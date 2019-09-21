Actresses Kristin Kreuk and Grace Park – Silent at Crucial Hour – as NXIVM Sex Slave Cult Exploited Women

While actress Catherine Oxenberg spoke up about the abuses of Nxivm – and helped bring down Nxivm – two actresses who had left the cult had nothing to say. I know because I tried to encourage both of them to speak on the record before Keith Raniere’s arrest [March 26, 2018] and again after the mainstream media wrote about Nxivm and its sex slaver culture. I was the first to break news that Raniere and Allison Mack were branding women in June 2017 – having been told by Oxenberg and then confirmed by Sarah Edmondson and other DOS slaves I thought that actresses, Kristin Kreuk and Grace Park would want to get ahead of the story before the mainstream media broke the news since both were part of Nxivm and were used by its leaders to recruit adults and teen girls.

They had a chance to be heroes. They had a chance to act in real life similarly to the roles they played on TV. Both Park and Kreuk were afraid to speak. To be clear, I don’t think Kreuk and Park were part of the criminal activities of NXIVM. It is doubtful that Kreuk or Grace participated in the more exploitative aspects of this coercive, vicious cult. Park and Kreuk, however, definitely sat silently as Catherine Oxenberg, Sarah Edmondson, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Susan Dones, Toni Zarratini, Anthony Ames, Joe O’Hara, myself and others struggled to expose the well funded Nxivm crime organization. When their voices could have done some good to help crater this cult of women branders and blackmailers – Park and Kreuk were quiet. There were times when the battle was hanging in the balance. The vicious, but wealthy Seagram’s heiress, Clare Bronfman was trying to get all of the opposition arrested. She filed criminal complaints. Her stooges in Mexico – Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas — filed criminal complaints in Mexico City. Clare Bronfman flew to Vancouver to try to get Sarah Edmondson arrested on a false criminal complaint. Oxenberg was threatened from Mexico City. Bronfman tried to get an FBI criminal probe going on Vicente and Piesse in California. Zarratini was being pursued by lawyers threatening him with bogus crimes through Salinas at the topmost levels of corrupt Mexican government. The Bronfman-Raniere crime organisation renewed efforts to lure Dones and others to Mexico to arrest them on phony charges. Bronfman hired private detectives to hunt down people including Kristin Keeffe the mother of one of his children, who had provided me with valuable information about the cult.

After they found out I was hiding Keeffe, I was indicted by a corrupt Assistant US Attorney – through Bronfman perjury, and a lawyer hired to persuade [or bribe?] this official to bring false charges against me.

We were all fighting for our lives and the freedom and safety of women in this vicious cult- who were being branded. The months from June 2017 – leading up to the NY Times story in October -2017 were precarious. I was, for years, the only one exposing the cult on Frank Report and I had been effective in helping numerous slaves escape. Many left the cult, but Nxivm was still on the attack. It was them or us and no one in law enforcement or the media had the slightest interest – until the New York Times, after reading my stories, chose to run with their blockbuster story abut Nxivm which finally prompted law enforcement interest. Until then, we were a handful of people trying to verify to the media and law enforcement that this was a dark, wicked cult. An abuser of the legal system, a cult dedicated to the enslavement of women. While mainstream media ignored us, Kreuk knew all about it. She’d known for years. Anything she might tell you now that she had no knowledge that Raniere – for example – is a pedophile is utterly false. She knew. So, while we fought and asked for help – two actresses who would help bring media attention to the cause – shied away. In fact it was more than merely refusing to help. They wanted my help to hide their roles in Nxivm. Messages came to me from Kreuk’s friends – ‘While you are exposing Nxivm, please don’t mention Kristin. Take her name off all posts. Don’t mention her name since she is worried about her acting career’. Grace Park called several times and asked me to “Please take my name down off Frank Report.” Park went so far as to pretend to be her own maid – when I was finally able to get a mainstream media reporter to call her. Then she had her agent call the reporter and try to beg her not to mention her name. After the worldwide media followed suit on my initial reporting on the branding story, and condemned Raniere – instead of finding courage then – the two actresses continued to remain silent. In fact their fear increased. Their calls for being taken off Frank Report – to hide – as if they never participated in the cult – increased. The fact remains they were part of the cult. Both of them were used to bring in women – some of whom got branded and coerced into slavery. Kreuk and Park were – perhaps unconsciously – enablers of human trafficking. Park appeared in videos with Raniere promoting him. Kreuk set up a company – with Nancy Salzman’s guidance – to lure teens into learning about Raniere’s teachings. She appeared on stage to support college women recruitment into the cult. People joined this cult because of them. Granted, Kreuk might not have known about Raniere’s pedophilia at first, but she learned in 2012 and remained in the cult for four more years. She set up a teenage girls’ program with another NXIVM coach to teach Raniere doctrine to girls. In her filthy attempts to reach 12-16 year old girls, Kreuk devised a ‘sexy seven” questionnaire. Why would Kreuk be encouraging teens and preteens to answer “sexy” questions for Nxivm? Park and Kreuk probably did not participate in the branding and blackmailing. They may have given collateral to Raniere which he could use to blackmail them. Both women were deeply involved. They were coaches in NXIVM. They brought people in – both directly and indirectly. After Raniere was first exposed for pedophilia; they remained silent. That was 2012. After he was exposed for branding women on their pubic regions as slaves – coerced to do so by blackmail – they continued to remain silent. That was June 2017. Kreuk spoke up only after Raniere was arrested – in late March 2018. She feigned she knew nothing and expressed horror. She was shocked. But she did not admit her role in growing NXIVM.

Kreuk’s statement reads in full:

When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM “intensive,” what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program. I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the “inner circle” or recruited women as “sex slaves” are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS. Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.

Park still is trying to pretend it never happened. She was paying monthly fees to NXIVM and meeting with members up until Raniere’s arrest, according to defected slaves. These actresses have the right to be silent about their role. They have the right to hide. They also have the right to be actresses. And if ever they play a brave woman on camera you will then know what great actresses they are.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

