Suneel: ‘Did I Lie About FBI Examiner Brian Booth Going Dark? Or Did He Lie About Exif Data?’

By Suneel Chakravorty

FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Brian Booth claimed under oath that EXIF data, the hard evidence used to date the Cami photos, is hard to change and is, therefore, reliable.

To date, no one has been able to rebut my assertion that his claim is false, yet people have accused me of lying in this article: FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Brian Booth Goes Dark on LinkedIn After His Bogus EXIF Data Testimony Scrutinized.

Here were my claims:

Booth made his LinkedIn Profile private, meaning only LinkedIn members could see it. Brian Booth changed his profile to now be Brian B.

*****

Here is a sample comment:

Suneel is the big liar.: “October 10th. No correction. No principles, Suneel. You threw away any chance of being taken seriously. Just a stalker and a fool.”

Here are the facts:

As far as I can tell, Brian Booth has become Brian B . I have asked several people, who would have no reason to be blocked, to check out his new profile, and they confirmed this.

. I have asked several people, who would have no reason to be blocked, to check out his new profile, and they confirmed this. While I was wrong about Booth’s profile not being accessible, he still lost his last name. A man ought to own up to his last name. Booth doesn’t.

Mexican Lady provided this screenshot of Booth’s new profile, showing “Brian B.”, without a last name:

I was wrong about him having gone completely dark on LinkedIn, but as far as I can tell, as of the writing of this article, I’m not wrong about him getting rid of his last name. A last name is a terrible thing to lose.

More importantly, one can argue that losing your last name on Linked-in is going dark.

*****

Why Call This Stalking?

Also, commenters called my article tantamount to stalking:

Let’s examine this.

I believe Brian Booth, an employee of the FBI, may have lied under oath in a criminal case. Frank Parlato, an investigative journalist and nemesis of Keith Raniere, looked into Booth’s testimony.

After the Frank Report articles, I wrote an article where I noted his LinkedIn profile had changed. So, how exactly is FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Brian Booth a victim of stalking?

Anyways, whether the man wishes to be called Brian Booth or Brian B, I will give little further attention to the matter. I am more interested in learning if he lied under oath or whether he was part of an effort that looks like the FBI tampered with the most important evidence in the case against Keith Raniere — the Cami photos.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





