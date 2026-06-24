For decades, the federal justice system has relied on a vital, unwritten bargain: individuals who take the immense risk to infiltrate criminal networks and help dismantle dangerous enterprises are entitled to a fair and honest evaluation of their assistance. This "cooperation bargain" is the lifeblood of federal law enforcement, providing the vital intelligence necessary to secure our communities.

We commend President Donald Trump for his unwavering dedication to standing up for the American people and his commitment to strengthening our law enforcement agencies. By prioritizing the dismantling of criminal networks and the protection of our communities, this Administration has demonstrated a principled vision for a safer nation. It is in the spirit of this vision that we call for an institutional strengthening of the mechanisms that support our law enforcement efforts.

While the Administration’s goals are clear, there is an emerging disconnect between these high-level priorities and the inconsistent implementation of cooperation policy by certain line prosecutors. In various jurisdictions, individuals who provide substantial, life-saving assistance are finding that the promise of a fair evaluation is being obstructed by bureaucratic inertia or individual discretion, despite having produced measurable results that have directly contributed to the Administration’s public safety success.

We believe that this Administration has the power to rectify these imbalances and restore the integrity of the process. To ensure that the Department of Justice’s practices remain fully aligned with the President’s commitment to fairness and operational effectiveness, we urge senior leadership to:

Standardize Accountability: The cooperation process should not be a "black box" subject to the unpredictable whims of individual prosecutors. By ensuring consistency in how substantial assistance is evaluated, the Department will bolster the efficacy of the law enforcement tools this Administration relies upon.

Honor the Commitment: When extraordinary, documented assistance is provided, the Department should fulfill its end of the bargain as a matter of institutional integrity. Doing so is not just a matter of fairness; it is a necessary step to ensure that the "insider" role remains a viable and effective strategy.

Address Urgent Matters: There is currently a specific, high-priority case that warrants senior-level review. This matter, which has been brought to the attention of and is being advocated by Professor Alan Dershowitz, serves as a critical example of the procedural deadlock we are describing. We respectfully urge the Department to review the circumstances surrounding this matter to ensure that the cooperation provided—which has already yielded measurable public safety results—is recognized in accordance with the commitments made.

Resolution of this specific case is not only a matter of fundamental justice; it is a necessary step in upholding the integrity of the cooperation process itself. By ensuring that the Department of Justice acts with the consistency, transparency, and fairness that this Administration champions, leadership can restore faith in the system.

We look forward to seeing the Administration continue to lead by example, ensuring that those who contribute to the safety of this country are treated with the fairness they were promised, and that the Department of Justice remains a beacon of integrity, accountability, and justice for all.