Blog Purports to Possess Catherine Kassenoff’s Confidential Pre-Death Materials, Awaiting Whistleblower Unlocking

June 12, 2023
A subscribers-only blog JANE & JOHN Q. PUBLIC claims it has Catherine Kassenoff’s pre-death-approved material, which includes:

“The Kassenoff divorce files, videos and diary investigating the Last Will and Testament of Catherine Youssef Kassenoff, and the letter she left for her children that can only be unlocked by a whistleblower from the Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, or her children once they turn 18.”

Catherine’s husband, attorney Allan Kassenoff, was a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig until yesterday when the law firm announced he resigned.

The Jane and John Q Public blog states: “Catherine Youssef Kassenoff (1969- 2023) Died by Medical Suicide…. For the final months before her death, Catherine crafted the only plan she could muster. She had already done all she could do fighting for her daughters in family court. This blog was prepublished by Catherine before her death and is only available to members and newsletter subscribers.”

The blog also claims: “Jane & John Q Has Acquired the Book, Movie and Video Game Rights to Catherine Kassenoff’s Story. Proceeds from the sale will benefit her children through the Grandmother’s Pension Foundation and Susan  G. Komen’s  Breast Cancer Foundation.”

A page on the website features a headline without a link: “Letters to My Granddaughters & Grandsons – Catherine Kassenoff.”

Kassenoff was not known to have grandchildren. Her oldest daughter is 14.

Other headlines without links include:

  1. Now Accepting Interns & Volunteers for Catherine’s Charm Bracelet Project
  2. Powered by: Greenberg & Traurg, LLP – Silicon Valley – Kaiser Foundation- WomenSV Court Watch.
  3. In Loving Memory of Catherine’s Children —
  4. WomenSV1NY

The email address to subscribe is: caljohnqpublic@gmail.com.

“Subscriptions are granted with donation, volunteer application or fee waiver,” the website says.

 Above — Screenshot from Jand and John Q. Public

The website adds “This website is available [sic] for backdoor access only. To access information, you must find it through link or search on the internet. Subscribers will receive [sic] newsletters and updates in paper via mail or electronically via email.


“Information contained on shadow blogs includes everything related to family court divorce, custody and domestic violence cases. Including but not limited to judge bias, attorney misconduct, minors counsel (GALS), custody evaluators, forensic accountants, Marvin Claims, disqualification, supervised visitation [sic], vocational [sic] examiners and private judges.”

It may not be related to the Q Public blog, but within the last few days, someone turned Catherine’s formerly public Facebook page into a private setting, and her friends can only see it now.

  • This is the ATTORNEYS at work trying to control the narrative and stop us from speaking the truth loudly. But I’ve only just begun and I have a lot of information and proof of fraud happening in the family court in Connecticut.

    • “This is the ATTORNEYS at work”

      No way. Attorneys have much better grammar than what’s at that hoax website.

  • Scam. Which this entire saga reads like…. This lady is likely alive and well, laughing at all the misery she is bringing to her ex.

  • That sounds like a bunch of gobbledygook spewed by an AI bot in a third world country. It’s probably run by poor Ronnie’s ex girlfriend (for those who don’t get the reference, the GF didn’t exist, but was created by Nigerian scammers).

    Frank. I think you are doing the scammers too much of a service by linking to them bc when you link to them, it pushes them up in search results.

  • Be wary of who you give money to- including susan Komen org- it’s not about helping anyone but board members salaries and research how money is to be distributed to children and who is in charge of it until they have access- family court carnage allows for hyena victim harvesters to pluck what they can

  • I was in a similar situation like the one Ms Kassenoff experienced. Watching the behavior of Mr. Kassenoff brought back painful memories. My divorced trial ended up 28 years ago. My ex husband had all the money to pay for attorneys, I didn’t. Many times I felt like giving up because I couldn’t take the harassment I experienced from his lawyers. I love my two special children and I prayed on my knees many times not to loose them. I was slandered, lied, and my reputation was stained by these “lawyers”. ( I have a nickname for them) The beautiful part is that I ended up winning the case on my own. The credit goes to my God, the Almighty one. My ex husband spent thousand of dollars and who ultimately won? His greedy lawyers. I believe deep inside that a Narcissist will go to the streams to use his own children to get back at his wife. It is all about his power over her. This is a very sad story because at the end his children will get back at him for everything he caused. Sooner or later he will pay for all the yelling, screaming, hatred, emotional and physical pain he directed to another human being .You reap what you sow. That is life

