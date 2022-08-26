Kevin: Allison Suffered Enough; Aristotle: Punish Her for Her Crimes

For about 10 years, Kevin worked for Warner Bros. and later for the CW Network. He worked on the Smallville set, doing various jobs and running errands. Then he enlisted in the Air Force in 2010. He believes Allison Mack and other followers of Keith Raniere have been punished enough. He believes Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente do not deserve their success. Aristotle’s Sausage differs from Kevin’s viewpoint. One seeks justice, and the other seeks mercy. Kevin suggests we pray for Mack, Dr. Ranielle Roberts, and others. They got swept up in NXIVM and failed to jettison from Raniere in time. They lost prestige, income, and in some instances, freedom.

Sausage watched Smallville when it originally aired on TV. He sometimes posted on the message boards dedicated to fans of the show.

Aristotle’s Sausage

I’m not fighting with anyone. I have a different view, and I’m expressing it. So what’s wrong with that? You are pleased to call that “fighting”. You claim it hurts people.

What hurts people is getting burned with the red hot tip of a cauterizing pen. Danielle Roberts did that. Allison Mack planned the operation. Coerced victims into having it done by blackmailing them and lying to them.

Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack, Michele Hatchette, Samantha LeBaron and Danielle Roberts – of DOS. Every one of these ladies, except for Mack, is happy about their experience with DOS.

People like Mack, Roberts and Raniere need to be stopped. Not prayed for.

My view is uncomplicated: people who turn the other cheek must like getting slapped.

Allison Mack is not a nice person. She proved that through her actions. I don’t care if she smiled at you, Kevin, when you fetched her a sandwich.

She’s a racketeer, an extortionist, a criminal conspirator. There’s ample evidence, presented in open court, that she was sex trafficking for Raniere. She took credit for coming up with the branding idea.

Vanessa Grigoriadis for the New York Times Magazine wrote: In her apartment, I was surprised to hear Mack take full responsibility for coming up with the DOS cauterized brand. She told me, ‘I was like: “Y’all, a tattoo? People get drunk and tattooed on their ankle ‘BFF,’ or a tramp stamp. I have two tattoos and they mean nothing.”’ She wanted to do something more meaningful, something that took guts.

Allison Mack’s as bad as Raniere, she just lacks his self confidence.

Keith Raniere explains the meaning of life to an astounded Allison Mack circa 2012.

Mack belongs in prison, where she currently is. She got a sweet deal because she pleaded guilty. Otherwise, she’d likely spend 20 years behind bars on the sex trafficking charge the Feds so generously agreed to drop.

That’s all the mercy this criminal deserved.

It’s far from clear that Mack learned any lesson from her peculiar experiences, as shown by her online college behavior.

Tabitha Chapman, who knew Mack for years and worked for her and was thoroughly abused by her, tells a very different tale of the delightful Allison.

Roberts isn’t serving time. The only price she paid for branding these coerced blackmailed women was loss of her professional license. She’s also being sued for damages, and no wonder.

And now she’s running some kind of yoga-personal growth scam at exorbitantly inflated prices. Nice, real nice.

Dr. Roberts offers a comprehensive 8-week course in “Mastering your physical wellbeing and vitality.” The Complete Bodhi Mastery course costs $3,000.

So no, I won’t be saying any prayers for these people. Nor do I wish them well. Roberts clearly has no remorse, and Mack’s remorse is suspect. She seems mainly sorry for herself. The best outcome I can see for these people is to get an honest job, refrain from scamming people and shady operations, keep their heads down and try feeling some remorse. I hear they’re hiring at Target.

Kevin’s Response

By Kevin

I consider Allison Mack a friend, but I’m not trying to make myself out to be a big deal.

I said some people from production monitored the message boards and fan mail when I worked for Smallville.

The strangest snail mail messages were from 2001-03, before the online boards existed.

Aristotle, were you one of the ones who sent pictures? Because, as a prank, some pictures were taped to different parts of the set pieces. So it’s possible that everyone who worked there has seen your stuff.

I believe Tabitha Chapman, and hope she gets all the compensation owed to her and all the support she ever needs. And I hope the greed bags behind the civil lawsuit don’t steal it from her.

Second, Allison had the right to attend college classes, per the judge’s directive in the case.

Allison Mack took courses at Berkeley while waiting for trial. Two courses she took: “Gender, Sex and Power” and another “The History of Human Rights”.

If a spoiled, pampered Berkely girl who has never so much as bussed a table got triggered because Allison asked her if they should carry the one on question 5, via Zoom, too bad. Don’t like it? Take it up with the complainers themselves, who support the “beyond the box” program publicly, except when they have to take a class with a former inmate or someone waiting for sentencing.

A classmate of Mack posted a video on TikTok about her attending class.

Third, how is Danielle Roberts running a scam? She’s providing a service and letting customers know the cost upfront. That’s the opposite of a scam. Expensive, yes, but not a scam.

Kristin Kreuk was Nice

I didn’t know Kristin Kreuk well. She was very quiet and professional, and a lot more introverted than the others, but very nice.

Her association with NXIVM tells me that the members were getting something from these courses, or the sense of community. My understanding is that she was a coach. I don’t know what roles she played in the company.

While she was a member of NXIVM, Kristin Kreuk started a group for teens called Girls By Design [GBD]. No one has ever presented evidence that any girl was abused by GBD or recruited into NXIVM. Critics said some content GBD published on their website was inappropriate for younger teen girls.

I know about the accusations made regarding Girls By Design, but it never got off the ground, and she denied it was even related to the company.

Did Kruek Run From Allison?

I don’t know this, it’s just a hunch, but I don’t think Kristin cowered and hid when it came to Allison. I think she talked to her, and maybe it didn’t go well.

I don’t know. I do think Kristen could help some people if she was open and candid about her experiences, what she liked, and regrets.

It’s her private life, but talking about it could help someone who’s younger and maybe in a spot she was in all those years ago.