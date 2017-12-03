Busy week in the world of Raniere

Last week had a number of red-letter days for the Cult of NXIVM.

November 25, 2017

– Its leader, Keith Raniere, made his first known trip to Mexico: https://frankreport.com/2017/11/27/cult-leader-keith-raniere-has-fled-the-united-states/

November 26, 2017

– Emiliano Salinas distanced himself from Keith Raniere. He told the media he did not have time to meet, nor would Mr. Raniere teach courses at Mexico Centers. Emiliano claimed his business is a “licensee” and “facilitator” of courses created by “Vanguard“, implying that he, Emiliano, in control of Mexico ESP. https://frankreport.com/2017/11/26/mexican-media-aristgui-noticias-reports-raniere-in-mexico-and-salinas-wont-see-him/

November 29th

– The Albany Times Union reports NXIVM is under criminal investigation: https://frankreport.com/2017/11/29/albany-times-union-explosive-editorial-finally-nxivm-gets-a-look-by-law-enforcement/

– Keith Raniere announces he is not the founder of NXIVM and ESP. He is a co-founder. He did not name the other co-founder[s]. No one claimed that distinction before: https://frankreport.com/2017/11/29/co-founder-raniere-to-members-i-am-not-associated-with-group-of-women/

– Ana Risoul hosted the annual ESP Potluck dinner at her family’s palatial mansion near Monterrey: https://frankreport.com/2017/11/29/monterrey-potluck-dinner-tonight-trusted-nxivm-members-invited-will-raniere-attend/





The party was held in the style Keith Raniere is accustomed to enjoying. We are awaiting confirmation Mr. Raniere was in attendance.

November 30, 2017

– Blackmail and female branding may have halted the campaign to make Emiliano Salinas the next president of Mexico. He was a front runner until he got branded with the sex cult label via links to Keith Raniere. https://frankreport.com/2017/11/30/exico-emiliano-salinas-bypassed-as-pri-candidate-for-president-branding-women-might-have-burnt-his-political-career/

– Lama Tenzin Dhonden was suspended by the Dalai Lama in part because of his ties to NXIVM and his affair with Sara Bronfman. News outlets credited Frank Report for breaking the NXIVM story. https://frankreport.com/2017/11/30/nxivm-cult-named-as-part-of-the-reason-dalai-lama-suspends-secretary-lama-tenzin-dhonden/

December 1, 2017

– Record number of views for Frank Report in November 2017: https://frankreport.com/2017/12/01/frank-report-stats-336520-for-november-2017-up-more-than-100000-over-october/

– Even if Emiliano is distancing himself from Keith, Emi’s partner and lover Alex Betancourt is tweeting about his Vanguard: https://frankreport.com/2017/12/01/alex-betancourt-tweets-his-vanguard-with-photos-of-vanguards-last-known-address/