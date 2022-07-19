Part #6: Alleged FBI Tampering: Accidental Discovery of Child Porn on Hard Drive

[#1] 8.75 years September 4, 2014. Camila is 24. This is from the document of WhatsApp chats.

Raniere writes: It is such a painful, bittersweet thing… The truth of our life together that could have been made real yet now is forever a secret and nullified… I love you so much…I’m so proud to have been your husband for 8.75 years… and shared a home for 4… Yet I am also so heart broken.

It may seem odd that Raniere used a fraction like 8.75 for years and months. It suggests precision. If we subtract 8.75 years from September 4, 2014, the relationship started on December 4, 2005. She was 15. If Raniere’s 8.75 is accurate, he is off by 25 percent when they shared a home. Evidence at trial showed the lease of 120 Victory Way started June 28, 2011. That was three years, not four. If we add a year, she was 16 and still underage. Camila did not respond to this text.

[#2] 8.5 years

Raniere again uses fractions. Where others might say eight and a half years, or eight years and six months, he says 8.5 years.

October 15, 2014 Raniere: Why else would you feel that way? Camila: I am not disagreeing. Raniere: Besides, you do not need that to do the right thing… Breaking up is the wrong thing considering that and 8.5 years… Fix first and never use breakup as a possibility… Subtracting 8.5 years from October 2014, we get March 2006. Camila would be 16. Still underage.

[#3] 8.5 -Years #2.

A month later, on November 12, 2014, Raniere still uses 8.5 years. Raniere: That is the summation of our 8.5 years together

This would bring the start to April 2006. Camila was 16.

[#4] 9 Years

Within the month, Raniere upped the relationship by six months, bringing the start back to age 15. November 27, 2015

Camila: Please don’t be like this.

Raniere: Have I earned what I am demanding? If so, it is not cruel to demand it absolutely. If not, just leave. There is no cruelty. You though give me uncertainty when I have earned so much more over 9 years. 9 years plus the things you’ve done are cruel. Calling me cruel in light of that is cruel. Nine years brings it to November 2005. She was 15, and this is close to the November 2 metadata date of the first set of photos.

[#5] Anniversary Text Chat of September 18, 2015. Camila: Happy Anniversary, honey! ten years ago you changed my life. Raniere: I love you, sweetheart! FBI agents believed “anniversary” meant the date Raniere first had sex with a woman. For example, Daniela’s anniversary was November 2 – the Day of the Dead.

Subtracting ten years, this means Camila first had sex with Raniere on September 18, 2005. Camila was 15. This ties in with the full moon email. It also ties in with the date Camila said was her anniversary with Raniere – at his sentencing.

[#6] Inexperienced 15-year-old

December 27, 2015,

Raniere: How many attractive, not socially defective virgins would give their life to someone like me at my age? Camila: Ummm, all of them? You are handsome, sexy, strong, gentle, loving, funny, talented, have a beautiful smile, eyes, loving touch. What woman wouldn’t want that? You know for a fact that they all want you. Raniere: Even an inexperienced 18-year-old? Camila: Even an inexperienced 15-year-old. Raniere: Would need to be a once in a lifetime person, and I had that and lost it. By the end of 2018, FBI agents had read hundreds of texts between Raniere and Camila. In these, Raniere often laments how Camila had been with another man. They believed Raniere referred to Camila as the “once-in-a-lifetime” lost 15-year-old.

Statutory rape is a state crime. But federal law makes taking lascivious photographs of someone under 18 illegal. It is sexual exploitation of a minor. Possessing such photos is possession of child porn. The next chat pointed to a federal crime.

[#7] Guard the Photos

February 1, 2015. Camila is 25. She texts him a photo.

Camila: Guard these pics, okay? Raniere: Yes, of course…. You know I guard the other pictures, right? *** Camila: From way back when? Raniere: I wanted the original forever. I thought it was truly mine. Yes, from way back.

This might mean Raniere kept photos of Camila from years ago. He said he guarded them. If the photos on the hard drive were the originals, he did not guard them well. As of February 2015, he had not forgotten them. By November 2017, the FBI said he fled to Mexico, abandoning them. The FBI focused on Camila. They met with her sister, Daniela, at least a dozen times, according to her testimony. They met with her brother, Adrian. They learned about Camila’s appendectomy and how it left a scar. The FBI got the medical records. They knew the date of her operation was January 9, 2007, when she was 16. They would later argue that any photo without a scar should prove she was underage when she posed. December 5 Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis denied Raniere’s bail application.

2019

The new year started with the promise of a superseding indictment.

January 9

AUSA Penza said the DOJ expected new charges.

Penza said: “Obviously, the government is cognizant of the trial date that is set as of now, and we are moving expeditiously.”

January 11

Two days later, the DOJ moved to adjourn the trial. Agnifilo objected. He claimed the DOJ was stalling.

The government’s adjournment bag is now empty. There are no more defendants to add. There are no more superseding indictments on which to ruminate. It has to try the case. No more excuses. No more delay.

January 15

The judge adjourned the trial date to April 29. 2019

February 11 Discovery Hearing before Magistrate Judge Scanlon AUSA Penza assured the Court that the Defendants “have everything from 8 Hale.”

That wasn’t true. A forensic copy of the camera card was not given to the defense. In fact, it was not disclosed that it existed. FBI agents checked it out twice for review by that date. Raniere’s appellate lawyer, Joseph Tully, wrote that this was an instance of “the government misleading the Court and the Defense into believing that evidence had been disclosed when it indeed had not.”

February 21

In 26 days, 500 people would be part of a pool for jury selection. There were 17 lawyers representing six defendants.

Marc Agnifilo (Raniere) Teny Geragos (Raniere) Paul DerOhanessian (Raniere) Jacob Kaplan (Raniere) Sean Buckley (Mack) William McGovern (Mack) Steven Kobre (Mack) Susan Necheles (Bronfman) Kathleen Cassidy (Bronfman) Gedalia Moshe Stern (Bronfman) Mark Geragos (Bronfman) Hector Diaz. (L. Salzman) James L. Burke (L. Salzman) Justine Harris (Russell) Amanda Ravich (Russell) David Stern (N. Salzman) Robert Soloway (N. Salzman)

FBI agents continued their search of the Western Digital hard drive [evidence item #2]. It was ten months and 26 days after the FBI seized the hard drive (332 days). They found juvenile photos of Camila from 2005 by accident, they said. They said they were not looking for photos of underage Camila. SA Lever swore in an affidavit that the FBI was searching for crimes that occurred on or after January 1, 2015. The warrant authorized searching for evidence of sex trafficking, forced labor, extortion, and racketeering involving Raniere that occurred on or after January 1, 2015. Then they accidentally found the 2005 photos, Lever said.

On February 21, 2019, while searching the Device pursuant to the 8 Hale Warrant, FBI

agents found the Images, two digital images of a nude female whom the agents believed to be under the age of eighteen. (Second Lever Aff. 11-12.) The agents recognized this female as a DOS slave who they believed had sex with Raniere when she was fifteen. (Id fll 9-11.) The Images’ metadata indicate that they were taken on or before November 2, 2005—a date on which the DOS slave in question was fifteen years old—and that they were taken on a camera seized from 8 Hale.” (Id UK 12-14.) The Images were also in a folder dated November 2, 2005. As described in the February Warrant, the images depict a minor female who was known to law enforcement at the time the images were discovered, and who, subsequent to the photographs, became a first-line DOS “slave.” (Att. 2 ¶¶ 9-10). The minor victim is shown in sexually explicit poses that are similar to those shown in the “collateral” photographs of other DOS members, obtained by the government pursuant to grand jury subpoenas and search warrants for the defendant’s email. (Id. ¶ 11).

So what happened?