DOS Manual Lesson #3: Creating the Highest Value: Slaves Don’t Say, “I Can’t Do That”

This is lesson #3 from the DOS Manual.

The manual provides the tools to honor your Master in every way. And if the time comes, to die for your Master’s cause. Until that time, be a vegetarian.

As one of the DOS First Line Masters said, “Time is a constant. Choice is the healing of learning, and of us. This life is nothing short of a deepening unifying of enlightened growth.”

Ponder that for a moment.

Many people said they wanted to use the DOS tech but didn’t want to be a vegetarian. In an upcoming post, I will present handy recipes from The Grandmaster’s Cookbook. Eat like an Entitled Princess, Act Like a Slave – at 500-800 calories per day.

You will learn to prepare delicious DOS meals such as:

Carrot Stew on a bed of Delicately Seasoned Black Trumpet Smoothie

Craft Shitaki Slices with a side of Grass-Fed Grape Roll

Pine Nut and Black Truffle Balls in a mélange of Macedonian Arugula Milkshake

Home-grown Chanterelle and Walnut Salad atop Hoboken Ricotta Burger

Succulent Black Mold Drippings with Peanut Powder

Raw Oyster Mushroom on a bed of Cruelty-free Gruyère and Grapefruit Sticks

Oatmeal Paste tossed with Sweet and Sour Rutabaga and Fontina Flatbread

Natural Feta Sauce with Sauteed Tangerine and Goat Paste

Cornmeal-crusted Watermelon Smoke with a wisp of Hybrid Almond Muffins

Crimean Parmesan Spears with Panamanian Tofu Gremolata

Kale and Porcini atop Grilled Amaranth Three Ways

You won’t get oinked at by your master when you head to the refrigerator. Not after he sees your raw-boned physique.

Now without much further ado, let us meander towards at Lesson #3 from the DOS Manual. The DOS Manual is a weighty document and does not have illustrations. Grandmaster Raniere created the manual for his intelligent First Line. They were to use it to teach the Second Line and all succeeding lines down to the million-millionth line. Some FR readers may not be as perspicacious. The text below is from the DOS manual. FR added photos and captions to help obtuse readers understand DOS’ profound principles.

From the DOS Manual

Lesson 3

Creating Something as a Highest Value Instead of By Happenstance

How do you craft a meaningful life? How do you create meaning? How do you create a highest value?

We create good and bad. We create our highest values. It is a practice to make it so with our mind. We have our unique experiences as humans that we’ve journeyed through the earth.

We have these things that we remember, that we think are true. They probably are, at least some of them.

There is a saying by Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain), “I’ve lived through some terrible things in my life, some of which actually happened.”

We can make our values, empower our values, and make our values more robust by our thinking and how we live.

A terrible thing that might have really happened to Grandmaster Raniere [third from left]

So we step into the driver’s seat, not just of our physical life, but our emotional and intellectual life, and literally craft meaning for our life.

Do you want a meaningful life? Everyone, even the most abject beggar with very little resources – if they have enough of a mind to understand what I’m saying on a very rudimentary level – can create meaning in their life. They can create extraordinary meaning in their life.

In the movie Rudy, a guy created some sort of meaning in his life.

Rudy wanted to play football for Notre Dame, but wasn’t good enough. But they let him play for a few minutes at the end of one game.

Each of you can now do so if you were to think of the noblest thing you could do, the most important thing you can do.

Most people would say, well if you were Gandhi, what would you do?

If I were Gandhi, I’d paddle my slaves non-violently.

If you were Mother Theresa, what would you do?

If I were Mother Teresa, I would start a secret master-slave sorority headed by a man for female empowerment .

Whoever you’re a fan of. What would you do if you were Joe DeMaggio, the baseball player?

If I were Joe Dimaggio, I’d brand my initials on Marilyn Monroe. – but I’d tell her they were my initials and not the four bases of a baseball diamond.

What would Jesus do?

If I were Jesus, I’d crucify my slaves before I’d release their collateral.

You can do that.

You can’t say, “Oh, I can’t do that.”

That gets back to the other point of “No, I can’t.”

What’s your excuse? What’s your excuse for not doing it? That is the more relevant question.

Do it. Or at least identify the excuse you’re using for not doing it. And why you’re using that excuse.

What’s the fear?

The creation and upholding of values leads to ideology and, ultimately, civilization. That’s what civilization is.

PRACTICES

Choose a Hero

In a circumstance where you fail to uphold yourself, what would your hero do?

How can you make one decision that will make you closer to your hero’s conduct?

You must choose your own hero. But may we humbly suggests a list of heroes to choose from. Pick one that really stands apart from all the rest and make her or him your hero.

Anandamaya Ma

Maya Angelou

Susan B. Anthony

Beyonce

Hillary Clinton

Diana

Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Joan of Arc

Kim Kardashian

Maddona

Mary

Golda Meir

Michelle Obama

Nancy Pelosi

Grandmaster Raniere

Eleanor Roosevelt

J.K Rowling

Sojourner Truth

Margaret Thatcher

Harriet Tubman

Wonder Woman