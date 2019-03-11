Scott Johnson: Why Kristin Kreuk is talked about so much on Frank Report

By Scott Johnson

There are lots of reasons why Kristin Crook is talked about so much, including:

Kristin Kreuk

1. She is a semi-famous person;

Kristin Kreuk is a Canadian taxpayer-funded actress, who served as a Nxivm coach and whose membership in Nxivm was used to recruit women. She plays a brave and outspoken lawyer who risks her career to fight a powerful group and a pedophile.

2. Who is currently in the acting spotlight, at taxpayer expense;

Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack put on a show to promote Keith Raniere. Note the banner in the background.

3. Who was in NXIVM for several years;

Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack on Necker Island for a Nxivm retreat.

4. Who recruited Allison Mack, who was indicted shortly after Raniere;



5. Who keeps on “virtual signaling” on social media;

Kristin Kreuk started a group called Girls By Design {GBD] which sought to recruit teen girls into a sexy fun club and gather information about them. The group was at its heyday during the time Kreuk was being widely used by Nxivm to recruit members. Kreuk did not disband the group even after it was reported in the Albany Times Union that her mentor Keith Raniere had raped teen girls.

6. Who started “Girls by Design,” a recruiting mechanism for Raniere’s sick, twisted mind;

MK10ART

7. Who likely didn’t pay her taxes;

MK10ART

8. Who made a lame statement and then went silent on NXIVM; and, most importantly;

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six

9. Who is being defended by Sultan, an obvious sycophant loser.

There is nobody else on the planet who has all of these traits.

I probably left some out; feel free to add to the list.