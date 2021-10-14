DOJ Investigating Whether Raniere’s Attorneys Improperly Released Copy of Hard Drive to Suneel Chakravorty — He Denies Having Copy of Hard Drive

Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar filed a letter yesterday with US District Judge Nicholas G. Garuafis advising that she “received a report that Suneel Chakravorty, an associate of defendant Keith Raniere’s, is in possession of electronic discovery materials, including a copy of a hard drive that was produced to defense counsel pursuant to the Protective Order,”
The copy of the hard drive in question was apparently made from the Western Digital hard drive that was seized from Raniere’s library by the FBI on March 27, 2018. The jury found it “proven” that on that hard drive were 22 photos taken of a Jane Doe victim, known as Camila, when she was 15, and that Raniere, therefore, possessed child pornography. Because they determined Raniere took the photos, they also found that he sexually exploited the child.
Those were two of the predicate acts regarding his racketeering charge.
For more than a year, Chakravorty has maintained that the Camila photos were tampered with by the FBI. Raniere is expected to file a motion for a new trial based on this assertion purportedly providing “newly discovered” evidence.
Chakravorty has been given a power-of-attorney by Raniere, Frank Report has learned.
The copy of the hard drive provided by the prosecution to the defense does not have Camila’s photos on it since it is illegal to possess child porn even by defense lawyers defending a child porn case. Hajjar is not alleging Chakravorty is in illegal possession of child porn.
Hajjar advised the judge that if Chakravorty has the hard drive, one of the attorneys would have improperly shared it with him.
She wrote to the judge, “All current and former counsel of record in this case have signed the Protective Order and agreed to abide by its terms…As the Court is aware, much of the discovery material in this case is sensitive and contains personally identifying information regarding individuals other than the defendants.”
The protective order requires the defense counsel not to disclose, share or disseminate “any discovery materials provided to the defendant except to defense staff directly employed by defense counsel, subject to defense counsel’s supervision, and only after such staff have reviewed the terms of the Protective Order and signed the order.”
Hajjar is also asking the judge to order Raniere attorneys to provide a list of individuals who have been given electronic discovery materials produced by the government and to have them return them to the defense attorneys.
When reached for comment, Chakravorty told Frank Report that he does not have a copy of the hard drive or any electronic materials covered by the order and that he has never possessed them.
“I don’t have a copy of the hard drive because I did not sign the protective order.” Chakravorty said, “I declined to sign because I want to be free to investigate and retain experts without being gagged by the order.”
Chakravorty told Frank Report that forensic experts are in possession of copies of the hard drive and other electronic discovery materials produced by the government and that these experts signed the protective order as required by Raniere’s attorneys before they were provided the materials.
It is not known if the judge will order the forensic experts to return the material to Raniere’s attorneys or whether, because they have used or may still be using these to analyze potential tampering of evidence, they will be permitted to retain the materials to complete their investigation.
In seeking to learn if any of Raniere’s attorneys, past or present, handed protected materials to Chakravorty without getting his signature on the protective order, Hajjar disclosed that she had contacted Raniere’s “current counsel of record,” Marc A. Fernich, and Jeffrey H. Lichtman, “who have represented that they have not provided Mr. Chakravorty with any discovery materials in this case.”
Attorneys for Raniere who have signed the protective order include:
- Steven Alan Metcalf,
- Joseph Daniel McBride
- Martin Tankleff
- Paul DerOhannesian
- Marc A Agnifilo
- Jennifer Ann Bonjean
- Jeffrey Lichtman
- Marc Fernich
Hajjar raised two other points in her letter, which Frank Report plans on investigating.
The first is that Chakravorty may have disclosed materials covered in the protective order. Since he did not sign the order, there may be no prohibition to his so doing, but it may be a problem for any attorney that disclosed protected information to him or others.
Hajjar wrote, “The government understands that Mr. Chakravorty (who is not an attorney) purports to have drafted a motion on Raniere’s behalf based on materials from the hard drive, and may also have disclosed or discussed protected discovery material to and with other individuals not subject to the Protective Order.”
The second point concerns a sensitive matter which is not covered by the protective order:
Hajjar writes, “The government has also received information that Mr. Chakravorty is also in possession of sexually explicit photographs of a victim identified as a ‘Jane Doe’ in the indictment. These photographs were not produced as discovery in this case because they were never in the government’s possession.”
Frank Report is aware of this issue, and we will be reporting on this matter more fully.
Thus far, the government has made several assertions – and, insofar as I can tell, Suneel has denied only one of them: i.e., whether he has ever had possession of a copy of the hard drive that was confiscated from Keith Raniere’s sex lair/library.
So, here are some questions for Suneel:
(1) Have you ever had possession of any other electronic discovery materials from the U.S. v. Raniere Et Al trial?
(2) Have you ever shared any other electronic discovery materials from the U.S. v. Raniere Et Al trial with any other person – and, if so, what are their names?
(3) Have you ever had possession of any of the collateral that was collected from the members of DOS?
(4) Have you ever seen any of the collateral that was collected from the members of DOS?
(5) Do you know anyone who has ever had possession of any of the collateral that was collected from the members of DOS – and, if so, what are their names?
(6) Do you know anyone who has ever seen any of the collateral that was collected from the members of DOS – and, if so, what are their names?
(7) Have you ever seen the pictures of Camila that were allegedly taken when she was 15-years-old?
(8) Do you know anyone who has ever seen the pictures of Camila that were allegedly taken when she was 15-years-old – and, if so, what are their names?
(9) Since the pictures of Camila that were allegedly taken when she was 15-years-old were not part of the discovery materials, how did the experts that you hired get copies of them?
(10) How did you come into possession of sexually explicit photographs of a victim identified as Jane Doe that were not part of the discovery materials that the government provided to Keith’s defense attorneys?
I really don’t expect Suneel to answer any of the questions that I’ve posed to him here on Frank Report.
But I also expect that he’s soon going to be asked very similar questions – and a whole lot more – by guys/gals with badges…
Oct 14, 2021
ORDER as to Nancy Salzman re 1136 Letter seeking additional time to remit fine. Application granted. So Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 10/14/2021. (Lee, Tiffeny) (Entered: 10/14/2021)
Oct 14, 2021
ORDER: All defendants and current and former counsel of record involved in this matter have stipulated and agreed to a Protective Order. (Dkts. 39, 85, 990, 1001, 1060.) Defendant Keith Raniere’s current and former counsel include, among others, Steven Alan Metcalf, Esq., Joseph Daniel McBride, Esq., Martin Tankleff, Esq., Paul DerOhannesian, Esq., Marc A. Agnifilo, Esq., Jennifer Ann Bonjean, Esq., Jeffrey Lichtman, Esq., and Marc Fernich, Esq. The Protective Order prohibits “any and all Discovery Materials disclosed to the defendant and defense counsel” from being “further disclosed, disseminated, or discussed by the defendant or defense counsel to, or with, any individuals,” subject to specified exceptions in the Order. (Dkt. 39 5-7.) The court has received notice from the Government that this Order may have been breached. (Dkt. 1135.) All current and former counsel of record for Mr. Raniere are DIRECTED to provide individual sworn declarations identifying any and all persons to whom information covered by the Protective Order was shown or provided to during the course of this litigation. Counsel shall identify any such person’s relationship to the litigation. Counsel are DIRECTED to address specifically whether they have provided any material described in the Government’s 1135 letter, including a copy of a hard drive, to Mr. Raniere, to Suneel Chakravorty, or to any person not entitled to such material under the Protective Order. Counsel are DIRECTED to file their declaration to the court ex parte and under seal not later than October 25, 2021. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 10/14/2021. (Kelly, Sean)
Question for Suneel:
Are you in possession of sexually explicit photographs of a Jane Doe, victim of KR?
If yes, from whom did you receive them and why do you have them?
Does that hard drive also have collateral pix? Or was he also given access to those pix on some other device?
Seems logical that Keith would give those pix to some trusted lackey.
Keith never had any collateral in his possession…the hard drive they’re talking about was last used a decade ago when DOS did not exist, so no collateral could have been on that hard drive.
Wait, Suneel has Keith Raniere’s power of attorney? So it’s true: Suneel is the Virgin Successor!
Muppets go to jail.
I thought Suneel was supposed to be incredibly intelligent and now he’s gone and done a very, very dumb thing. Surely he’s still being paid by Clare’s coffers. No one would touch any of this with a ten foot pole unless there were a big fat check on the other end of it
Or if you knew it was the right thing to do because you believe in due process
Oh boy, the “conspiracy nuts”, will be harping on this latest turn of events, forever.
Suneel willfully and knowingly broke the law!
Power of Attorney doesn’t equate to “current counsel of record,”
Suneel: Expert at wiping Clare’s dirty behind.
The US DOJ appears to be playing hardball.
None of Raniere’s attorneys has the technical expertise to analyze hard drives so it only makes sense for them to outsource any in-depth forensic studies.
Suneel-
I warned you! I am a nice guy. Unfortunately, I waited too long.
Seriously, you need to lawyer-up immediately!
Suneel-
The DOJ was going to let it go, regarding the hard drive; but you and Nicki personally attacked Booth; and incited a bunch of losers to harass Booth.
So the US is an authoritarian country where state abuse is acceptable
RuhROH
U mean Bronfman attorneys are crooks and crooked as well?
VIVA VIVA VIVA EXECUTIVE SUCCESS
It looks like Suneel is getting to them. Or the prosecution just realized that Suneel has actually something ON THEM. Now I totally believe they tampered with evidence. This is about to get really interesting. And Raniere will probably get a new trial and this time he will likely walk free. What a mess has the DOJ got itself to.