DOS Manual Lesson 4: Would You Die or Burn Babies to Death, Rape and Steal?

Today brings glad tidings. FR is pleased to present Lesson #4 from the DOS Manual.

DOS is the original Master Slave Multilevel Marketing Sorority with its Patent Pending ‘Four Elements’ Brand. And these are the authentic teachings of Grandmaster Keith Raniere.

Accept No Substitute.

Before we get to exciting lesson #4 remember:

DOS Continues to Deliver Master Enabled Training for Today’s Pyramid-based Slaves.

Now without more ado, let us get to the Lesson #4.

[Editor’s note: This is the actual Lesson #4 in the DOS Manual. FR has added a few photos with captions to illustrate the nuanced points]

Lesson 4 – Knowing your values; creating and upholding your values, ideology and civilization.

What is civilization?

How does conscience relate to civilization?

Civilization is a group of people who have created principles within themselves. Civilization does not require enforcement.

In fact, civilization is the opposite of enforcement. We feed, fight, and fuck at will if we are uncivilized.

Some guy is carrying a sword. He might come down the road, break into this house, take all your shit, rape you all, and leave.

And that’s okay in certain societies. And we say, well that’s not civilized. We drink tea. We do shit like that.

The rapist doesn’t know the virtues of tea.

Why don’t all people behave this way? It’s not just because the police will come.

It’s not just because the neighbors will disapprove. It’s because many people couldn’t stomach doing that. They don’t want to break into someone’s house with a sword, rape all the women, and take all their shit.

Even if they’re dying. They’d rather die than do that.

They have that game, “which would you rather do?”

It might say, would you rather lick a tile in a subway or eat a live frog?

And you have to figure out those sorts of values.

Some people would rather die than kill a bunch of people with a sword, kill anyone with a sword.

Which would you rather do? Would you rather die, or slowly burn a baby, or your niece, to death?

You have the choice.

It’s a type of “Sophie’s choice.”

Some of you might think, ‘I’d rather die than do that. Okay, you’re willing to die for a principle.

You have some internal civilization.

No one has to say, “Well, if you burn that baby, everyone will hate you.”

Burning the baby is bad enough for you. If everyone in the world applauded you for burning the baby, you still wouldn’t burn that baby because it is in you.

It’s your internal civilization. That’s what we’re talking about building: creating with the mind our values, our conscience, our ideology, and our civilization.

Our conscience is the great enforcer.

Your conscience is what will stop you from burning the baby.

Your conscience, many people’s conscience, is what stops them from walking around with a sword and breaking into people’s houses and doing that sort of thing.

There’s no need for the police force for some of these things. We’re talking about building the nature of human civilization, of compassion, through this thing.

PRACTICES

Identify an area where you would rather die than go through with something

Identify an area where you consistently fail to uphold your word

How do those two things relate? How can you bring them closer together, so that your word becomes gold.

