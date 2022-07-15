DOS Manual Lesson 4: Would You Die or Burn Babies to Death, Rape and Steal?

July 15, 2022
Today brings glad tidings. FR is pleased to present Lesson #4 from the DOS Manual.

DOS is the original Master Slave Multilevel Marketing Sorority with its Patent Pending ‘Four Elements’ Brand.  And these are the authentic teachings of Grandmaster Keith Raniere.

Grandmaster Raniere

Accept No Substitute.

Before we get to exciting lesson #4 remember:

DOS Continues to Deliver Master Enabled Training for Today’s Pyramid-based Slaves.

Now without more ado, let us get to the Lesson #4.

[Editor’s note: This is the actual Lesson #4 in the DOS Manual. FR has added a few photos with captions to illustrate the nuanced points]

Lesson 4 – Knowing your values; creating and upholding your values, ideology and civilization.

What is civilization?

How does conscience relate to civilization?

Civilization is a group of people who have created principles within themselves. Civilization does not require enforcement. 

In fact, civilization is the opposite of enforcement. We feed, fight, and fuck at will if we are uncivilized. 

Some guy is carrying a sword. He might come down the road, break into this house, take all your shit, rape you all, and leave. 

And that’s okay in certain societies. And we say, well that’s not civilized. We drink tea. We do shit like that. 

The rapist doesn’t know the virtues of tea.

Why don’t all people behave this way? It’s not just because the police will come.

 It’s not just because the neighbors will disapprove. It’s because many people couldn’t stomach doing that. They don’t want to break into someone’s house with a sword, rape all the women, and take all their shit. 

Even if they’re dying. They’d rather die than do that.

 They have that game, “which would you rather do?” 

It might say, would you rather lick a tile in a subway or eat a live frog? 

MK10ART – A student of Raniere is asked to lick a puddle. MK10ART above and below

And you have to figure out those sorts of values. 

Some people would rather die than kill a bunch of people with a sword, kill anyone with a sword.

 

Which would you rather do? Would you rather die, or slowly burn a baby, or your niece, to death? 

Would you rather burn your niece or rape people with a sword and steal their money?

You have the choice. 

It’s a type of “Sophie’s choice.” 

Would she rather eat a frog or become a branded slave?

Some of you might think, ‘I’d rather die than do that. Okay, you’re willing to die for a principle.

You have some internal civilization.  

No one has to say, “Well, if you burn that baby, everyone will hate you.”

Burning the baby is bad enough for you. If everyone in the world applauded you for burning the baby, you still wouldn’t burn that baby because it is in you. 

It’s your internal civilization. That’s what we’re talking about building: creating with the mind our values, our conscience, our ideology, and our civilization. 

Our conscience is the great enforcer. 

Your conscience is what will stop you from burning the baby.

 Your conscience, many people’s conscience, is what stops them from walking around with a sword and breaking into people’s houses and doing that sort of thing. 

There’s no need for the police force for some of these things. We’re talking about building the nature of human civilization, of compassion, through this thing.

 PRACTICES

Identify an area where you would rather die than go through with something

Identify an area where you consistently fail to uphold your word

How do those two things relate? How can you bring them closer together, so that your word becomes gold.

Don’t Forget to Buy Your Ticket to Grandmaster’s Recommitment Ceremony, June 19, 2120.

DOS Manual Found – Lesson 1 Honor Your Master in Every Way

DOS Manual Lesson #2: You Must Die for a Principle – and Be a Vegetarian

DOS Manual Lesson #3: Creating the Highest Value: Slaves Don’t Say, “I Can’t Do That”

Proposed 19 Point Mission Statement for DOS

  1. Just Do It – or Else
  2. Think Different, But Only When We Tell You To
  3. Because You’re Not Worth It
  4. It’s Recommitment Ceremony Lickin’ Good
  5. Share A Paddle
  6. DOS Runs On Slaves
  7. Have A Break, Do a Plank
  8. A Slave Is Forever
  9. A Better Slave, A Better Master
  10. Don’t Shave Pubic. Shave Calories
  11. DOS The Happiest Slaves On Earth
  12. Where’s The Collateral?
  13. Smell Like A Vanguard
  14. Grandmaster: He’s Everywhere You Want To Be
  15. Grace, Chains, Brands
  16. When There Is No Collateral
  17. Slavery Never Goes Out Of Style
  18. Keith’s Bull gives you Wings
  19. Betcha can’t just eat one slave.

Hungry on that 500 Calorie Diet?

New Dish for DOS Slaves

Salted Grape Three Ways with a side of Flame-broiled Lemon Reduction

 

 

 

  • “ The rapist doesn’t know the virtues of tea.”
    What ridiculous nonsense. This chapter of the DOS handbook truly is insane.

    “Our conscience is the great enforcer”
    Indeed it is. Unfortunately grandmaster Keith is lacking one….

    I do like the photo of an expertly face-painted and dressed up Keith who looks like Paul Stanley of Kiss.

  • That’s not “okay” in any “society”.

    If it were “okay”
    It would be called “sharing with sword bearing strangers” not “stealing”.

    If those acts were “okay in some societies” by definition they would not be stealing and raping. They would be considered something other than that concept. Maybe they wouldn’t even have the concept of ownership?

    Keith can’t even create his own made up worlds with any logical consistency.

    Sounds just like the never proven “in some countries mother’s give their babies blow jobs” fake anthropology bullshit Keith stated as fact with no provable data.

    Will get into the misuse of many words and the incorrect definitions later…

    This is so poorly written. It’s hilarious.

    Thank you, Frank!

    You’ve made a long time reader very happy!

Archives