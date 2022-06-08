Frank Responds to Vicious Ambrose’s Nasty 11-Page Cease and Desist – ‘Sue Me’

The bad court actors did not say Ambrose is abusive. They told Grossman the mother alienated the children. She turned them against their good father. Ambrose went out of his way to make the children hate him.
Now how did it happen?
Nancy Aldrich after collecting her invoice.
A Word From Magoo
Magoo:
Frank, your story will never go national, because you haven’t done any leg work as a journalist.
You’ve merely spread gossip about an alleged ‘cabal’ of crooked judges who do the bidding of lawyers (for reasons you haven’t fully explained; since judges don’t make any extra money when lawyers bill for more hours).
You seem to hate Chris Ambrose far more than seems mentally healthy, IMO.
You keep screaming that he ‘stole’ assets from his wife, but the law doesn’t see it that way. You can scream from the rooftops, but it’s still not ‘theft’ until the law recognizes it.
You can’t steal an inheritance without having legal ownership of it.
Also… What’s the motive of these CT judges to allow lawyers to bill extra hours and steal parental access from mothers?
Judges don’t get paid more when that happens. You dunce. What’s their alleged motive for risking their careers to be part of this CABAL? Lol.
Frank, IMO, you’re little more than a ‘combatant’ fighting within a he-said/she-said battle. Somebody always loses in divorce battles. Plenty of men have lost and been taken to the cleaners. It happens to both genders.
Do you have REAL statistics to prove that these judges always decide in favor of the father? Or do you only rely on angry & scorned wives?
Try doing something other than hating Ambrose. Then, maybe the media will pick up your stories.
Try doing some journalistic leg work.
Your work on this case is a disgrace to true journalism. Have a good day;
My Reply
Frank: I do not hate Ambrose. I admire his talent. He is a musician, I am told, quite skillful at playing the liar.
Here is what Sherizzy says:
Frank – to be clear, I am not a staunch supporter of Ambrose. I just do not support or believe Karen. I think all her claims of abuse are lies.
Instead of focusing on an unrelated issue, why don’t you post the entire cease and desist letter? Or at least the portions pertinent to the custody case.
It’s very telling that you only focus on the nonsense – misrepresenting his statement about suicide and the TV show. You know he never threatened to kill himself. And, who cares if he used parts of another script? Ideas are always stolen and reworked. He just wasn’t subtle enough, so people noticed. So what? He’s probably ashamed of it, or he doesn’t consider what he did plagiarism. It doesn’t make him a child abuser.
And, unless you have definitive proof from the execs from that show, you don’t know if he was fired. I know you are trying to create a defense if he sues you (FR did not make him unemployable), but you are just speculating.
And, if you are just trying to paint him as a liar, Karen has lied far more than Ambrose and in hateful cruel ways directed related to their children.
So, post exactly what he wrote and let your readers decide. His citations are relevant. Some of them are citations to decisions in the case.
Just post the entire letter on your blog if you believe it is BS.
Frank
OK Sherizzy. Here is the entire letter.
Chris Ambrose before he bought custody of his children and made his wife destitute.
Ambrose Speaks
From his cease and desist letter
Ambrose:
You have also deliberately set out to ruin every aspect of my life and reputation. You have succeeded. Your life-altering lies have exposed me to public hatred, contempt and ridicule.
Frank:
Son, you had it coming. You ruined your children’s lives and made their mother homeless. Through your lies.
Ambrose:
Your lies have pulled apart my extended family and destroyed relationships.
Frank:
Ambrose:
The psychological damage done by defamation is severe and can cause suicide and attempted suicide; for me, it has resulted in a diagnosis and need for treatment.
Frank:
Ambrose: Your extreme libel has deprived me of business opportunities, about which prospective employers, agents and executive recruiters are prepared to testify. They will confirm that every employer checks a job candidate’s Internet profile, what you have widely published has rendered me unemployable. You have done catastrophic emotional and financial damage to my life.
Always blaming someone else. Always threatening. You blew your career when you got caught plagiarizing. That’s why agents don’t call.
Stop doing catastrophic emotional harm to your kids. And listen, fool, you wrote a “cease and desist” letter on April 14. You demanded I retract and apologize in 10 days, or you would sue me and have me arrested.
Two months have passed. I have written more stories. I have not ceased or desisted. You’re smiling now, kid, but I’ll wipe that smile off your feces.
So if you are going to sue, do it and be done with it. Discovery will be scintillating. The truth will come out about what you’ve done to your kids. Truth is a defense to libel. We will be in another court—one with a jury. One you won’t control.
Ambrose: You repeatedly call me a thief. You publish that I “converted [sic] Karen’s six-figure inheritance into an account” in my name, which I supposedly admitted “under oath in a hearing”. These are provable lies.
