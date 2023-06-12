Blog Purports to Possess Catherine Kassenoff’s Confidential Pre-Death Materials, Awaiting Whistleblower Unlocking

A subscribers-only blog JANE & JOHN Q. PUBLIC claims it has Catherine Kassenoff’s pre-death-approved material, which includes:

“The Kassenoff divorce files, videos and diary investigating the Last Will and Testament of Catherine Youssef Kassenoff, and the letter she left for her children that can only be unlocked by a whistleblower from the Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, or her children once they turn 18.”

Catherine’s husband, attorney Allan Kassenoff, was a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig until yesterday when the law firm announced he resigned.

The Jane and John Q Public blog states: “Catherine Youssef Kassenoff (1969- 2023) Died by Medical Suicide…. For the final months before her death, Catherine crafted the only plan she could muster. She had already done all she could do fighting for her daughters in family court. This blog was prepublished by Catherine before her death and is only available to members and newsletter subscribers.”

The blog also claims: “Jane & John Q Has Acquired the Book, Movie and Video Game Rights to Catherine Kassenoff’s Story. Proceeds from the sale will benefit her children through the Grandmother’s Pension Foundation and Susan G. Komen’s Breast Cancer Foundation.”

A page on the website features a headline without a link: “Letters to My Granddaughters & Grandsons – Catherine Kassenoff.”

Kassenoff was not known to have grandchildren. Her oldest daughter is 14.

Other headlines without links include:

Now Accepting Interns & Volunteers for Catherine’s Charm Bracelet Project Powered by: Greenberg & Traurg, LLP – Silicon Valley – Kaiser Foundation- WomenSV Court Watch. In Loving Memory of Catherine’s Children — WomenSV1NY

The email address to subscribe is: caljohnqpublic@gmail.com.

“Subscriptions are granted with donation, volunteer application or fee waiver,” the website says.

Above — Screenshot from Jand and John Q. Public