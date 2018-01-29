December 2, 2015: Second post on Frank Report detailed crimes – and asked FBI to investigate Bronfman & Raniere

I was indicted on trumped on and false charges, initially fomented by Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman, in November 2015, by the U.S. Department of Justice. The charges were so extraordinarily false, I decided to take the unusual step of becoming a journalist covering my own federal indictment.

This led me to the conclusion that the FBI may have been duped by their own witness – Clare Bronfman. They may not have realized she is a stone cold criminal and took what she said at face value.

I started Frank Report within a few days of my indictment, determined to show anyone who cared to read about it, the falsity of the case against me, and the decades-long history of crimes committed by the Bronfman-Raniere crime organization known as NXIVM/ESP – which had, heretofore, gone unpunished.

The dumpy Willie Savbino with the svelete Clare Broinfman.

Clare Bronfman off to court, likely to perjure herself. She is shown here with one of her man attorneys, this one being William Savino.

On Dec. 2, 2015, I published my second post on Frank Report entitled The Bronfman/Raniere Cult Demands Investigation

In it, I wrote, the following:

“Federal investigators might be well advised to take a look at the Bronfman – Raniere enterprises.

“They may find tax evasion, false imprisonment, perjury to FBI agents, foreign corrupt practices, fraud, conspiracy to forge documents, money laundering, wire fraud, immigration violations and misuse of tax-exempt funds.

“Meantime, this writer will demonstrate these crimes and a host of others in shocking, gripping detail as I publish documents and interviews of eye witnesses – including past and present NXIVM members.

“Stay Tuned.”

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So far, I have done my best to keep my promise to readers. I have since published 1,466 posts and readership has grown.

In 2015 [one month], I had 2,902 views.

in 2016, I had 66,432 views.

In 2017, I had 1,146,777 views.

Most of these views in 2017 came after early June after I broke the story about Keith Raniere’s secret group called DOS, which brands women on their pubic area with his initials – after taking blackmail worthy material from them.

It was Catherine Oxenberg – a total stranger – who first called me in late May {I always published my phone number on the website}. At first, her story about her daughter, India, being branded in a secret cult seemed incredible, but Catherine Oxenberg is a well known and highly credible person. Still I had to verify it.

After due diligence, including speaking with Expians – and ex DOS members – I was able to confirm the story and wrote about it.

I was told my story, “Branded Slaves and Master Raniere, Part 1″ [and subsequent stories in the same series] broke the wall of silence about DOS and allowed members to point to Frank Report – rather than risk telling the story themselves and getting the vindictive Keith Raniere on their tail.

This led, I was told, to scores of people leaving the organization, after confirming the stories’ veracity with trusted Expians. The NXIVM ranks shrunk and V-Week 2107 had the smallest attendance in years.

Meantime, I continued to post stories – confident that sooner or later mainstream media would pick up on the incredible and frankly unbelievable story of the blackmail and branding DOS cult.

For four months, I was the sole outlet publishing about Raniere and DOS. I searched daily for something new to write, sometimes scratching my head as to what I could post to keep up the momentum. I believed then and still do that relentless coverage was necessary to focus and encourage Expians, and assist wavering current members to make up their minds to leave.

I believed that openly and notoriously publishing stories about Keith Raniere would show he is not invincible. Some stories were meant to ridicule him [he is a ridiculous creature] ad to show him as the gnome that he is and not the big bad scary monster he is imagined to be.

I set out to debunk his lies, and reveal his cupidity and sinister nature.

It took more than four months [October 17, 2017] before mainstream media covered the DOS branding story, starting with a blockbuster in the New York Times – which, by the way, credited Frank Report for first publishing the branding story.

My role in the Times story was small compared to others. If it were not for the bravery of Sarah Edmondson, Catherine Oxenberg, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Anthony Ames and others who spoke on the record, the story would not have been published. They took a big risk going on record considering how Raniere uses Bronfman money to corrupt the criminal justice and civil legal systems and how he goes after people. who were once his friends, who he declares to be his enemies. {I never met anyone who has so many enemies who were formerly his friends and disciples; he must be both a pretty shitty teacher and an awfully bad friend].

The people who went on the record deserve great credit for saving the lives and futures of many women [and men] and deterring who knows how many people from entering the diabolical cult of Raniere.

Sadly, India Oxenberg remains in the horrid cult. It is one of the sad ironies of this episode [to date] that the bell ringer – her mother, Catherine – saved many women from the hell on earth called DOS, but her own daughter remains deeply enmeshed in the gruesome net of NXIVM.

On a brighter note, since the New York Times story came out, hundreds of media outlets followed suit. And the internet is awash with reports that serve as a deeply cautionary tale to ward off prospective members.

I was gratified that scores of media outlets credited my work on Frank Report for being a resource for learning about Keith Raniere.

[Frank Report was the first to break the story that law enforcement was investigating Keith Raniere and first, along with Aristigui Noticia, to break the story of Raniere fleeing to Monterrey, Mexico.]

In mid December 2017, [almost as if it were a Christmas gift to the many victims of Raniere] the New York Times and the Albany Times Union reported that the FBI is investigating NXIVM [a/k/a the Bronfman-Raniere crime organization].

So, as I said back in Frank Report #2…

Stay Tuned.