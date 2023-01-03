Did NYS Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castorina Commit Perjury in Phony Facebook Case?

Richard Luthmann recently came on board at the Frank Report, and as part of the work we do, we are investigating his convictions to determine if they were false or proper. This is the first in a series.

Republican Ronald Castorina, Jr. was a New York State Assemblyman from Staten Island before being elected as a State Supreme Court Judge.

Fake Facebook

He was in a hotly-contested 2016 primary race against attorney Janine Materna.

During the campaign, Materna accused Castorina of engaging in “smear tactics.”

Attorney Janine Materna claims Judge Castorina had a hand in digital “smear tactics” in their 2016 N.Y.S. Assembly primary election. A Castorina associate was later convicted of falsifying business records and criminal impersonation.She alleged Castorina was responsible for creating a fake Facebook page that resembled Materna’s official campaign page.

Castorina denied any knowledge of the Facebook page or its creation.

After she lost the election, Materna claimed the contents posted on the fake Facebook page caused her to lose the election.

A year later, in 2017, the Staten Island District Attorney’s Office assigned a special prosecutor to investigate whether attorney Richard Luthmann, “a longtime friend of Castorina,” made the Facebook page and committed a crime.

Though he was the clear beneficiary of the fake Facebook page, Castorina said he was unaware of the Facebook page.

“I’ll let that all play out,” Assemblymen Castorina said. “You can make your own decisions. But, frankly, this is between [Luthmann] and [Materna].”

Castorina added further that he did not “know[] Luthmann well” and denied “being his friend.”

The Grand Jury Testimony

In August 2018, the special prosecutor convened a Grand Jury.

Then-New York State Assemblyman Ronald Castorina, Jr. was a star witness for the prosecution.

The special prosecutor asked Castorina if he was an associate of Luthmann.

Q. And how do you know Mr. Luthmann? A. Mr. Luthmann is, I believe currently and was, a member of the New York State bar. He was an attorney, and so I knew of him from just appearing in the courts; you know, going to bar association functions where he would regularly be. He was hard to — to miss and hard to not — he was hard to miss because he was always very — a very boisterous guy, a very big personality, and so he was somebody that I would typically like to avoid.

The special prosecutor asked about communications with Luthmann.

Castorina said Luthman was crazy and that he simply contacted him wbut without encouragement:

A. But any communications that he had with me were unwanted communications, and as an elected official, at times people contact you that probably you don’t want them to, but you have to kind of placate them. And we have crazy people that contact me. There are people that are just, you know, complainers. There are all kinds of people when you’re in the public eye. They will gravitate to you for whatever reason and they will seek you out. He was one of those such people, but, in addition to that, he was also an adversary representing people on the other side of certain cases that I had, and in particular — Q. Just don’t — A. Yes. Q. Leave it at that.

Castorina admitted he communicated with Luthmann on Facebook Messenger. Castorina swore he was just “placating” him:

A. And then on the private messenger side that wasn’t public, he would send all kinds of lewd, really disgusting pornographic-in-nature-at-times, racially-biased-at-times images that, you know, I would just kind of ignore or placate in some way, and, you know, just to — to get this person away. I don’t want to deal with this person, I don’t want to talk to this person, I want nothing do with this person, but this person just keeps coming back.

Based in part on Judge Castorina’s testimony, Luthmann was indicted and convicted of falsifying Facebook’s business records and criminally impersonating Janine Materna.

The Rooster Crows?

Castorina benefited from the fake Facebook page his opponent attributed to her loss, and Republican party bosses subsequently picked him to be a judge

Castorina’s current judicial term ends on December 31, 2035.

Ronald Castorina, Jr. now serves as a New York State Supreme Court Justice in Richmond County.Castorina’s sworn grand jury testimony is at odds with documents released by NY1 News.

NY1 obtained screen shots of Facebook conversations between Luthmann and Castorina in which the creation of such a site was discussed. “Janine Materna filed a committee [to run against me[,” Castorina begins. Luthmann replies, “Time for a fake Janine Materna site…” “Is there a picture of her with Hillary?” Luthmann asks. “I’m looking for one,” Castorina replies. Eventually, a doctored photo of Clinton supposedly standing with Materna appeared on the page, with the statement. “On September 13” — the date of the GOP primary — “we will make HERstory.” In another Facebook conversation, Luthmann sent Castorina that photo of Materna and Holder, and an image linking Materna and Mayor de Blasio, adding: “In a news feed near you very soon!” “Good,” Castorina replied. “She’s a vicious animal.”

Facebook records show Castorina was a knowing and willing participant in the Fake Facebook smear of Materna.

The Facebook records also show that Luthmann and Castorina collaborated to produce the Fake Facebook page.

Judge Castorina’s claim he avoided Luthmann appears to be deception. On election night of the 2016 primary election victory party over Janine Materna, Castorina (center) is flanked by Luthmann (right) and attorney Sean O’Sullivan (left). They celebrated joyfully as friends and collaborators do.

Judge Castorina’s sworn grand jury testimony also contradicts other records and eyewitness accounts.

Frank Report spoke to one eyewitness prepared to testify before a grand jury if one is convened to investigate the judge’s possible perjury before the grand jury, said he personally witnessed Castorina call Luthmann repeatedly during the campaign.

This is backed up by actual phone records showing dozens of phone calls originating from Castorina to Luthmann.

Since these scores of phone calls predate Castorina’s grand jury testimony, it flies in the face of his claim under oath that he never sought out Luthmann but avoided him and when he contacted him, only placated him.

The eye witness also described in detail where Castorina sought out Luthmann’s company and where they met. On locale ironically, it is also a location used in the movie The Godfather.

Did Judge Castorina Break the Law?

Luthmann’s Fake Facebook conviction is under appeal in the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division.

There is a question of whether the Fake Facebook page constituted criminal activity. What the case may turn on is that Luthmann and Castorina clearly put a disclaimer on the Facebook page saying it is not an official site. They also linked Materna’s official Facebook page to their fake, or as it is being said to be now, a satire site.

Luthmann also claims the U.S. Government has been creating fake social media sites for years.

Was Castorina Luthmann’s co-conspirator? It seems from the evidence he was – not only because of motive – it was Castorina, after all, who got the benefit, but also because of ample evidence of their collaboration.

But the fake, or if you prefer, the First Amendment-protected satirical Facebook page, is not Castorina’s problem.

The statute of limitations have passed, and even though Judge Castorina was likely a partner in the endeavor, he can’t be charged for the creation of the Facebook page.

However, where Judge Castorina is vulnerable is his 2018 grand jury testimony.

New York State Penal Law § 210.15 makes perjury under oath at an official proceeding a Class D Felony.

If a prosecutor exercises their discretion, Judge Castorina may face one to three years in prison. Of course, he will be defrocked and lose his law license.

Could Judge Castorina Be Prosecuted?

A perjury charge against a sitting New York State Supreme Court Justice is extremely serious. It threatens public perceptions of fairness and the orderly administration of justice.

But that is no reason to let lawbreakers in elected office skate.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Donald Cerio Jr, presided over the sentencing of former State Supreme Court Judge John Michalek. He said Judge Michalek violated the code of highest standards that judges must follow and adversely impacted the public’s overall trust and respect for the judicial system.

Attorney General Letitia James was even more direct in the prosecution, conviction and ultimate imprisonment of Judge Michalek. It is a credit to her diligence and fair mindedness since Michalek is a democrat as is James.

“New Yorkers put their trust in judges and public servants to serve the interests of the people, not make a mockery of our institutions for personal financial gain,” said Attorney General James. “… Let today’s sentencing [of Judge Michalek] be a warning to all who would try to do the same…..my office will always hold corrupt officials accountable.”

FR contacted the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office about whether there was an ongoing investigation into the alleged perjury of Judge Castorina. As of press time, we have not received a response.

Like her office did with former Judge Michalek, who served on the bench for more than 20 years, Attorney General James has prosecutorial power to investigate Judge Castorina, who has served as a judge for only one year.

FR has been unable to determine if Judge Castorina is under investigation.

The best we citizens of the Empire State can do at this point may be to follow Judge Castorina’s own advice when he denied knowing Luthmann or having any part in a Facebook page that benefited him first and foremost: “Let that all play out…You can make your own decisions.”

But how will it play out?

It has been observed that it is not the crime itself, but the coverup.

It’s a straightforward concept.

Judge Castorina may have covered up once, which may be criminal but continuing to cover up may lead to disastrous consequences.

More information will be published.

It appears to show Castorina’s eager participation in creating a Facebook page about Materna.

His grand jury description of his relationship with Luthmann in the grand jury bears more scrutiny.

FR will publish much more in a series of stories.

If only to prove that judges and assemblyman are not above the laws they make and enforce.

As they hold others to a standard, they must abide that standard and not by measures some sixtyfold, some thirtyfold less, but an hundredfold more.