Correction: Incorrect Photo Used of Dr. Susan Adler

Correction: Incorrect Photo Used

In our coverage of the Catherine Kassenoff case, the name Dr. Susan Adler appears.

Dr. Susan Adler was one of the therapists for the Kassenoff children. Catherine sued Dr. Adler, a lawsuit that did not come to resolution and may terminate because of Catherine’s presumptive death.

It turns out there are two Dr. Susan Adlers in the New York area. Dr. Susan S. Adler and Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler.

Frank Report regrettably used an incorrect photo of Dr. Susan Adler in several articles. The photo has been removed and replaced with the correct photo of the Dr. Susan Adler involved in the Kassenoff case.

In our numerous reports, we mentioned the name Dr. Susan Adler dozens of times. Unfortunately, on two occasions, we also used the incorrect name, potentially leading readers to confuse the two Dr. Susan Adlers.

We apologize for this oversight and any confusion it may have caused to our readers, and especially to the wrong Dr. Adler.

The articles were otherwise accurately reported and provided relevant information.

The correct photo for Dr. Susan Adler is:

The correct Dr. Susan Adler is the woman above. She is a therapist in Westchester, NY.

The wrong Dr. Susan Adler (who is actually Dr. Susan Kaveler-Adler) — the one with no connection to Catherine Kassenoff’s case and whose photo we mistakenly published and removed — is below.

It seems some of Catherine’s supporters disparaged the wrong Dr. Adler on Google reviews and Facebook, and may have contacted her directly.

If you who read this made a negative review of Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler because of our photo, or for mistakenly believing she was involved in the Kassenoff case, please take it down, and/or any other negative public remarks.

The wrong Dr. Adler received many “vicious and hostile attacks” by “email, phone and over 13 horrible Google reviews spoiling my appearance on Google.”

Frank Report regrets the mistake and will endeavor to be more careful in the future.