dalai Lama asked Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman to be transparent in 2009. They chose to ignore his message. Happily, before V- Week a great deal will become abundantly transparent.

The Dalai Lama asked Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman to be transparent in 2009. They chose to ignore his message. Happily, in fulfillment of the Dalai Lama’s message, a great deal about the corrupt operations of Mr. Raniere and Ms. Salzman will become abundantly transparent – and it will happen before V-Week.

These two happy people will have a lot more to smile about if they retain lawyers sooner rather than later. But, one can only advise, not coerce. But the smiles will vanish and many days of gruesome misery lie ahead for failing to heed this simple advice. To my mind it seems shocking and completely unjust that gullible and manipulated individuals - who actually want to do good - like the two pictured here - have to be punished more or as much as people who knowingly harmed others. Please heed this. Time is running short. I wrote before V- Week -- that means BEFORE V-Week.

A word to the wise: These two happy people will have a lot more to smile about if they retain lawyers sooner rather than later. But, one can only advise, not coerce. On the other hand, their smiles will almost certainly vanish – and many days of gruesome misery will lie ahead – if they fail to heed this simple advice. To my mind, it seems shocking and completely unjust that gullible and manipulated individuals – who actually want to do good – like the two pictured here – have to be punished as much as people who knowingly harmed others. Please heed this: Time is running short. I wrote that before V- Week — that means BEFORE V-Week – certain legal events will occur to make clear the reason for this post.