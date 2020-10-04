Allison Mack Quits ‘Gender, Sex and Power’ Class at UC Berkeley Amid Protest of Students Unhappy With Sex-Slaver as Classmate

Allison Mack, 38, the former actress on the hit TV series Smallville and the convicted racketeer of the Nxivm sex cult, has been on home arrest since April 2018.

She got approved by her pretrial and probation officer to take college courses and, availing herself of that opportunity, she took classes at University of California at Berkeley.

She apparently took a class “Gender, Sex and Power” and “the History of Human Rights”.

This is odd – human rights and gender, sex and power – for a woman who joined a sex cult where she was a slave to a man, Keith Raniere, and who made other women, her slaves, be his grand slaves, even taking blackmail collateral and branding them on their groins, while requiring her slaves to have sex with Raniere.

I previously reported that a young woman posted a video on TikTok about Allison Mack.

According to the woman, she attended the gender class with Allison.

The video is interesting because it reveals Mack was an eager student and was not immediately known to her classmates. The classmate of Mack said in the video:

“Hey guys, this is like a female put your finger down so don’t look at the audio beforehand just like do like this immediately. OK. So put a finger down if you have long hair.

“Put a finger down if one time you were in your summer course. It’s a gender and women’s studies class and there is this one woman who is super participatory and one day she DMs [Direct Messages] you about your assignment topic giving you info about like sex within the Catholic Church and you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, so she’s cool.’

“So you look her up Instagram and she has 103,000 followers and you’re like, “Oh this is weird.” So you google her and her name is Allison Mack and this Allison Mack that your reading a Wikipedia article is charged for racketeering and being a part of a sex cult.

“And you’re like, ‘Oh my god, holy shit this isn’t her.’ And then you look up an interview and you’re like, ‘Oh wait this is her. This is the same person that carved her initials into women’s bodies.’”

[Mack has an Instagram account with 104,000 followers. However, she has not posted since March 22, 2018, four days before Raniere was arrested, and less than a month before she was arrested.]

Before we condemn Allison for attending classes, we should understand that attending classes ought to merit points on her presentencing report. She does not want to end up like Clare Bronfman with a sentence three times longer than the sentencing guidelines.

Mack is currently waiting for a date for her sentencing hearing. She pleaded guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

We learn from social media that the young lady in the video was not the only one concerned about Mack’s participation in the classes.

Reddit user ucbthrowaway24680 wrote that Mack left the “Gender, Sex and Power” class of her own accord: “She was in my ‘Gender, Sex and Power’ class for about a week, but left voluntarily after outcry from students who did not feel safe discussing those topics with someone who branded other women. Our professor will not tell us how the administration is handling this matter being brought to their attention due to privacy laws.”

It has not been a very good couple of years for Allison Mack, since her arrest on April 20, 2018.

I hope that, unlike Clare Bronfman, she has fully disavowed Keith Raniere and all of his antics.

In her allocution before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on April 8, 2019, Mack did disavow Ranier.

She said, “I became close with Keith Raniere…. I believed that Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people… I was wrong….. Your Honor, having reviewed the charges against Keith Raniere in the most recent indictment and having many months to reflect on my own actions and motivations of others, I have come to the conclusion that I must take full responsibility for my conduct. And that is why I am pleading guilty today.

I am very sorry for the victims of this case. I am also very sorry for the harm that I caused to my family. They are good people who I have hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings….”

I hope Allison will show proper remorse at the sentencing which is likely to occur before the end of the year and will provide the judge with ample evidence of this before sentencing, and that her presentencing report is not too unfavorable.

I hope the judge will show leniency if she deserves it and that someday she can resume her life out of this dark shadow that first came to her on the bad, sad day she met Keith Raniere.

Photos of the night when she met Keith Raniere [at volleyball].

