FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Brian Booth Goes Dark on LinkedIn After His Bogus EXIF Data Testimony Scrutinized

FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Brian Booth has gone dark.

After several damning stories by FrankReport investigating whether Booth lied about EXIF data in the Raniere trial, Booth has taken his LinkedIn profile private.

FBI Examiner Brian Booth was on LinkedIn

As of recently, Brian Booth had a public profile on LinkedIn that listed his full name.

When we first started writing about FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Booth and his bizarre testimony about EXIF data, it seems he offered his full name and title on Linkedin. See the Google search below.

After a few stories, he changed his Linkedin to remove his title and only that he worked for the US Federal Government.

His LinkedIn URL was https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-booth-969a243

Frank Report Investigates Booth’s Testimony About EXIF Data

Then Frank Report began seriously investigating Booth’s claims about EXIF data, and allegations of FBI tampering:

September 23, 2021: Primer on All Evidence Showing Raniere Took Pics of 15 Year Old Camila – as We Wait for Motion for New Trial Based on Tampering

September 25, 2021: Raniere Rule 33 Killer? — ‘EXIF Data Hard to Remove!’ — FBI Forensic Examiner Brian Booth – on Cami Photos Dating to 2005

September 26, 2021: Someone Is Lying About EXIF Data; Is It Suneel or FBI Forensic Examiner Brian Booth?

September 28, 2021: EXIF Data Written Over, Under, Sideways Down on FBI Forensic Examiner Booth Testimony — But Is It Really Hard to Change?

September 30, 2021: Suneel Fires Back, Takes on All Commenters, and No Prisoners, Hitting Hard on Booth, EXIF Data, and FBI Tampering

Nicki Clyne Tweets About Booth

During this time, Raniere supporter Nicki Clyne tweeted about Booth’s testimony about EXIF data:

In a criminal trial, an FBI forensic examiner testified that EXIF data was the proof to date photos to prove a crime. He swore that EXIF data is almost impossible to change. But is it? pic.twitter.com/FOCTrZui3J — Nicki Clyne (@nickiclyne) September 28, 2021

Many people made comments on Frank Report and in Twitter saying it is absolute nonsense that EXIF data is hard to change.

Brian Booth Goes Private, Now “Brian B.” on LinkedIn

It may be coincidence but suddenly Booth went dark, just as if someone removed all his EXIF data.

Now when you go to Booth’s LinkedIn URL, it’s no longer available and you get the following message: “An exact match for brian-booth-969a243 could not be found.”

A search within LinkedIn reveals that Booth made his profile completely private and he is now known only as “Brian B.”

We know it is the same person because the new URL contains “brian-b” instead of “brian-booth” and contains the same LinkedIn identification number (in bold) in it: https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-b-969a243”

Conclusion

First he took his job title away and then he took his name away. We know him now as Brian B.

But seriously, why did Booth, a public servant, change to private on LinkedIn and change the displayed name from “Brian Booth” to “Brian B.”?

Why now?

