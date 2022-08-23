Kevin: Time to Pray for Allison and Hope Danielle Succeeds

I worked for Warner Bros and later the CW network for almost ten years in different capacities, before enlisting in the Air Force in 2010.

By the way, the Air Force showed us a beheading during ‘Beast Week,’ a two week period in basic training, when they stuffed a bunch of people into tents in 100 degree weather, had us do manual labor wearing 100 pounds of gear for 12 hours straight, and deprived us of sleep and food.



Beast Week.



Is this forced labor?



I worked for several years on the Smallville set, doing various jobs and running errands. I wasn’t a big deal or best friends with everyone, and never meant to make it come off that way.

But yes, I did work there, my time there was positive, and everyone, including Allison Mack, was nice to me and the lower paid workers.

Frank has my information and can ask me anything he wants if he has any questions. Other commenters here also have my Facebook info, so I’m definitely good.

As an aside, my favorite guest star was Richard Gant, who played the Principal of the high school. I remembered him from Rocky V as the Don King parody, and threw lines from the movie at him, and he would throw his character’s lines back at me.

I’m surprised by the reactions my comments have received. I thought they would mostly be ignored. It might not seem like it, but I’m not trying to fight with anyone here.

I’m hoping that maybe you’ll consider a point of view that you haven’t considered before, which is that many people associated with groups that might be outside the norm, what most call cults, aren’t all that different from other people.

They are looking for friendships, for community, and to belong to something special in a world where the only thing most people care about is their bank account or social media likes.

Allison Mack didn’t join this because she wanted to harm anyone. None of them did.

People got hurt, and that includes the family members and friends of the accused and convicted, many of whom were not in the group. And my main point, that some people responsible for all this have no business pointing fingers at low ranking, unpaid, dues paying members, hit a nerve with people.

My comments are directed at those specific people, not anyone here. And I stand by my point of view. And if you disagree, that’s fine.

But here’s a crazy idea: no matter where you stand on any of this, why not say a prayer for all the people hurting, including the ones you think might be in the wrong? To pray, or hope or wish, that they all recover, and can move forward with their lives, and find peace?

If Dr. Danielle Roberts is offering a fitness course, root for it, and for her, to succeed. They’ve taken enough hard shots. Let them move on and get past this.