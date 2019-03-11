Another MK10ART banned by Instagram

What happens when they start doing the same on the Internet?





The Orwellian social media platform called Instagram recently banned a second work of art by MK10ART.





The drawing found to be offensive showed Nancy Salzman dressed as Hitler standing next to Raniere.





The censors at Instagram perhaps did not understand that the picture was not endorsing Nazism but was attacking the teachings of NXIVM and Keith Raniere.





Raniere once told Salzman that she was Adolf Hitler in her past life.





In a happier, more hopeful day, Nancy was told by her mentor and leader, Keith Alan Raniere, that she was no less a personage in her last life than Adolf Hitler. She seems to have accepted his judgment as final and sought to atone for her many crimes when she the Fuehrer. Painting by MK10ART.





https://www.instagram.com/p/Buje3rnF8iD/





Quoting the Frank Report, this is what was written with the now banned painting on Instagram before it was removed:





“For some time, Mr. Raniere informed his followers that in addition to having Nazis [in their past lives] as his disciples, he also had a number of people who were Nazi victims – mainly Jews who were exterminated in concentration camps. At one time, he identified Nancy Salzman and others as former Jewish victims.

“But on one day, The Vanguard made a stunning revelation.

“Barbara Jeske asked him directly who among us is Adolf Hitler?

“And Mr. Raniere revealed that it was Nancy Salzman who in her past life was Adolf Hitler.

“Since The Vanguard teaches he is infallible, Ms. Salzman, who had been previously told she was a Jewish concentration victim, now realized how much she owed Mr. Raniere for saving her from her terrible karma and, according to sources, resolved to be forever in his debt out of the great appreciation she had for him saving her.

“Nancy Salzman became deeply indebted to Mr. Raniere for his willingness to absolve her of her tremendous crimes as Hitler in her former life.

“Is there another savior in history who was willing to transform the souls of the greatest sinners?”

***

Now it appears that MK10ART has two strikes and perhaps will soon be out.











“It seems that artists do not have freedom of expression anymore. Instagram just banned my painting of KAR + Nazi Nancy. ” MK10ART told Frank Report.





It is not clear why the painting of Nazi Nancy and the one below of Allison and Creepy Keith was banned by Instagram, but we are now living in a world where giant social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are censoring the work of writers and artists.





What would happen if, based on the same ‘righteous’ principles, those who control the entire internet decide to also control content?





With newspapers and print magazines vanishing, will we wind up losing the First Amendment and freedom of the press?





This painting by MK10ART was also banned by Instagram – in August 2018.

Vanguard [background] with his DOS slave Allison Mack - painting by MK10ART





Instagram says the painting violated their policy on ‘harassment and bullying”





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Obama gave away US control of the Internet in 2016





Without seeking approval from congress, President Obama transferred control of the internet address system to an international governing body.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a not-for-profit organization, located in Los Angeles, California was authorized by the U.S. government to oversee domain names for websites and individual IP addresses for internet users.

Obama said it made sense to transfer control of ICANN to an international community.

Opponents argued the transition was a mistake because it could lead to authoritarian governments getting control over the internet. ICANN is no longer bound to uphold the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

Presently ICANN rules bar the organization from using its power to control internet content, or withhold or cancel domains if they don’t like the content.

Now that foreign governments control, the rules can be changed.

Member governments must agree on policy changes and the US also has a vote.

***

By the way, MK10ART., not to be cowed by the censors at Instagram painted another portrait of Nazi Nancy. We will see if that one is banned also.

MK10ART's portrait of Nancy Salzman with signs of her past life showing ---. Raniere told her she was Adolf Hitler in her past life. Her daughter Lauren was one of Raniere's harem.