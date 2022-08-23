Aristotle and Kevin Fight Over Nasty Comments About Allison Mack

Kevin wrote a post on Frank Report entitled Kevin Criticizes Those Who Condemn Allison, Danielle, and Dr. Porter.

He believes Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson, two whistleblowers, deserve censure, as they were higher ranking than those they are suing in a civil lawsuit. One of our resident scholars, Aristotle’s Suasage, commented in response. And Kevin in turn responded.

Kevin:

If everything that NXIVM/ESP did is bad, evil, crooked and horrible, with nothing good having ever come from it, fine. But if that’s the position you take, you can’t give a pass to the two biggest players in the whole affair, who recruited more people together than everyone else, who profited while they were in and have continued to profit after getting out.

Aristotle:

I’m not sure who Kevin is arguing with here, because I’ve seen plenty of criticism of Edmondson and Vicente in the comments over the years. Edmondson is a self-serving grasping go-getter, and Vicente is a conniving rat. Neither of them ran DOS, though. Edmondson got branded against her will, thinking it would advance her career (yeah, she was that grasping). Vicente wasn’t involved at all.

Not sure why Kevin regards Nicki Clyne as a wee lamb unjustly persecuted. The Feds named her an unindicted co-conspirator, but never charged her. They never even took action to kick her sorry ass back to Canada.

Kevin:

If you’re one of those people who used to go on message boards and say horrible things about the Smallville cast, know this; they weren’t paying attention to it. The network had people who monitored those boards to ensure the actors were safe.

Aristotle:

Kevin informs us that the network kept watch on the message boards “to ensure the actors were kept safe”.

That’s odd. I suspect Kevin is full of shit. How would this work, exactly? Say I went on Kryptonsite and said Chloe has a fat ass. Would they send goons out to beat me up? And how exactly would a comment that Chloe had lousy hair, or teeth like a corncob, physically endanger Allison Mack?

Allison Mack from her Smallville days.

That phraseology, about mean stuff online being “unsafe” was unheard of 20 years ago when Smallville aired. Nobody pays much attention to it in 2022 either. It’s stupid.

Kevin:

If you made a comment on a website and said an actor looked fat or had bad hair, or that they sucked, no one would care.

The show runners and staff were worried about comments that were threatening and violent, which were mostly directed at Kristin and not Allison. Most of those comments came in physical snail mail in the first three seasons, and included men sending pictures of a certain part of their body.

So yes, those kinds of things worried people, and an effort was made to keep the women safe, on set and off.

Aristotle:

Mack is now fair game. She’s an admitted felon and a laughing stock.

Inside of You podcast features Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum

Michael Rosenbaum has a second podcast now, with Tom Welling. The actors who played Lex Luthor and Clark Kent on Smallville. They’re doing a rewatch of the show. They’ve already had Kreuk on as a guest. Mack, for obvious reasons, will not appear.

They re-watched the episode “Hothead”. It was the one where Clark joins the HS football team. In one scene, Clark tells Chloe (Mack) the football team “isn’t a cult”. Tom and Michael got a good laugh out of that. As did I!

Aw, is that mean? Too damn bad. Mack fucked up her life. She fucked up royally. It was entirely her own damn fault. 100%. She lied to people, tried to recruit her fellow cast members. She was a conniving bitch who tried to bamboozle her friends, and she got caught up in her own net. Now she’s the butt of jokes. Well deserved jokes.

Kevin:

I’m disappointed if Tom and Michael joked about the cult comment. They have the opportunity to use their podcast to bring attention to mental health issues and do something positive. If they’re making fun of Allison instead, shame on them. She was a friend to them, not just someone they worked with.