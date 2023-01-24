Court Filing Seeks Perjury Referral to NY AG Letitia James for Judge Castorina

In 2020, New York State convicted Richard Luthmann for operating half a dozen satirical and political Facebook pages, which a special prosecutor claimed impersonated political figures in New York City.

Even though disclosures on the Facebook pages that they are not official pages of candidates, and content that clearly showed the pages were lampooning, an emboldened Special Prosecutor, Eric Nelson, secured an indictment of Luthmann.

Nelson, a struggling attorney in Staten Island, depends on City and County assignments.

Nelson’s assignment to indict Luthmann came from the top. One of Luthmann’s Facebook targets was Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon.

DA Michael McMahon and Judge Judith McMahon

McMahon wanted Luthmann indicted after he used Facebook to mock him, calling him “Smilin’ Jack,” and asked whether his wife, State Supreme Court Justice Judith McMahon used her influence to refer McMahon’s cases to sympathetic judges.

Luthmann’s satirical McMahon Facebook page had, for instance, a “breaking news” story that spokespersons for breakfast cereals endorsed McMahon for DA, and included endorsements from Tony the Tiger, Captain Crunch, The Trix Rabbit, Count Chocula, and the Lucky Charms Leprechaun.

McMahon’s Lucky Charms “Endorsement”

Another story on Luthmann’s Facebook showed lawn signs promoting McMahon as “Tax Hike Mike” – a reference to McMahon’s former stint as an NYC councilman when he voted to raise property taxes 18.5 percent.

Luthmann published a photo of McMahon next to the Grinch.

Another photo showed McMahon as the underboss of the McMahon Organization and the Boss, his wife, Judge McMahon.

While it might be hard-hitting or funny, depending on your point of view – or even nasty, the First Amendment protects all kinds of speech.

This is not shouting “fire” in a crowded theater.

Even if Luthmann had not clearly labeled the McMahon Facebook page “unofficial,” it is hard to imagine how anyone would think McMahon published the Facebook page.

But it is not wise to insult a DA, especially one who is not above using the color of law to get his enemies. McMahon sought to have a grand jury indict Luthmann for lampooning him.

He had two challenges.

The First Amendment protects lampooning.

Two, he was the victim, so he could not indict directly.

McMahon sought to cure the First Amendment problem with the allegation that Luthmann was trying to make people believe it was McMahon himself publishing pictures of himself with the Grinch or Tax Hike Mike signs, so he could claim it was criminal impersonation.

McMahon solved his second problem by arranging the appointment of a special prosecutor – a dependent attorney – to indict Luthmann.

The case was remarkable, as the special prosecutor had to be schooled on avoiding the First Amendment in front of the grand jury, as email evidence shows.

It is also remarkable that the critical grand jury witness, State Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castorina, Jr., a beneficiary of one of the Luthmann Facebook lampoon pages, provided essential testimony that he barely knew Luthmann and knew nothing about the Facebook pages.

Judge Castorina encouraged and participated in creating and searching for content for the Facebook page lampooning Castorina’s opponent for the State Assembly.

However, Judge Castorina’s efforts to support District Attorney Michael McMahon’s vendetta against Luthmann could lead to criminal jeopardy.

While McMahon may wash his hands and deny any conspiracy to indict Luthmann falsely, Judge Castorina seems to have given testimony larded with perjury – provable by Judge Castorina’s private messages to Luthmann.

Luthmann served two years for the bogus offense, mainly because he was indicted on unrelated federal charges and could not mount a defense while in federal pretrial custody.

Now out of prison, Luthman filed a 264 page motion in New York State Supreme Court calling for Justice Marina C. Mundy, who sentenced Luthmann, to refer Judge Castorina’s potential perjury to New York State Attorney General Letitia James for criminal charges.

Justice Mundy will hear Luthmann’s request, with a return date set for February 14, 2023.