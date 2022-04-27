Ambrose Outs Himself With Two Comments in Dumb Freudian Slip

April 27, 2022
The unfortunate career-killing move by Chris Ambrose was plagiarizing.
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail
A couple of comments perplexed me. They were comments on the story How Selfish Father Isolated Three Children Using CT Family Court.

The first comment came in at 8:11 pm.

Anonymous:

“I find it strange that she expected any other reaction than what she got. Driving onto his property and honking her horn on Easter, when the guy has been getting threats on his life from the family circus blog? And this woman knew that, in fact, she ran to that blog and told her anti-Semite, racist buddy there her story right away.

“Plus, it’s not like she lived 5 minutes away. She had to drive 45 minutes, both ways, to drop off a little chocolate. Ever heard of mail? She clearly did it to harass Chris and gain the approval of her best friend Karen and is just playing “poor little innocent me”. I’m not buying it, and I daresay nobody else is either.”

Then there was a second anonymous comment at 9:41 pm

Anonymous wrote, “Why did you not publish my comments regarding the fear for my safety? Interesting.”

I did not understand at first. Not publish the comment regarding “the fear for my safety”?
I wrote, “What comment about the fear of your safety? Who are you?”
Then I found the earlier comment he referenced.

Is This Anonymous?

Anonymous

Then I figured it out. The 8:11 comment referred to Chris in the third person. The 9:41 comment referred to Chris in the first person.
Anonymous, at 8:11 pm, wrote: “The guy has been getting threats on his life.”
The guy?
Then Anonymous, at 9:41 pm, wrote: “Why did you not publish my comments regarding the fear for my safety? Interesting.”
“My safety”?
Yes, it is interesting. I would call it a Freudian slip. The guy getting threats is Chris Ambrose, and he slipped when he wrote “Why did you not publish my comments regarding the fear for my safety?”
“My safety.”
It made me consider writing a comment to Chris. Then I thought I’d write it to him as a post.
 
So here it is, Chris. Remember, this is a blog. You do not have to come to this website and read it. Apparently, you do, however.
 
So if you happen to volunteer to come on this website, here is what I have to say:
Why don’t you work things out with your ex-wife and make your children happy? It is easy to do. You know damn well your kids yearn to see their mother, and you know she is good for them. You could work something amicable out if you met her halfway. If the case is over, then the time for common sense has arrived.
 
You’re an intelligent man. Karen is also intelligent. I do not believe she alienated them from you. Your kids desire to spend time with her. You cannot obliviate this truth no matter what you write. No matter how much money you spend.
 
Your continued effort to isolate them from her is what is alienating them. You could have a great relationship with your children. Let them know you care enough about their happiness that you let them be with their mother.
 
How can a mother ever stop trying to be with her children and vice versa? If you have an earnest desire to work out things for the happiness of your children, I will be glad to help.
 
Instead of threatening me, why not try diplomacy? You can feel free to write me at frankparlato@gmail.com. Anything you send me in this regard, I will consider off the record.
 
If you try to make your children happy, I know life will improve for you. Your depression will vanish.  Do make your children joyful again. You will feel lighter than you’ve felt in years. They need their mother. Your bad luck will end.
 
Chris, it will reap enormous rewards for you in life now and later.

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

Frank Parlato

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives