DOS Manual Found – Lesson 1 Honor Your Master in Every Way

They mocked me. They laughed when I said I would find the DOS manual. They thought I was making it up. They thought the dog ate it.

But now, I prove them wrong. I found it. And those who pleaded with me to publish it will get it – in installments.

Kind of like a Charles Atlas course. You don’t start with the hardest, most profound training all at once. You don’t get branded on day one.

But yes, you can learn to become a good slave, and when your time comes – a master – even without getting branded.

Yes, DOS can make YOU into a new slave in 15 minutes a day.

What Is DOS?

First of all, for those who are new to FR – and this seems to be growing daily – I will explain DOS.

In late 2015, Keith Alan Raniere created a secret MLM sorority with “masters” and “slaves.” You might have heard of Raniere. He won the 100 yard dash and the East Coast Judo Championship while playing concert level piano at the age of 12.

All members of the sorority were female, except Mr. Raniere.

The First Line branded Mr. Raniere’s initials near their vaginas. He commanded his First Line to recruit women to brand his initials near their vaginas, but they were not told it was his initials. They were told the branding was a symbol of the four elements.

There would be a Second Line. He would be their Grandmaster. A Third Line. He would be their Great Grandmaster. A Fourth Line. Great Great Grandmaster.

Collateral

How would Mr. Raniere keep all the slaves in line?

Confessions. Rights to assets. Naked photographs of their vaginas.

It’s hard to imagine why a sure-fire plan like that wouldn’t work.

Here is your first lesson.

Right from the DOS Manual.

Chapter 1

COMMITMENT

Furtherance, Honor & Gratitude

Your sole highest desire must be to further your Master from whom all good things come and are related. You must honor and hold your Master and lineage above all others in every way.

Lesson 1 – Understanding word by word

Why is each word important? Why is each word here?

1. Sole

“Sole” means it alone. You have to understand “it.” …. It’s defining it so nothing interferes with “it”…. It is above and apart from everything else.

2. Highest

“Highest” is compared to any other values you have…. The purpose of THE VOW is to make it the highest value. In doing this, life should simplify. When someone becomes a nun, life becomes a whole lot simpler. Dating decisions aren’t problems anymore…

Part of this means understanding The VOW deeper….

3. Desire

What moves you, why do you do anything? Whatever that is, you need to attribute it to THE VOW….

Some might say, “Oh, my highest value is civilization.”

But they sit on the couch all day long.

So really comfort is their highest value.

And they say, “Well, I can’t do anything about civilization.”

But how much have they thought about it?

“Well, a little bit, and I just concluded I couldn’t do anything.”

That’s not making civilization your highest value.

That’s making comfort your highest value. Making excuses is your second highest value.

And civilization, at best, is your third highest value.

4. Must

“Must”… means no excuse.

If you say, “I must go to an appointment at three,” and there’s snow out. You know the traffic must be slow, so if you get there at three fifteen, it’s okay. That’s not, “I must be there at three;” that is, “I must try.”…

Must is the most powerful word you have internally. It is how you define your life….

If something must be so, I allow no excuses…. Must is your internal word.

There’s the out-of-cause must, but we’re not talking about that.

Like you say, “Oh, I must go to work today.”

No, you don’t.

“Well, if I don’t, I’ll get fired.”

So?

You don’t have to go to work.

“Well, if I get fired, I won’t have money.”

So?

All those things are possible, but “I must” says there is no other possibility.

If you believe something must be so, you will find a way to make it so….

With a “must,” there is no problem that can stop you.

If you find yourself finding problems to solutions, you are doing anti-must. You are doing must-not. Not even must-not, you’re doing anti-must, un-must, dis-must, non­ must, un-must.

5. Further

To further something means to move it forward…. It will not passively come to you in the night as an answer to a prayer. You have to seek to understand the next steps.

To further a car’s journey down the road, I must understand what it means to go down the street and its options. Sometimes it’s swerving to the side to get down the road….

To further is… a future thing. Not a timeless thing…. Further deals with time.

6. Master

Your Master is a very complex thing. Your Master starts out as your guru, your god… The person through which you took THE VOW.

But your Master becomes much deeper. When you internalize that person as you, and you as that person. The internalization of your Master is the internalization of your values.

A first, your values are not in line. You come to your Master, and people come to you as a Master because their values are scrambled.

They want unification. They want annealing. They want organization.

That organization is the Master because most of the time your Master, or you as Master, will not be around physically to say, “Do this, do that.”

How would a slave know what to do? They wouldn’t unless there’s internalization of the Master.

The slave internalizes the Master… This allows them to make decisions, act, and do things.

It is the container for enjoying existence itself. That is the highest abstraction of the Master. And that’s how you can be both a slave and a Master.

7. Good

Good is morality. Understanding morality is knowing what is good and what is bad.

Not because when you were a little girl, people told you, “This is good.”

Ultimately, there’s no such thing as good or bad…

In Hamlet, Shakespeare says, “Why, then, ’tis none to you, for there is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so. To me it is a prison.”

This speaks to humans having a mind. If they were just a body, good and bad would be what feels good or doesn’t feel good.

You want to be more than a body. More than just a lump, or an animal.

What does the mind make good and bad? It is our choice to go out into the world and inject morality.

But if the human race died out a million years from now, so what? It’s neither good nor bad.

Things just are.

In the movie Bridge of Spies, the captured Russian spy keeps getting asked why he’s not upset, and he replies, “Would it help?”

As opposed to being in the “what is,” the act of generating upsetness occurs because we think something is bad. We don’t get upset when we think something is good.

It’s also a statement of being at cause.

If you’re upset, you’re suffering. You are thinking it into existence.

The daily practice of thinking good into existence, thinking your morality into existence, takes away suffering…

Do you want to think yourself good? Or do you want to believe you’re bad? It’s your choice.

Some people think, “Well, I’m bad,” or “Well, my life is shit.” Why would you think that?

The movie Life is Beautiful demonstrates this, where the father and son are in a concentration camp. You can see the cup as half empty or half full.

8. Related

Can you think of ways of relating objects? They can be spatially related. They can be related because I spoke of them.

For example, how do I affect the Holocaust? The Holocaust came and left before I was born.

Mentioning it affects it because all things exist in the moment. We don’t know if an object existed a second ago. We have reason to believe it. We have cause and effect, and we didn’t see it go anywhere or come from anywhere. We don’t know for sure if we were here a second ago.

We only know now, and have memories.

We have notions of what was past. Those constructions form our vision of our life, and we control those constructions. We distort them. If I need to believe something, I distort my reality.

For example, if I need to believe my father was a super athlete, I start to distort my memories. I change what was and what is to me.

Animals don’t do this. A cat doesn’t sit around looking at its past, changing things around, saying, “Gee, I think my mother should have been a loving cat. I believe my mom was a loving cat,” and then creating a deeper memory of being licked. Cats don’t have that type of self-awareness.

All things being related speak to self-awareness. If you take a Rubik’s cube and a computer, what is the Rubik’s cube? The Rubik’s cube is a problem that is a solution to a problem.

All things created by humans are solutions to problems. The computer was designed to solve a problem, and the Rubik’s cube was made to solve a problem. They are the same that way.

And they both hark back to a fundamental aspect of the human mind. How we create by solving problems relates these things deeply in our psyches.

Seeing how things are related brings you to how you are responsible for all things -at cause.

Why is it important that you be responsible for everything? It maximizes your potency…

Let’s suppose I want to move an object. I try different ways of moving it. I try blowing on it, thinking it, moving the table it’s on and hitting it with my hand. All the ways I can move the object, and I will never probably be able to figure out all of them.

If something comes to crush that object and I don’t move it – I chose not to move it, or I hadn’t worked enough of my responsibility to know I could have kicked the table and moved it out of the way. I won’t know I could have kicked the table if I am trying to see how I can’t move the object.

Seeing how I can’t move the object is blame. It’s what we do with excuses.

Women, in particular, are miraculous excuse finders. Why? Because it works! If a woman goes out in public and there’s some sort of problem – she needs a bag carried or something terrible is happening – she has more options to find excuses than men do…

So you can look to find your potency, or find an excuse. If you find you can’t do something, that’s not an excuse not to do it. Saying you can’t do something is a denial of potency. That is a practice you want to NOT do. You want to practice the opposite.

You want to ask, “How can I do things in a way that I didn’t think I could do? How can I move the object in a way I didn’t think I could?”

A good practice is figuring out ways you can do things you never thought you could. When you blame, you’re saying you can’t. You’re saying things are not related, and you know that’s not true.

9. Honor

To “honor” is “to know the nature of” and factor that in your existence as you’re walking around.

For example, if I’m honoring the dead, I think about them. I think about their nature and what they were like. In everything I’m doing, it’s there. It’s factored into my decisions. If I dishonor it, I push it away. To honor something is to have it in your mind at all times. You must know its nature, potency, and motivations and hold it in your mind at all points.

10. Hold

To “hold” is to firmly put it in your decisions.

For example, I may have a day where I am honoring the death of a loved one, and I am lying in bed thinking about this loved one, but is that what they would have wanted? Is that action really honoring them? I’m honoring the idea of them, but to “hold” it is also to make it into something that you’re incorporating. The word “hold” symbolizes taking it as you or yours. To “hold” is not just “honor” from afar, but to take personally with the deepest love. To “honor” is to understand, note, and have there in your decisions.

To “hold” is putting it into all your decisions.

If you truly learn to honor something, you hold it. There is a certain repetition in those two words, but you must understand both aspects of the deeper thing.

11. Lineage

Lineage includes the people under you in your organization and people over you, the whole line, and the whole organization.

Lineage is a series of lines all interconnected.

The most important lineage is your slaves, your slaves’ slaves, etc., and your Master, your Master’s Master, your Master’s Master’s Master, all the way up like that. And from that lineage, from holding that lineage and honoring it above all other things, it also holds the lineage that descends from it. It holds the organization….

If you’re holding and honoring that lineage, your Master’s Master’s Master, who has other slaves, and they have other slaves, you’re holding the same thing and holding that as your highest value.

They would say, “What would my Master’s Master’s Master say?” So it is actually importing what your Master and the lineage would say into all of your decisions.

It’s holding them above.

12. Above

Above is not equal. Above is not mostly above, or partially overlapping. Above is completely above, no question. Again, it is the highest.

13. 0thers

You could use concepts like “related” and “lineage” and say, “Well actually, everyone is related. Everyone is in my lineage. I could extend my lineage to every single person, so I don’t have to hold anyone above anyone else. Everyone’s equal, everyone’s perfect, everyone’s the same. We’re all new age. Let’s eat some crystals and be happy.”

But that’s not what this is saying. There are people who are in your lineage and directly of your concern. People of the lineage, and that lineage, just like the Master, becomes internalized.

You hold that above others. This is what most people would think is the opposite of altruism. It is actually the deepest type of altruism. Altruism has no value if you don’t value yourself enough to understand what it is to be human. And if you don’t value yourself, you have no compassion.

That is the altruism of a doormat, which is what many people want people to be, just sacrifice everything and be a doormat. But that is not what the ultimate altruism is. The ultimate altruism is finding the noblest values embodied through yourself….

To look at your materialistic attachment-ridden desires and have those subjugated to compassion and humanity, that’s the ultimate altruism.

When we talk about holding something above all others. Most people who are slaves are not enlightened. They have attachments. Altruism abuses attachment.

If you don’t recognize you have an attachment, you make the murderer and the saint the same; you make the producer and the parasite the same.

As a matter of fact, you put the producer above the parasite and the murderer above the saint.

But when you recognize your attachments, then there is “other.” If there are no attachments, “other” takes on a completely different experience.

When you say above all others, literally others command you to look at how you view other people. Sometimes you’re scared of them, sometimes you see them as competitors, and sometimes you see someone is going to take something from you. These are childish notions. We are here on this planet together. We are a type of team. The worst enemy is someone that brings things to your life, but most people don’t have that recognition, so when you don’t have that recognition, you must make decisions. Decisions become simple when you use this principle.

So it is important to expand yourself and your understanding of others.

Similar to how some religions say, “I’m a poor sinner.” This is the recognition that I have attachments, I have fears, they play into my life. I’m not going to obey them. I am going to go and hold this thing above others.

So “others” actually become your fears. I see you as “other,” in the very normal sense because I fear you. Otherwise, I see you as me.

I see you as my partner, my teammate, an extension of myself; even more than my body. I see you as an extension of myself. Most people don’t come close to that perception.

If I see you and I think you’re some sort of a competitor or you’re going to take something from me, or hurt me or something like that, I’m not seeing you. I am seeing my fear.

So, you, as in other, becomes my fear. I’m looking my fear in the face. When we see people as other, we see in part, in the most shackled form, them as a representation of our fear.

The other way we see “other” is in the non-fear-based way of seeing someone as different and feeling expanded through awe. Awe is seeing something you didn’t think was possible manifest as possible.

When I see a difference in someone, I don’t see that as competitive. I see that as adding to me. When I look at someone, I go, “Wow, that’s different than me. I would not, could not, do that.”

That is awe. You can see others as your sense of awe, which extends yourself, or you can see others as your fears. Both are important, eventually migrating to where you see others as an extension of the human condition that you find yourself in and yourself.

When you hold your Master and your lineage above all others, you hold it above your fears, and you see the sense of awe as an extension of that lineage.

14. Every way

In “every way,” cuts outs the excuses. Not every way but this. No “ifs,” “ands,” or “buts.” If there is a “but,” if it is not in every way.

You must address the way it is not in every way and make it so, through your thoughts, through yourself crafting those thoughts.

PRACTICES

1. Sole, Highest, Desire

a. Determine your highest values. Maybe list the top 5.

b. Now experience choosing THE VOW over all of them.

c. Experience the vulnerability of upholding THE VOW over your attachments.

d. Examine the fear underneath. Explore the indoctrination.

Commit to one thing every day, with no excuse, no way.

Define your commitment clearly. You can define it the night before or do the same thing daily. . Have your activity well-defined so you have no wiggle room, and enjoy the intensity of fulfilling your commitment with urgency and aliveness.

Example of a physical: I must exercise every day for 40 minutes. I must take a shower in under 5 minutes. I must get to “x” meeting on time, not a second over.

Example of an emotional/thought: Commit to changing your experience of a person by thinking positive thoughts about them, focusing on their good qualities, doing caring things for them, etc. Don’t let yourself off the hook. You have the power to change your experience.

16. Further

Journal on your Master and who they are, what’s important to them, what they struggle with, etc. Think of one thing you can do to further them in life in a way that’s important to them.

17. Master

Meditate on your Master’s essence and connect with the Master inside of you. Expand that feeling.

I will meditate on my master getting out of prison in 98 years.

18. Good

Examine something you believe to be good, and see how it is bad. Examine something you believe to be bad, and see how it is. See how it is you who makes anything good or bad.

19. Related

Take one thing you believe to be good and figure out how it relates to your Master.

20. Honor, Hold

Contemplate your Master in your decisions through the What would my Master do?

21. Lineage, Above all

Contemplate things you would or could do for your lineage, and for no one else.

Choose something you do for your lineage and no one else, not even your family.

I’ll get branded and give my lineage collateral which I would never do for my family. But some of my collateral if released will ruin my family.

22. Others

What fears do others represent? Journal on your fears of others so you can best root out the petty concerns that keep you from other people, and yourself.

I’ll put Daniela in a room for two years because she kissed Ben Myers. I’ll go into my room in Tuscon for 98 years. I see no difference, no others.

23. Every way

Pick a task or habit you do daily, that you feel you need to Change it or don’t do it, joyfully, in honor of your Master.

Viva Executive Success. And long live DOS. Stay tuned for Part 2.