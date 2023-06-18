Correction: Incorrect Photo Used of Dr. Susan Adler

June 18, 2023
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

Correction: Incorrect Photo Used

In our coverage of the Catherine Kassenoff case, the name Dr. Susan Adler appears.

Dr. Susan Adler was one of the therapists for the Kassenoff children. Catherine sued Dr. Adler, a lawsuit that did not come to resolution and may terminate because of Catherine’s presumptive death.

It turns out there are two Dr. Susan Adlers in the New York area. Dr. Susan S. Adler and Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler.

Frank Report regrettably used an incorrect photo of Dr. Susan Adler in several articles. The photo has been removed and replaced with the correct photo of the Dr. Susan Adler involved in the Kassenoff case.

In our numerous reports, we mentioned the name Dr. Susan Adler dozens of times. Unfortunately, on two occasions, we also used the incorrect name, potentially leading readers to confuse the two Dr. Susan Adlers.

We apologize for this oversight and any confusion it may have caused to our readers, and especially to the wrong Dr. Adler.

The articles were otherwise accurately reported and provided relevant information.

The correct photo for Dr. Susan Adler is:

The correct Dr. Susan Adler is the woman above. She is a therapist in Westchester, NY.

The wrong Dr. Susan Adler (who is actually Dr. Susan Kaveler-Adler) — the one with no connection to Catherine Kassenoff’s case and whose photo we mistakenly published and removed — is below.

 

It seems some of Catherine’s supporters disparaged the wrong Dr. Adler on Google reviews and Facebook, and may have contacted her directly.

If you who read this made a negative review of Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler because of our photo, or for mistakenly believing she was involved in the Kassenoff case, please take it down, and/or any other negative public remarks.

The wrong Dr. Adler received many “vicious and hostile attacks” by “email, phone and over 13 horrible Google reviews spoiling my appearance on Google.”

Frank Report regrets the mistake and will endeavor to be more careful in the future.

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He also appeared in "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM, and was credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives