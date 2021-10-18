Suneel: ‘Did I Lie About FBI Examiner Brian Booth Going Dark? Or Did He Lie About Exif Data?’

By Suneel Chakravorty
FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Brian Booth claimed under oath that EXIF data, the hard evidence used to date the Cami photos, is hard to change and is, therefore, reliable.
To date, no one has been able to rebut my assertion that his claim is false, yet people have accused me of lying in this article: FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Brian Booth Goes Dark on LinkedIn After His Bogus EXIF Data Testimony Scrutinized.
Here were my claims:
- Booth made his LinkedIn Profile private, meaning only LinkedIn members could see it.
- Brian Booth changed his profile to now be Brian B.
*****
Here is a sample comment:
Suneel is the big liar.: “October 10th. No correction. No principles, Suneel. You threw away any chance of being taken seriously. Just a stalker and a fool.”
Here are the facts:
- As far as I can tell, Brian Booth has become Brian B. I have asked several people, who would have no reason to be blocked, to check out his new profile, and they confirmed this.
- While I was wrong about Booth’s profile not being accessible, he still lost his last name. A man ought to own up to his last name. Booth doesn’t.
Mexican Lady provided this screenshot of Booth’s new profile, showing “Brian B.”, without a last name:
I was wrong about him having gone completely dark on LinkedIn, but as far as I can tell, as of the writing of this article, I’m not wrong about him getting rid of his last name. A last name is a terrible thing to lose.
More importantly, one can argue that losing your last name on Linked-in is going dark.
*****
Why Call This Stalking?
Also, commenters called my article tantamount to stalking:
Let’s examine this.
I believe Brian Booth, an employee of the FBI, may have lied under oath in a criminal case. Frank Parlato, an investigative journalist and nemesis of Keith Raniere, looked into Booth’s testimony.
After the Frank Report articles, I wrote an article where I noted his LinkedIn profile had changed. So, how exactly is FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Brian Booth a victim of stalking?
Anyways, whether the man wishes to be called Brian Booth or Brian B, I will give little further attention to the matter. I am more interested in learning if he lied under oath or whether he was part of an effort that looks like the FBI tampered with the most important evidence in the case against Keith Raniere — the Cami photos.
6 Comments
and what’s more, if you rely on LinkedIn for business, your business is already dead.
Didn’t nxivm have a whole litigation machine based on these types of nothing burgers?
Suneel. Thank you for taking notice. You are wise to ‘give little further attention to the matter’. Going forward, drawing lines for one’s own sanity is very wise. There is a risk of getting too obsessive over irrelevant details and missing the bigger picture and what is a realistic outcome here. My wish is that you come out of this OK. Many people will be willing to help you when that time comes.
Suneel, I misunderstood you too.
Reading this website has made me realize that I don’t necessarily understand people correctly at first. This is a hard Truth to accept, but that is part of my personal journey.
Suneel, why is it so important for you to make Brian Booth wrong? What is it that makes you so fearful when you look in the mirror and try to fill that Void within yourself by being “right”?
That fear is causing your anger which leads to your Hate. That only consumes you and damages your Soul.
Now that I have read more of your posts, you have clearly come to the conclusion that Keith Raniere is THE TRUTH. That is very dangerous. People who believe that one human encapsulates THE TRUTH are very dangerous, first and foremost to themselves.
You used to dance with joy when you were younger. Then you started to dance with HATE.
Be easy on your SELF. Be forgiving of your SELF. That will let you look into the mirror with more grace and acceptance.
Consider reading Marshall Rosenberg’s “Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life.”
Search for Truth, not THE Truth.
Will Brian B sue Suneel for defamation when this is all over?
We hope so
Sunell has money, lots of money
He sold his computer software company and has the money Brian can soothe his soul with after Suneel has drug it through the Frank Report and beyond
Think of what will come out in Discovery
Time for more popcorn 🍿
Suneel, you still haven’t shown any proof that the FBI agent did, in FACT, do what you think he did.
No arrest has happened, no Rule 33 motion has been filed.
If you haven’t seen the Hard Drive that contains pictures of Cami and they were never on the HD turned over to Raniere’s attorneys, how the hell can you say they were tampered with?
We the readers of the FR want to know?
You won’t answer because you never answer the really hard questions, do you?
You answer the stupid questions like the ones above.
What a waste of a post
I have taken the time to bone-up on the subject of Computer Forensics. We have no idea if you even followed Computer Forensic protocols/procedures.
Computer Forensics Issues you have never addressed:
• A true forensics image/copy takes hours to produce. How did you have the time?
• Was a Write Block Device used?
• Were Encase or some other courtroom recognized software tools used in the data analysis?
• Are the JPEGs exact copies of proprietary digital camera RAW files?
• Did you use Logical copy/paste or a Forensics image to make the data file ie hard drive copies?
• Were the image copies of the drives emailed or were physical hard copies shipped to the experts?
Suneel, you have us all debating one completely ridiculous issue — Brian Booth’s off-the-cuff testimony: i.e., his answer to one question regarding EXIF data and how difficult it is to manipulate.
The real issues are the quality of your hard drive copies because your expert opinions are worthless if they’re based on BAD DATA! Plus your experts aren’t even experts in Computer Forensics.
I don’t expect answers to my questions.
Clearly, you don’t want to incriminate yourself. I know your heart is in the right place, but you are deluding yourself and bullshitting us….
Take care!
P.S. I am not K.R. Claviger and I don’t have the patience to debate the supposed crackpot IT Experts who permeate the Frank Report and don’t listen to reality.
***
I have a desktop software background in no particular order skills using MFC, AS 400 DBs, Com, C++, VB, JavaScript, ATL etc….. All old tech, but more than the IT cranks on Frank Report know or understand.