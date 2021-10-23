Nice Guy Reflects on NXIVM, Raniere, the Government, the Frank Report and Alanzo

The discussion on the thread veered to Alanzo. K.R Claviger weighed in. Claviger wrote, “I really do ignore 99.9% of the stuff that Alanzo writes. But when he blatantly lies about things – or just makes up shit – I feel the need to call him out so that no one else gets duped by him. What’s amazing to me is that he never admits to being wrong about anything – even when hard evidence is presented to him. It’s like having a boxing match with a marshmallow.”

Nice Guy felt compelled to chime in offering one of his more thoughtful pieces in some time. Before we read his ruminations I want to invite Alanzo to reply at his convenience.

By Nice Guy

Dear K.R. Claviger, I get where you’re coming from…. Just remember, Bangkok, Shadow, and Scott, never admitted when they were wrong

and you were right [actually the law].

Alanz0 won’t either..

….Alanzo will be reading our comments and will take great satisfaction. He is a wretched soul, whom I can’t stand, but yet feel for. When we talk about him it gives him self-worth. So, however, unintentional. we’re helping him, oddly enough, to feel good.

Today; I am and closing my and my wife’s cottage in Buzzards Bay, MA.

I am alone. I have had time for self-contemplation. I thought about why I keep coming to the Frank Report. [I’m glad I never commented anywhere else, no other websites. it’s certainly is addictive]. 😉

So this is why I keep coming back…

The NXIVM saga/story is so much bigger than itself and the Frank Report. It’s a story of redemption and a won battle for Frank.

He took it upon himself, this insane battle or vendetta, and ended up doing some good. He helped the two sisters from Mexico and so many others.

If Keith had left Frank alone, Keith would still be living the Life of Riley. 😉

And none of us would be conversing….

In addition, the NXIVM story is a story of government overreach, i.e. using RiCO to prosecute NXIVM. The law was originally enacted to fight organizations like the MAFIA, not second rate cults.

Keith is an evil man, but now a precedent has been set. Who or what is next?

Then there is the philosophical question: What is free will and what constitutes coercion (brainwashing)?

Nicki Clyne and the rest of the brood is still defending Keith, and had a completely different experience than the women like the NXIVM 9.

Susan Dones, who I respect, and Dani and Cami. Also I’ve learned about the American prison system and how the 13th Amendment is used to abuse people.

I could go on and on……

At any rate you should ignore poor Alanzo, he’s so lonely, or you give him some attention, and make him feel like he matters. It’s a weird form of charity. 🙂

The NXIVM story is compelling because it is every aspect of life. My wife doesn’t get it.

I’ve had a few glasses of good wine and a Cuban cigar. I am very philosophical at this moment. 🙂

Take care!

Side Note: Unlike everyone else in the saga Frank has never claimed to be a pious crusader.

