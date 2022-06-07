More Dirty Pics From Raniere’s Nasty Library at 8 Hale

For the prurient, let me apologize in advance. When I said “dirty pics,” in the headline, I did not mean salacious. I mean, unclean, like somebody hire a foreign nanny who can clean up once in a while for this dude.

I have some more dirty pics of 8 Hale, and I saved the best for last.

8 Hale [photo Albany Times Union] was raided by FBI agents on March 27, 2018 Not long ago, there was a time when any number of two dozen women waited anxiously with their phones in hand in Half Moon, New York. They waited for a chance to be invited there. When the Vanguard ruled. The “Inner Circle” of NXIVM/ESPThe government seized the townhouse at 8 Hale Dr. in the Knox Woods subdivision. They also seized 21 electronic devices, some books, and maybe even a blue shirt. They seized his camera. Also seized was Raniere. Raniere was apprehended in Mexico, outside the jurisdiction of the EDNY. And the women’s dreams were dashed. Karen lived with Keith Raniere at 3 Flintlock Lane. At 2 Flintlock Lane, Mariana and Pamela Cafritz lived with Raniere. Kristin Keeffe lived at 1 Flintlock with little Gaelyn. The boy was Raniere and Keeffe’s child – though not every one knew it. Some of the best brandings happened at 127 Grenadier, where Allison Mack lived. She rented that place. Allison owned 7 Generals Way, but forfieted it to the government. Camila lived secretly at 120 Victory Way. Daniela, until she left, lived at 12 Wilton, where she spent almost two years in a bedroom. They all lived in similarly sized townhouses. The layouts are all about the same, except 8 Hale. Same size. But Raniere removed some walls on the first floor to combine the living room and kitchen area. Upstairs, he eliminated the bedrooms to create a study and hot tub area and removed the ceiling to have a loft to place his bed. The red arrow shows where 8 Hale is located. It is in the northeastern USA, where the weather is cold from October to May. Make no plans to go to 8 Hale to see Raniere. He moved to a warmer, sunnier clime. Albany gets, on average, 182 sunny days per year – about half. He now lives in Tucson, Arizona. With 350+ days of sunshine a year, Tucson is one of the sunniest cities in the United States! And sunlight is known to bring joy. The brain releases a hormone called serotonin when the body is exposed to sunlight. Serotonin increases the mood, and calms and focuses a person’s mind. Can you blame Raniere for relocating?

I showed this picture before, but I forgot to ask, what’s that bottle on the right of the door?

Crossing the threshold. Someone put the lights on.

Many women and a few men can only dream of a night with the Vanguard. Listening to him play the Steinway grand piano to melt their hearts.

Having a slice of pizza with hot sauce. Or maybe you could rustle up something heavenly in the kitchen for him. That’s a comfy-looking couch. And on the right many pretty sat and watched him play. And listened to him play the piano too. Behind is the staircase that leads upstairs.

There’s the grand piano. Daniela identified it as a Steinway model D.

At 8′ 11¾” (274 cm) in length, this majestic musical instrument — the pinnacle of concert grands — is the overwhelming choice of the world’s greatest pianists – like Raniere, who said he played at concert level at age 12.

What is the white stuff on top of it? Mothballs. Yes, that’s right, FBI SA Mills testified those were mothballs. And as all you concert-level pianists know, you place mothballs on a piano to prevent moths from getting at the felt hammers inside.

Yes, Raniere is one strange duck. He mothballs his piano before vamoosing to Mexico, but as we shall see, he leaves the child porn behind.

Oh, wait, what’s this? Looks like the FBI made another cash score. Maybe not as much as the $520,000 they found at Nancy Salzman’s place.

But there’s got to be at least $300 or $400 there.

I bet those agents had a lot of fun that night.

Next to the piano, on the couch, is a guitar. Raniere claimed he was a master of many musical instruments. How many beautiful, slender, long-haired, and pubic-unshorn maidens did he serenade with this gently weeping instrument may never be known.

Next we climb the spiral staircase up to the study. The open door is our gateway to mystery, adventure, gaiety, merriment, mystery and excitement. We are entering the library of Keith Raniere, the world’s smartest man. Ladies keep your shirts on, for now. Looking at the many books in his library, like Jean Kellaway’s History of Torture and Execution, or Sex for Dummies, or viewing his brilliant equations on the whiteboard we can almost hear him speaking words of wisdom. Would you believe the FBI actually seized this book from Raniere? They could have bought a copy for themselves for $7.00 Lot to read.

Here’s two more books they seem to have snatched from Raniere. I wonder is there is a copy in Tucson?

Here’s his desk.

Didn’t you ever want to know what the world’s smartest man writes on his whiteboard? Thanks to FR, in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, you will get this chance.

That’s some pretty heavy duty stuff on there.

Here’s a rare look at something nobody gets to see. Raniere’s closet. It is where clothes magically appear. .

Nice blue shirt. Not for nothing, I think I saw FBI SA Ted Borgione, who reportedly was on this raid wearing a shirt just like it.

And videos and music too. He likes Genesis and Yes and Mozart. To quote Daniela, who catalogued all his books, music, downloaded his computer backups and digitized his music.

“It was a ton of music. Yes. So, I mean, I would guess more than a thousand albums, easy, easy. A lot of classical music, full compositions. All of Beethoven’s symphonies, various versions. There was Bach, various versions. There were Mozart for Babies, Chopin for Babies, Debussy for Babies. There was a lot of jazz, Keith Jarrett, A Melody At Night With You, Live at La Scala. ”

And plenty of good reading material right outside the bathroom.

Then it is time to undress and enter the hot tub. Or the sauna. And finally, the glory moment. Time to climb the steps up to the loft bedroom and hear him whisper words of wisdom. “I got my camera and I want you to pose naked. Don’t worry, I won’t share them with anyone.”

Don’t blame me for the darkness of the pictures. Blame FBI Special Agent Christopher Mills of Squad 2 of the New York City field office. He took them. He should have used Raniere’s Canon camera, which he found on the property. He could have used one of the ISO settings to lighten these up.

After getting all cleaned up in the hot tub, what woman would not want to hop in that nice lofted bed and snuggle up next to Vanguard? Yes, how many women fantasized about going to 8 Hale? One can only guess.

I don’t know what that’s a picture of.

But let’s head back to the library, shall we? Keep your pants on. We are about to see the real deal. What the FBI agents took from Raniere.

First, I want to point out that below are screenshots of a video of Raniere taken in maybe 2014. The raid was 2018.

Not a lot changed. In fact I think the whiteboards are identical.

And you see that blue light? That, if I am not mistaken, is the hard drive. The one that the FBI found the Camila child porn photos.

The arrows show where the hard drive and camera were.

Ironically, the camera and the hard drive were the first two evidence items seized in the raid. And coincidentally, they were the last items searched. It was 11 months after they were seized, when the FBI accidentally discovered nudes of Camila.

According to FBI SA Christopher Mills, the man we are indebted for these photographs, the first item he seized was the Canon camera in a camera bag. Inside the camera was a camera card. This was the crucial evidence of the Cami sexual exploitation charge.

Canon Incorporated, made in Japan. 1420908348.

This photo shows where the camera bag was under Raniere’s desk. He was not big on changes. The camera card showed that he had not used it since 2007, 11 years earlier, yet it sat under his desk.

\

Western Digital hard drive, serial number WCAS81365334.

The next item they seized, hiding in plain sight, was the hard drive with the 22 photos of underage Camila. He left it right there in the open after scampering off to Mexico. And it wasn’t hidden in a secret file or anything. It was right on the backups – in a file with Cami’s nickname initial and the actual date of the photos on the file — like leaving all the evidence anyone would need to prove it was child porn

He left it right out in the open, and it had been there for years. Strange cat. He mothballs his piano and leaves his child porn out in the open.

All labeled and marked for agents to find. Funny too. They might have missed it. The search warrant called for them to seize electronic devices to find possible DOS collateral. They seized it on March 27 2018, They did not find the child porn until February 21, 2019, 11 months later.

Just 26 days before the start of jur selection for the trial. Lucky they did because it got all the other codefendants to plead guilty and let Raniere stand trial alone.

Thought they seized all these other devices, none of them figured into the trial. But they are fun to look at.

The letter with the heart is a letter to Monkey, his nickname for Mariana

They went back under his desk to get more devices.





Raniere, a pill popper?

Hey, what’s that in the lower right hand corner? Did the FBI bring a trained evidence cat with them?

The FBI has excellent instincts. They honed in on the hard drive with the contraband first. Then they retrieved all these other hard drives that did not have anything on them.

I do not think the FBI even put the tarp back on the piano when they left. The leaks damaged Keith’s beautiful grand piano from above when the hot tub fell partly through the ceiling.

Viva Executive Success!