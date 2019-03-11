Ben Szemkus names Catherine and India Oxenberg, Roger Stone, Frank Parlato, Elliot Spitzer and Ashley Dupree at Nxivm party along with Stormy Daniels, Anthony Wiener, Allison Mack, Raniere, Bronfmans and others

Ben Szemkus, the man who said he attended a Nxivm “mixer” in Hamden, Connecticut, in February 2007, with celebrities, Nxivm leaders and politicians, has named eight new people he says were in attendance — people he failed or declined to name before.





On March 1, Ben tweeted:





“To Clear Things Up….. this is the list of People I met at a NXIVM Recruitment Party over a decade ago. https://twitter.com/benszemkus/status/1101471283601059840 …





“Allison Mack, Keith Raniere, Stormy Daniels, Eric Schneiderman, Nancy Salzman, Sara Bronfman, Claire Bronfman, Catherine Oxenberg, India Oxenberg, Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin, Michael Avenatti, James Alefantis, David Brock, Frank Parlato and Roger Stone.





In another tweet, Ben added, “Dr. Brandon Porter was there with a clipboard…. As I was leaving Elliott Spitzer and Ashley Dupres were walking in like movie stars (those were the only pictures I saw that were taken at that event).”









Last year, when Ben Szemkus first revealed to the world that he went to a Nxivm party in Connecticut – in February 2007 – he named an astonishing group of people in attendance.

Ben Szemkus





His original list included:

Porn star Stormy Daniels [with bodyguard] who later claimed Donald Trump had an affair with her, then paid her to be silent.

Keith Raniere

Allison Mack

Anthony Weiner, then a US Congressman, now in federal prison for pedophilia.

Huma Abedin, Weiner’s girlfriend, later wife, and Hillary Clinton aide.

Former, disgraced NYS Attorney General Eric Schneiderman [then a NY State Senator].

James Alefantis of so-called “Pizzagate”, an unproven but widely reported internet conspiracy scandal that alleges Hillary Clinton and John Podesta ran a child-trafficking ring out of Alefantis’s DC restaurant, Comet Ping Pong.

Clare Bronfman

Sara Bronfman.

Nancy Salzman

A dozen or more college women.

Ben Szemkus, along with a female friend.

After Ben first revealed the existence of the Nxivm party, some people questioned Ben’s honesty, claiming it was a ridiculous and impossible story. Ben took a lie detector test and passed it.









Ben also reportedly went missing for a time after telling the Nxivm party story and some suspected foul play from Hillary Clinton.





Szemkus’ newly named Nxivm party attendees are:

Elliot Spitzer, then governor of New York.

Ashley Dupree, the woman at the center of Spitzer’s prostitution scandal that forced his resignation as governor a year after the party.

Catherine Oxenberg

India Oxenberg [then 15 years old].

David Brock, a well known political consultant who founded the media watchdog group Media Matters for America.

Michael Avenatti, a lawyer who would years later represent Stormy Daniels.

Roger Stone, a Republican political consultant, and longtime Trump adviser, who was to later to have a hand in the take down of Gov. Spitzer.

Myself, Frank Parlato.

As for my attendance at the party, I don’t recall being there. But wouldn’t I say that any way, even if I was there?





As I recall, I first heard of Nxivm in August 2007, six months after the party. I started work for them in September 2007 as a publicist and consultant. I first met Keith, as I recall in September 2007.

When I interviewed Ben for a Frank Report story, last year, he named the people he saw in attendance at the Nxivm mixer. He did not mention to me that I was at the party.

My recollection was that I was in Big Pine Key Florida in February 2007 and not in Connecticut at all in 2007.

I think I would have remembered the governor being there. And possibly Stormy Daniels – who Ben says went into a bedroom with Keith Raniere.

Stormy came with her bodyguard, and slipped into one of the bedrooms with Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. Ben speculated that Stormy might have gotten herself branded with Raniere’s initials.





Ashley Dupree – Ben Szemkus recalls she and Elliot Spitzer arrived late at the Nxivm mixer in Feb. 2007 – just as he was leaving.





At the time of the party, Spitzer was governor of New York. He began serving the month before – in January 2007.





NY Gov. Elliot Spitzer – according to Ben – strolled into the Nxivm mixer in Connecticut.





Catherine Oxenberg, with daughter India in 2007. India was 15 at the time of Szemkus’ Nxivm party.





David Brock – a close ally and consigliere of the Clinton family and Democratic politicians. Ben says Brock was at the Nxivm party.

Michael Avenatti. He became Stormy Daniels lawyer years later. Ben said he was at the Nxivm party in 2007.





Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump, would later be credited with revealing to the FBI Gov. Spitzer’s illegal relationships with call girls that led to Spitzer’s resignation in 2008 – a year after the purported Nxivm party.





I was introduced to Nxivm through Roger Stone and political consultant Steve Pigeon in August 2007, about six months after Ben said he and I were at the Nxivm party.



