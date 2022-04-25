Camila Alone Sent Raniere and Three Others to Prison





Frank Report is investigating alleged FBI tampering. The tampering concerns digital images of Camila that were used as evidence in the criminal trial of Keith Raniere.

Camila has become a focal point as she was in the criminal trial even though she never appeared at it. Yet, she was the reason why five of Raniere’s codefendants took plea deals.

The six NXIVM defendants, Upper Row: Kathy Russell, Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, LowerAllison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Clare Bronfman

The six NXIVM defendants. Upper Row: Kathy Russell, Keith Raniere, and Nancy Salzman. Lower Row: Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, and Clare Bronfman.





Raniere’s co-defendants – Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, Clare Bronfman, and Kathy Russell – all remained steadfast in proclaiming their innocence until the FBI announced they found child porn on a hard drive owned by Raniere.

Eleven months after they raided Raniere’s library, the FBI found pictures of Camila. They found them on a hard drive. They said the metadata showed creation dates of November 2005.





FBI Forensic Examiner Trainee Virginia Donnelly's photograph of the hard drive shows it was black, not silver.

The FBI seized this hard drive. Twenty-two nude pictures of Cami were found on it.

Camila was 15 in November 2005.

Every other alleged victim was an adult. Most of them were successful. The defense planned to argue that the alleged victims consented to everything.

Keith Raniere at 8 Hale Drive, from where the hard drive with the Camila photos was seized.

Keith Raniere in his library at 8 Hale Drive. The FBI found the hard there.





I spoke with attorneys, defendants, friends, and former NXIVM members. All told me the same thing. Camila’s photos ended the agreement of the NXIVM defendants to present a joint defense.

An allegation of child porn against one of them, Raniere, was the same as a conviction against all.

Before, the five defendants had met together – and were determined to go to trial. Determined to win. To absolve this stain against their good intentions – and to show that the prosecution lied about NXIVM.





A chilly wind blew through Brooklyn when the US Attorney announced the discovery of the Camo photos.





FBI Special Agent Michael Lever [by car door.]

FBI Special Agent Michael Lever [at the car door] found Camila’s photos on a hard drive 11 months after it was seized.

Sources told me about a final meeting of the five co-defendants and their lawyers. The last time some of them were to speak to their NXIVM friends. After that, each decided to abandon the trial. It was over, they knew.

Each looked to reach a plea deal.

The old axiom: the earlier on the plea bus, the better the ride.





The Plea Deal Bus. It may not be a big bus - but it promises to be a happy bus. Or said another way, those who fail to get on it, if they could have, may spend many years regretting that decision.

The Plea Deal Bus. It may not be big. But those who fail to get on may spend many years regretting it.

Within a month or so, everyone cut a deal. Except Raniere.

No plea deal for him.

Keith Raniere went from exalted to despised in a matter of months.





What a different trial it would have been. With six defendants with six teams of lawyers.

Cross-examining the prosecution witnesses. Each presenting a defense.

Who knows what the outcome would have been?

Without the specter of Camila, of child porn and the exploitation of a child, the prosecution had far less ammunition.

Nicole, with a single incident of sex trafficking where no money changed hands.

Nicole was laid on this table, nude and blindfolded. Camila entered and performed oral sex on her. Raniere watched. He got 40 years for that incident..

Nicole was laid on this table, nude and blindfolded. Camila entered and performed oral sex on her. Raniere watched. He got 40 years for that incident.





Jessica Joan, who did not seduce Raniere.





Jessica Joan testified in the trial under the pseudonym "Jaye."

Jessica Joan testified in the trial under the pseudonym “Jaye.”

Sylvie, who sent nude pics to Raniere while married.





Sylvie Lloyd spent more than a dozen years in NXIVM. When she joined DOS, she gave collateral. It was the coercive element of what otherwise appeared to be consensual, adult activities.

Mark Vicente, who made his living for a dozen years.





Mark Vicente was one of the leaders of NXIVM and chief whistleblower,

Mark Vicente [l] with Keith Raniere. Vicente was one of the top leaders of NXIVM and its chief whistleblower.

Daniela, who stayed in an unlocked room for two years with her parents on hand.





Daniela - artist sketch. She stayed on her room for almost two years. Her bother Adrian and sister Camila brought her food.

Daniela – artist sketch

Lauren, the star witness, would have defended Raniere, not cried him to oblivion.





After the Camila photos, Lauren Salzman made a deal to cooperated with the US Attorney. She testified at trial.

After the Camila photos, Lauren Salzman made a deal to cooperate with the US Attorney. She testified at the trial.

The game-changer, Camila, sent Raniere headlong to prison.





Dumb luck. Eleven months after the FBI seized a hard drive, they found her nude pictures. on it On the eve of trial. Up against a united front.





The FBI found the pictures of Camila on the hard drive. They worked it backwards t =o determine Raniere took the photos with the camera. He transferred them to a camera card. Next he transferred them to a computer and finally on a hard drive.

The FBI found the pictures of Camila on the hard drive. So, they worked it backward to determine that Raniere took the photos with the camera. First, he transferred them to a camera card. Next, he moved them to a computer and finally onto a hard drive.





Raniere is about to file a Rule 33 motion. In it, he will allege that the FBI tampered with Camila’s nude photos.

Hard drive files manipulated. A changing camera card. False dating of images. Appendectomy scars. Issues arise.





When did Raniere take the images? Did he take them? How did they wind up on a hard drive? Why did it take so long to find them?

In the back and forth to follow, Camila will, once again, be front and center.

It is fair that people understand her story. But before they hear it, they must realize she is why Raniere is in prison.





Behind prison bars are Raniere, Allison Mack, Nancy Salzman, and Clare Bronfman.





Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere

Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere.

Clare Bronfman with Keith Raniere

Clare Bronfman with Keith Raniere





Once the FBI found Camila’s photos, the case became a slam dunk. When Camile entered the case, it was all over for Keith Raniere.



