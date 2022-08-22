DOS Slave Dr. Danielle Roberts Offers Eight-Week Course for $3,000

Looking for something new?

Do you need to shake out of your rut, get back to who you are- or what you would like to be? If so, Frank Report has glad tidings.

Former NXIVM member and DOS slave Dr. Danielle Roberts is the answer.

She is offering to teach what she has learned as a former physician, member of NXIVM, and slave.

Yes, you read that right – a slave. For that is what she is, and she is proud of it.

As a member of the Dossier Project, she defends DOS and fights for public acceptance of slavery.

Dr. Roberts came to fame for her role in DOS, where, as a slave, she branded other slaves with the initials of Keith Raniere.

She got into hot water because no one told the slaves that the brand was Raniere’s initials.

Roberts also attracted attention for her acrobatics before her grandmaster Keith Alan Raniere.

She danced outside his former residence, the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

The wise and omniscient Vanguard instructed his followers to dance. And so they danced in front of the prison in the lead up to his sentencing.

The world’s smartest man got 120 years.

So the glad tidings are that Dr. Roberts can show you how to become as fit and in control as she is.

She presents the good news on her website. This may be the only place where you can find the authentic teachings of a grand slave of Raniere.

Her website is drdanielleroberts.com

Here is her message:

Master Your Bodhi, Master Your Life

Are you stuck? Have you gotten to a certain level in your life, career, relationships, your health or body’s potential? Do you want to break through and get to the next level?

Are you willing to admit that the problem might not be your circumstances, “those” people, your boss, your customers, or your body? Are you willing to explore that the limiting factor may be your mindset?

And if you change your mindset, you can have so much more of what you want?

Why do some people around you seem to be thriving or have the relationships, careers or body you want? What are they doing that you’re not?

I can help you identify these bad habits, intimately get to know them, and transform them for good, so that you can take your life to the next level no matter where you are starting from.

Let’s do it together, I can show you how.

Bodhi Mastery

Beyond the body …

Bodhi Mastery: Enhanced

Bodhi Mastery: Enhanced is one way you can learn, experience and practice that you are the Master of your body.

Complete Bodhi Mastery includes Mastery of all the fundamental aspects that make up our human experience; physical, emotional and thought. Here we focus on one aspect of our physical experience: wellbeing.

In this comprehensive 8-week experience, you will become intimately aware of the key factors involved in Mastering your physical wellbeing and vitality.

You will be guided to develop and enhance your five senses and deeply connect with your breath, stress, sleep, nutrition, and detoxification processes, so that you can Master and optimize them for YOUR unique life.

You will utilize sophisticated metrics before, during and after the process providing you with powerful and sensitive feedback to help you course correct even the smallest inefficiencies rapidly.

You will trade in that beautiful “jalopy” you’ve been driving and discover the “Lamborghini” you were born in!

This is a comprehensive 8-week experience, with 3-hour sessions every Sunday.

Price $3,000

Below Dr. Roberts demonstrates yoga asanas.

Somehow Dr. Roberts sacrificed her career to defend Keith Raniere. She continues to support DOS. Raniere is in prison. He was her grandmaster. Allison Mack, her master, is also in prison.

She may get out as soon as the end of this year. Unless Raniere can win a retrial, he will remain where he is most likely for the rest of his life.

Roberts left Long Island, where she practiced as a physician.

After losing her license, she moved to Wisconsin. She was selling term life insurance.

She is offering a course based on her knowledge. That includes the teachings she learned in NXIVM, DOS, and from her own subgroup of NXIVM — exo/eso.

Is there something to learn from her?

Some might believe it. Roberts is fit and knows the human body.

Conversely, some might shy away from a woman associated with Raniere.

Convicted of sex trafficking, forced labor, and racketeering, Raniere’s star is dim.

Roberts could flip on Raniere and become a victim. She would win sympathy and start the road to getting back her medical license.

How close she is to doing that is unknown.

For now, she is out in the world. She is trying to teach students what she knows about health and wellness. She is teaching the role of the mind in bringing health and discipline to one’s life.

She is doing this while remaining a slave to Raniere.

She made a lifetime vow.

Will anyone trust her judgment about the mind taking control of the body? When most people believe Raniere took control of her mind.

This is the challenge she must face. Who will trust her if she trusts Raniere?

Could you separate her teachings and take the good and ignore the Raniere in it?