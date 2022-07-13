Part 3: Analysis of Alleged FBI Tampering — Camila

Camila’s story is important. This analysis is about whether the FBI tampered with photos of Camila. For readers unfamiliar with who she is, this is her story.

For regular readers, this may be redundant. Some want to get right to the meat of new evidence if there is any. That will come soon enough.

Camila’s story is unlikely to win Raniere fans, but we must tell it. Chakravorty agrees we must do this. He wants to point out that this is Camila’s version of events. Raniere has not spoken about it

Chakravorty says chats and emails between Camila and Raniere may not be authentic. They are text documents containing chats.

Parlato views them as authentic. They came from search warrants of his email accounts.

We agreed to present them because they were evidence used at his trial.