Ambrose Outs Himself With Two Comments in Dumb Freudian Slip

The first comment came in at 8:11 pm.

Anonymous:

“I find it strange that she expected any other reaction than what she got. Driving onto his property and honking her horn on Easter, when the guy has been getting threats on his life from the family circus blog? And this woman knew that, in fact, she ran to that blog and told her anti-Semite, racist buddy there her story right away.

“Plus, it’s not like she lived 5 minutes away. She had to drive 45 minutes, both ways, to drop off a little chocolate. Ever heard of mail? She clearly did it to harass Chris and gain the approval of her best friend Karen and is just playing “poor little innocent me”. I’m not buying it, and I daresay nobody else is either.”

Then there was a second anonymous comment at 9:41 pm Anonymous wrote, “Why did you not publish my comments regarding the fear for my safety? Interesting.”

I did not understand at first. Not publish the comment regarding “the fear for my safety”?

I wrote, “What comment about the fear of your safety? Who are you?”

Then I found the earlier comment he referenced.

Is This Anonymous?

Anonymous

Then I figured it out. The 8:11 comment referred to Chris in the third person. The 9:41 comment referred to Chris in the first person. Anonymous, at 8:11 pm, wrote: “ The guy has been getting threats on his life.” The guy? Then Anonymous, at 9:41 pm, wrote: “ Why did you not publish my comments regarding the fear for my safety? Interesting.”

“My safety”?

Yes, it is interesting. I would call it a Freudian slip. The guy getting threats is Chris Ambrose, and he slipped when he wrote “Why did you not publish my comments regarding the fear for my safety?”

“My safety.”

It made me consider writing a comment to Chris. Then I thought I’d write it to him as a post.



So here it is, Chris. Remember, this is a blog. You do not have to come to this website and read it. Apparently, you do, however. So if you happen to volunteer to come on this website, here is what I have to say: Why don’t you work things out with your ex-wife and make your children happy? It is easy to do. You know damn well your kids yearn to see their mother, and you know she is good for them. You could work something amicable out if you met her halfway. If the case is over, then the time for common sense has arrived. You’re an intelligent man. Karen is also intelligent. I do not believe she alienated them from you. Your kids desire to spend time with her. You cannot obliviate this truth no matter what you write. No matter how much money you spend. Your continued effort to isolate them from her is what is alienating them. You could have a great relationship with your children. Let them know you care enough about their happiness that you let them be with their mother. How can a mother ever stop trying to be with her children and vice versa? If you have an earnest desire to work out things for the happiness of your children, I will be glad to help. Instead of threatening me, why not try diplomacy? You can feel free to write me at frankparlato@gmail.com. Anything you send me in this regard, I will consider off the record. If you try to make your children happy, I know life will improve for you. Your depression will vanish. Do make your children joyful again. You will feel lighter than you’ve felt in years. They need their mother. Your bad luck will end. Chris, it will reap enormous rewards for you in life now and later.