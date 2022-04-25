How Selfish Father Isolated Three Children Using CT Family Court

It is two years and one day since CT Family Court ordered Mia, Matthew, and Sawyer to separate from their mother.

Their father, Chris Ambrose, was a Hollywood screenwriter. Then he got caught plagiarizing.

It caused him to come home to his wife and three adopted children in Connecticut and file for divorce. At first, he was riding high. The marital assets were reportedly around $2 million. He took the money from their joint accounts.

Then he won sole physical and legal custody of their three adopted children. It was simple in CT Family Court, where they follow the golden rule – whoever has the gold rules.

Then Frank Report had a chance to look at this injustice and report on it.

Wrested from happy homes, children removed without notice. They went crying into the homes of the more affluent parent, usually the father. Affluent fathers prevailing against stay-at-home mothers.

Chris Ambrose was our poster dad, the man who played the game well. He was always a victim. So he crafted his plan.

With all the money, he hired an attorney, who picked the guardian ad litem, who chose the custody evaluator. They conspired to declare his wife alienated the children

Happy days, Chris Ambrose got the children and all the money, saving on child support and alimony. A perfect scheme until Frank Report took an interest in the matter.

Later we will show how he worked to make his children not wish to see him.

Being abusive, scaring them, this appeared to be his plan.

It was natural. They did not wish to see him. He set the stage for his fake narrative of parental alienation.

Bizarre, inhumane, and evil is the remedy. In CT Family Court they took the children away from their mother and placed them with a father who abuses them.

..

The heartless savages in this affluent state do something else. They imposed a no-contact order on the mother and children.

Can you imagine the crime against children? Based on the lone opinion of one very dubious custody evaluator, generally paid by the father, CT Family Court orders the uprooting of children.

Sudden, out of their homes they go. Dismay and misery. Denied contact with their primary attachment figure.

To assuage the trauma of victim Ambrose, the children had to suffer worse trauma.

They have not been with their mother in two years, yet they still cry out for her.

Lonely. Without the comfort of the person who loved them best in the world. Placed with a selfish man who impoverished their mother.

The scandal is he used CT Family Court to separate mother and child.

Oh, yes, he was smug until Frank Report began to write about him.

Now, once again, he is a victim. This time he is a victim of the Frank Report. But the father who stole the happiness of his children and wife of 17 years is reaping the harvest of his deeds.

He is not aware that this is his own doing. “For the sins they do by two and two they must pay for one by one.”

“He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind: and the fool shall be servant to the wise of heart.”

“The race is run by one and one and never by two and two,” this is what the fool forgets.