Frank Responds to Vicious Ambrose’s Nasty 11-Page Cease and Desist – ‘Sue Me’

Frank: Many people think they know all about the Chris Ambrose – Karen Riordan divorce and custody case. They are happy CT Family Court Judge Thomas Moukasher ordered Nickola Cunha's arrest. Happy that Cunha's attorney said she might have mental health issues. Hopeful they'll find she took money from clients.

None of this involves the Ambrose-Riordan dispute.

They don’t care that CT Family Court isolated three children, 15, 15, and 11, from their mother for two years. These children lived in a happy home with their mother for 13 years. Their father lived out of state or away from home for most of those years.

Ambrose got caught plagiarizing and submarined his Hollywood career. A straight face and a sincere-sounding “Huh?” got Ambrose out of more trouble than he can remember. But this time it didn’t work. The plagiarism was too damn obvious. So he returned to CT. He boned up on how to manipulate the family court – via parental alienation. Keep in mind that CBS’s Family Law was this rascal’s first TV show.

Ambrose hired an expert in parental alienation, attorney Nancy Aldrich. Her son, Will Haskell, is a CT state senator who sits on the judiciary committee. That committee approves the reappointment of judges.

Ambrose stole the marital funds, stole his wife’s inheritance, and filed for divorce. They followed the playbook. Aldrich got Guardian ad Litem, Jocelyn Hurwitz, appointed. Then, Hurwitz got custody evaluator Jessica Biren-Caverly appointed.

They play the parental alienation game. They switched the case to a judge who was up for reappointment, Judge Jane Grossman. They told Grossman that the kids don’t want to be with their father because of parental alienation. The bad court actors did not say Ambrose is abusive. They told Grossman the mother alienated the children. She turned them against their good father. Ambrose went out of his way to make the children hate him.

Judge Grossman gave Ambrose sole legal and physical custody. Grossman ordered the mother is not allowed to contact her children. Without meeting the children, Grossman ordered them out of their happy home. Their mother’s home was the only home they ever knew.

The judge ordered them, without notice, into the abusive father’s house. And tells the mother she may not even talk to her children. This shocked and traumatized the children.

Now how did it happen? Ambrose paid his attorney, Aldrich, about $600,000, at $600 per hour.

Ambrose paid Hurwitz $200,000 at $400 per hour. He used his wife’s share of the marital assets he controlled.

Meanwhile, without money, the mother could not defend herself. This is a common story in CT Family Court.

The uninformed always believe the court gave custody to the father because the mother must be unfit, or crazy.

A Word From Magoo

Magoo:

Frank, your story will never go national, because you haven’t done any leg work as a journalist.

You’ve merely spread gossip about an alleged ‘cabal’ of crooked judges who do the bidding of lawyers (for reasons you haven’t fully explained; since judges don’t make any extra money when lawyers bill for more hours).

You seem to hate Chris Ambrose far more than seems mentally healthy, IMO.

You keep screaming that he ‘stole’ assets from his wife, but the law doesn’t see it that way. You can scream from the rooftops, but it’s still not ‘theft’ until the law recognizes it.

You can’t steal an inheritance without having legal ownership of it.

Also… What’s the motive of these CT judges to allow lawyers to bill extra hours and steal parental access from mothers?

Judges don’t get paid more when that happens. You dunce. What’s their alleged motive for risking their careers to be part of this CABAL? Lol.

Frank, IMO, you’re little more than a ‘combatant’ fighting within a he-said/she-said battle. Somebody always loses in divorce battles. Plenty of men have lost and been taken to the cleaners. It happens to both genders.

Do you have REAL statistics to prove that these judges always decide in favor of the father? Or do you only rely on angry & scorned wives?

Try doing something other than hating Ambrose. Then, maybe the media will pick up your stories.

Try doing some journalistic leg work.

Your work on this case is a disgrace to true journalism. Have a good day;

My Reply

Frank: I do not hate Ambrose. I admire his talent. He is a musician, I am told, quite skillful at playing the liar.

I’d like him better if he let his children see their mother. It would show he is a real human being. But of course, he is a human being. The three most common elements in his body are hydrogen, oxygen, and dishonesty. But before we get into that, let’s hear from another Ambrose follower, Sherizzy.

Here is what Sherizzy says:

Frank – to be clear, I am not a staunch supporter of Ambrose. I just do not support or believe Karen. I think all her claims of abuse are lies.

Instead of focusing on an unrelated issue, why don’t you post the entire cease and desist letter? Or at least the portions pertinent to the custody case.

It’s very telling that you only focus on the nonsense – misrepresenting his statement about suicide and the TV show. You know he never threatened to kill himself. And, who cares if he used parts of another script? Ideas are always stolen and reworked. He just wasn’t subtle enough, so people noticed. So what? He’s probably ashamed of it, or he doesn’t consider what he did plagiarism. It doesn’t make him a child abuser.

And, unless you have definitive proof from the execs from that show, you don’t know if he was fired. I know you are trying to create a defense if he sues you (FR did not make him unemployable), but you are just speculating.

And, if you are just trying to paint him as a liar, Karen has lied far more than Ambrose and in hateful cruel ways directed related to their children.

So, post exactly what he wrote and let your readers decide. His citations are relevant. Some of them are citations to decisions in the case.

Just post the entire letter on your blog if you believe it is BS.

Frank

OK Sherizzy. Here is the entire letter.

Ambrose Speaks

From his cease and desist letter

Ambrose:

You have also deliberately set out to ruin every aspect of my life and reputation. You have succeeded. Your life-altering lies have exposed me to public hatred, contempt and ridicule.

Frank:

Son, you had it coming. You ruined your children’s lives and made their mother homeless. Through your lies.

Ambrose:

Your lies have pulled apart my extended family and destroyed relationships.

Frank:

You destroyed your children’s extended family. You denied them of their grandparents, their aunts and cousins. All their friends, their godmother – everyone they knew and loved all their lives. And their mother.

You isolated them. And you’re surprised your extended family thinks you are a fink? Give your children back the life they knew. Then you’ll be happy.

Ambrose:

The psychological damage done by defamation is severe and can cause suicide and attempted suicide; for me, it has resulted in a diagnosis and need for treatment.

Frank:

You don’t need mental health help. And I doubt you are the suicidal type. You are more likely to drive others to suicide.

If you want to be happy, and mentally healthy, let your children see their mother. You know damn well they long for that every day. And you keep looking at them and taking delight in keeping them apart.

Ambrose: Your extreme libel has deprived me of business opportunities, about which prospective employers, agents and executive recruiters are prepared to testify. They will confirm that every employer checks a job candidate’s Internet profile, what you have widely published has rendered me unemployable. You have done catastrophic emotional and financial damage to my life.

Always blaming someone else. Always threatening. You blew your career when you got caught plagiarizing. That’s why agents don’t call.

Stop doing catastrophic emotional harm to your kids. And listen, fool, you wrote a “cease and desist” letter on April 14. You demanded I retract and apologize in 10 days, or you would sue me and have me arrested.

Two months have passed. I have written more stories. I have not ceased or desisted. You’re smiling now, kid, but I’ll wipe that smile off your feces.

So if you are going to sue, do it and be done with it. Discovery will be scintillating. The truth will come out about what you’ve done to your kids. Truth is a defense to libel. We will be in another court—one with a jury. One you won’t control.

Ambrose: You repeatedly call me a thief. You publish that I “converted [sic] Karen’s six-figure inheritance into an account” in my name, which I supposedly admitted “under oath in a hearing”. These are provable lies.

Frank: Dude I thought you were once a lawyer.

Let me share Conversion: “When someone takes your property for themselves or acts like something you own belongs to them . “ a legal definition. Conversion:

But you’re right. You didn’t convert her inheritance. You stole it in a criminal act of theft.

In my next post, I will dissect Ambrose’s claim. Did he not testify that he converted, stole, or snatched his wife’s inheritance?

Sue me for that too.