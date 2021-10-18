Claviger: Ten Questions for Suneel and Other Stray Comments on NXIVM and the Law

Frank Report’s legal correspondent, K.R. Claviger, has thoughts on current legal matters connected to NXIVM and its former members and associates.

More specifically, Claviger has questions for Suneel Chakravorty, who holds Keith Raniere’s power of attorney – and who was recently mentioned in a filing by the US Dept. of Justice EDNY concerning a report that he had a copy of the hard drive found in Raniere’s library that allegedly contained 22 nude photos of Camila when she was allegedly 15.

Let us be clear that the hard drive provided to attorneys and alleged to have been provided to Suneel DID NOT have any of the Camila photos on them. The government did not provide any alleged child porn to the defense since that is illegal.

Following the government’s recent filing, Suneel denied ever having a copy of the hard drive.

The issue at hand is that the prosecution provided the hard drive [without the Cami photos] and other discovery materials to the defense subject to a protective order because it contains sensitive materials about various alleged victims, including nude photos of adult women.

The protective order must be signed by those who receive certain discovery material produced by the government to the defense.

Suneel never signed the protective order.

The context of Claviger’s questions can be further understood by reading these two stories published on Frank Report:

DOJ Investigating Whether Raniere’s Attorneys Improperly Released Copy of Hard Drive to Suneel Chakravorty — He Denies Having Copy of Hard Drive

Judge Orders Raniere Attorneys to Disclose Who Got Discovery; Chakravorty Issues Harshest Statement on Raniere Ever; While Maintaining FBI Likely Tampered

By K. R. Claviger

Thus far, the government has made several assertions – and, insofar as I can tell, Suneel has denied only one of them: i.e., whether he has ever had possession of a copy of the hard drive that was confiscated from Keith Raniere’s sex lair/library.

[Suneel has denied that he had a copy of the hard drive.]

So, here are some questions for Suneel:

(1) Have you ever had possession of any other electronic discovery materials from the U.S. v. Raniere Et Al trial?

(2) Have you ever shared any other electronic discovery materials from the U.S. v. Raniere Et Al trial with any other person – and, if so, what are their names?

(3) Have you ever had possession of any of the collateral that was collected from the members of DOS?

(4) Have you ever seen any of the collateral that was collected from the members of DOS?

(5) Do you know anyone who has ever had possession of any of the collateral that was collected from the members of DOS – and, if so, what are their names?

(6) Do you know anyone who has ever seen any of the collateral that was collected from the members of DOS – and, if so, what are their names?

(7) Have you ever seen the pictures of Camila that were allegedly taken when she was 15-years-old?

(8) Do you know anyone who has ever seen the pictures of Camila that were allegedly taken when she was 15-years-old – and, if so, what are their names?

(9) Since the pictures of Camila that were allegedly taken when she was 15-years-old were not part of the discovery materials, how did the experts that you hired get copies of them?

(10) How did you come into possession of sexually explicit photographs of a victim identified as Jane Doe that were not part of the discovery materials that the government provided to Keith’s defense attorneys?

I really don’t expect Suneel to answer any of the questions that I’ve posed to him here on Frank Report.

But I also expect that he’s soon going to be asked very similar questions – and a whole lot more – by guys/gals with badges…

I am trying to keep an open mind about Suneel’s contention that the photos of Camila were altered in some way. But the jury unanimously agreed that the photos in question were taken when she was 15.

**********

Brainwashed Not Charged

I followed Keith’s trial very closely – and read all the daily transcripts. I simply cannot remember the part where anyone was accused of the crime of “brainwashing”.

**********

What’s Going on With Keith, Clare and Allison in Prison

With COVID-19 protocols in place, the movement of guards is very restricted in most federal prisons – which has really hampered our ability to get updates on Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman or Allison Mack.

Rest assured that when we finally get past that problem, we’ll be able to provide more updates.

[Ed. Note: Currently Raniere remains in the SHU. He has been there since July 22.]

**********

Keith Still Gets Out in 99 Years

Despite him being in the SHU, there’s a formal process via which a federal prisoner loses “good time” – and, as far as I know, Keith has not been through that process yet. So, I think that as of right now, Keith is still earning “good time” at the normal rate.

**********

Marc Elliot Lawsuit Against STARZ and Lions Gate

Regardless of whether the lawsuit of Marc Elliot versus STARZ and Lions Gate over the docuseries Seduced has any merit, I don’t think this lawsuit will succeed because if it ever goes to trial – which, as explained below, is something I seriously doubt will happen – there is little chance that 12-people are going to find in favor of someone who still supports Keith Raniere.

Marc will undoubtedly have to testify in order to advance his claims – and when he does, he will get destroyed on cross-examination (He might even be risking a return of the Tourette’s symptoms he has fought to overcome).

But long before it goes to trial, I think this lawsuit will be dropped when the defendants start scheduling depositions for Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman and Clare Bronfman. In this regard, there is no way that any of those three are ever going to testify under oath in a civil matter.

**********

Will Nancy Get in Trouble If She Doctored Letters of Support?

There’s an old saying about Federal District Court Judges being able to do anything they want — unless and until they get overruled on appeal. But in reality, Judge Garaufis will only increase Nancy’s prison time if she’s convicted of another crime.

What he could do, however, is hold a hearing, revoke her bail, and have her summarily hauled off to prison to start serving her 42 months.

