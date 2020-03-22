Allison Mack & the Other NXIVM Sex Cult Actresses: All In One Place for the First Time!

In Part 1 of this series, we took a look at four Vancouver-based actresses who had been involved with NXIVM – and reviewed what, if anything, each of them has done to help bring down the sex cult/criminal enterprise and its leaders. Here is what we concluded:

Nicki Clyne was – and still is – totally loyal to NXIVM and its founder, Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard. At this point,, my hope is that she gets indicted and/or deported.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Kristin Kreuk and Grace Park have been unwilling to tell the truth publicly about the full extent of their involvement in NXIVM – and will likely never do so. As a result, my hope is that their acting careers come to a grinding halt as quickly as possible.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Sarah Edmondson was willing to put her name, her career and even perhaps her life on the line in an effort to take down NXIVM and its leaders. My hope for Sarah is that she continues to enjoy life – and eventually forgets all about her involvement with NXIVM.

*****

In Part 2 of this series, we looked at five more actresses who had been involved with NXIVM – and reviewed what, if anything, each of them has done to help bring down the NXIVM sex cult/criminal enterprise and its leaders. Here is what we concluded:

Catherine Oxenberg was willing to do whatever needed to be done in order to get her daughter, India, out of the cult. As it turned out, that included becoming the temporary face of the anti-NXIVM movement – and participating in lots and lots of interviews about her own involvement in NXIVM and what she, along with Frank Parlato, did in order to take the cult down.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

India Oxenberg got herself deeply immersed in NXIVM – to the point where she was identified as a co-conspirator when the feds moved to bring charges against its leaders. Although she has, thus far, not said anything publicly about her role in the NXIVM sex cult/criminal enterprise and/or denounced its leaders, she will have a chance to do both when she releases her greatly-anticipated memoirs about her time in NXIVM.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Bonnie Peese was never considered to be a real “insider” in NXIVM. She is, however, the one who first told Catherine Oxenberg about the fact that India had been branded – which was a real “game-changer”. And she also reportedly cooperated fully with the feds who eventually brought charges against Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman and Kathy Russell. Hopefully, Bonnie will re-gain her public voice sometime in the near future – and share with the world her observations regarding the NXIVM sex cult/criminal enterprise and her opinion about Raniere et al.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Kristanna Loken was – at least for a short period of time – one of the “insiders” at NXIVM. So much so that she is reportedly the mother of a 4-year boy named Thor who some believe was sired by none other than the great Vanguard himself. Kristanna is another one of the NXIVM actresses who has never publicly discussed the nature or extent of her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult/criminal enterprise – and/or whether Keith Raniere is, in fact, Thor’s father. Of the two topics, I’d much rather that she speak about the first one.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Ludwika Paleta apparently got involved with NXIVM through her current husband, Emiliano Salinas, the son of Carlos Salinas, the former President of Mexico. To date, she has vehemently denied any knowledge of – or involvement in – any of NXIVM’s criminal activities. While that’s certainly not true for Emi, it is possible that Ludwika did not have that much personal involvement in NXIVM.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Alison Mack is the most infamous of all the actresses who became involved in the NXIVM sex cult/criminal enterprise.

She is– at least for now– the only one of them who has been charged with and pleaded guilty to NXIVM-related crimes.

At some point, Allison Mack will stand before U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Graaufis – and plead for mercy in her sentencing.

Whether he should grant her mercy has been the topic of much debate on Frank Report.

Some see her as just another victim.

Others see her as the worst of the NXIVM perpetrators except for Raniere.

The truth probably lies somewhere in between.

When Allison stands for her sentencing, she’ll have one last chance to denounce Raniere and the NXIVM sex cult/criminal enterprise.

It will be interesting to see what she does with that opportunity.

*****

A Few Leftovers

Despite my best efforts, it appears that I omitted several names from the list of actresses who were involved with the NXIVM sex cult/criminal enterprise. These are as follows:

Olivia Cheng is another NXIVM-related actress from Canada.

Olivia began attending acting school at the age of 6 – and booked her first local commercial at the age of 19. In between, she became a competitive gymnast and a college scholarship recipient.

Olivia actually began her media career as a videographer – and later worked as a news reporter – before beginning her acting career in earnest.

Her first big chance came when she was hired to appear in the Emmy Award-winning TV series “Broken Trail”.

After that, she went to appear in USA’s “Psych”, Fox’s “Fringe”, CTV’s “Flashpoint”, The CW’s “Arrow” and “Supernatural”, and CBC’s “Arctic Air”.

Her real break-out role occurred in 2014 when, at the age of 35, she appeared in the Weinstein-produced Netflix series “Marco Polo” (Olivia may be the only known person to be involved with both Keith Raniere and Harvey Weinstein).

At some point, she was recruited into NXIVM/ESP by Nicki Clyne – and by 2011, she had become a Coach with the rank of Yellow Sash with 2 stripes. Her Coach at the time was Mark Hildreth.

It appears that Olivia left NXIVM sometime between 2014 and 2018.

Before she left NXIVM, however, she co-founded – along with Alice Chen (a lawyer) and Josette Jorge (another Canadian actress) – “One Asian”, a NXIVM-related entity that was supposedly dedicated to supporting the education and empowerment of women of Asian heritage.

Several NXIVM insiders have asserted that “One Asian” was nothing more than a front for recruiting Asian women into Keith Raniere’s harem. As of last year, the group was still active – and had grown to include 55 members.

[Editor’s Note: Olivia and the other two co-founders of “One Asian” reportedly met while they were taking “personal development courses” together. Although it is not known for certain that those were NXIVM training sessions, the timeframes suggest that’s the case].

Since leaving NXIVM, Olivia has had absolutely nothing to say about the sex cult/criminal enterprise or its leader, Keith Alan Raniere.

Like so many others, she seems to have suffered a severe case of “Nvivmnesia”, a condition that causes a complete loss of memory of everything one had to do with NXIVM and its leaders.

So, don’t expect Olivia to be making any negative statements about NXIVM or Raniere anytime soon.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Veronica Jaspeado is another Mexican actress who was involved with the NXIVM sex cult/criminal enterprise for quite some time – and who stayed involved even after The Times Union published its groundbreaking expose about the group in 2012.

Verónica was born on September 6, 1976 in Puebla, Mexico as Verónica Jaspeado Martinez – and has appeared in several Mexican TV shows.

She is best known for her performances in “Un gancho al corazón”, “Amor mío”, “What Life Took from Me”, “Along Came Love”, and “Papá a Toda Madre”.

Sources say that Verónica and ESP did not part company amicably – a situation that supposedly had something to do with DOS, the secret sex slave branding society in which Veronica was reputed to be a member.

Verónica, who – for some unknown reason also uses the stage name Beluga Rock – was not listed as one of the Analysts with The Knife Media. She had been listed as an Analyst when the company was called The Knife of Aristotle.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Maria Colla is an Argentinian-born actress who got involved with the NXIVM sex cult/criminal enterprise.

In fact, for much of the time that she was involved with the group, Maria was reputed to be the “best friend” of Nancy Salzman, the President of NXIVM.

Maria was born on November 12, 1973 – which makes her 46-years old today – well past the age that Keith Raniere would likely be interested in having her be part of his harem.

During the course of her career, she appeared in “V.I.P.”, “Señora”, and “Alta tensión”.

She has been married to Pablo Monroy for the past 20 years – and they have two children.

She was reputed to be a member of DOS – and may bear the KAR “brand” on her pubic region.

But she has never spoken out against NXIVM or Raniere – and probably never will.

****************************************************************************************************************************************

Although Mark Hildreth doesn’t technically qualify as a NXIVM-related actress, I decided to include him in this series for several reasons.

The 42-year old Canadian born actor attended the prestigious National Theatre School of Canada – and starred in several films: “Gundam Wing”, “Young Blades”, “V”, “The Tudors”, and “Resurrection”.

At one point, he was Kristin Kreuk’s boyfriend – and, according to some sources, recruited her into the NXIVM sex cult/criminal enterprise. Others claimed that they joined together.

Regardless, about 6 years after they both joined NXIVM, they broke up as a couple. That’s the same time that Kreuk reportedly left NXIVM. Hildreth stayed in.

While in the cult, Mark – along with actress Allison Mack – served as the co-leader of “The Source”, a NXIVM subgroup that was focused on recruiting more actors and actresses.

During his 10+ years with NXIVM, Mark rose through the ranks of the Stripe Path – and by 2011, he had moved up to the coveted Orange Sash.

He also appeared in several promotional videos in which he appeared especially attentive and subordinate to Raniere.

On June 19, 2016, Hildreth wrote on his blog about sex-slaver Raniere: “This is my friend. His name is Keith. He has been one of the most gentle, compassionate and helpful friends I have ever known. He has been an incredible friend to me and to many people I know.”

During this acting career, Mark has played a lot of brave guys – and tough guys.

But on a personal basis, he’s just another wimpy guy who is still too afraid to speak up against Raniere or NXIVM.

*****

