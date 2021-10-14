Judge Orders Raniere Attorneys to Disclose Who Got Discovery; Chakravorty Issues Harshest Statement on Raniere Ever; While Maintaining FBI Likely Tampered

The tension is on. And the truth may strike like a lightning bolt.

In response to requests made by the DOJ in a filing yesterday, Judge Nicholas Garuafis gave the prosecutors at least half a loaf.

He required, just as they requested of him, that all of Keith Raniere’s attorneys file “sworn declarations” identifying everyone who was shown or provided information covered by the Protective Order and what their relationship is to the case.

However, he ruled that the defense may file it under seal, and ex-parte, the latter meaning that the prosecution will not have access to this information since it is clearly covered under attorney-client privilege.

The judge also directed Raniere’s attorneys to provide, most specifically, a sworn declaration as “whether they have provided any [protected] material… including a copy of a hard drive, to Mr. Raniere, to Suneel Chakravorty, or to any person not entitled to such material under the Protective Order.”

The prosecution said in their filing that they believed Chakravorty had a copy of the hard drive, which is he is prohibited from obtaining from the lawyers without signing a protective order. Chakravorty has not signed the order.

The judge however did not grant the prosecution’s request that all individuals who have discovery materials – even if covered by the protective order – must turn them over to Raniere’s present counsel of record, Marc A. Fernich and Jeffrey H. Lichtman.

Here is the judge’s order:

Oct 14, 2021

ORDER: All defendants and current and former counsel of record involved in this matter have stipulated and agreed to a Protective Order. (Dkts. 39, 85, 990, 1001, 1060.) Defendant Keith Raniere’s current and former counsel include, among others, Steven Alan Metcalf, Esq., Joseph Daniel McBride, Esq., Martin Tankleff, Esq., Paul DerOhannesian, Esq., Marc A. Agnifilo, Esq., Jennifer Ann Bonjean, Esq., Jeffrey Lichtman, Esq., and Marc Fernich, Esq. The Protective Order prohibits “any and all Discovery Materials disclosed to the defendant and defense counsel” from being “further disclosed, disseminated, or discussed by the defendant or defense counsel to, or with, any individuals,” subject to specified exceptions in the Order. (Dkt. 39 5-7.) The court has received notice from the Government that this Order may have been breached. (Dkt. 1135.) All current and former counsel of record for Mr. Raniere are DIRECTED to provide individual sworn declarations identifying any and all persons to whom information covered by the Protective Order was shown or provided to during the course of this litigation. Counsel shall identify any such person’s relationship to the litigation. Counsel are DIRECTED to address specifically whether they have provided any material described in the Government’s 1135 letter, including a copy of a hard drive, to Mr. Raniere, to Suneel Chakravorty, or to any person not entitled to such material under the Protective Order.

Counsel are DIRECTED to file their declaration to the court ex parte and under seal not later than October 25, 2021. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 10/14/2021. (Kelly, Sean)

The terms of disclosure of evidence is covered in detail in the protective order.

As summarized by the prosecution, “defense counsel is prohibited from disclosing or disseminating any discovery materials provided to the defendant except to defense staff directly employed by defense counsel, subject to defense counsel’s supervision, and only after such staff have reviewed the terms of the Protective Order and signed [it].”

Much of the discovery material in the Raniere case is “sensitive and contains personally identifying information regarding individuals other

than the defendants.”

The question of whether Chakravorty has the hard drive or other protected material was specifically addressed by AUSA Tanya Hajjar in her filing: “The government has received a report that Suneel Chakravorty, an associate of defendant Keith Raniere’s, is in possession of electronic discovery materials, including a copy of a hard drive, that were produced to defense counsel pursuant to the Protective Order.”

In a footnote, the prosecution further wrote, “The government understands that Mr. Chakravorty (who is not an attorney) purports to have drafted a motion on Raniere’s behalf based on materials from the hard drive, and may also have disclosed or discussed protected discovery material to and with other individuals not subject to the Protective Order.”

Charkravotry denied the prosecution’s contention. “I don’t have a copy of the hard drive or any discovery material containing nudity, “Chakravorty said in a written statement released to Frank Report and the Albany Times Union.

In his harshest language to date, Chakravorty continued, “Raniere may very likely be guilty of abusing Camila when she was fifteen. If I find that Raniere abused this girl, I’ll throw him over like rotten stinking fish, but what troubles me also is that forensic evidence suggests the FBI tampered with the photographs. I’ll be issuing my findings on the subject soon.”

Chakravorty, 31, was born in South Florida and graduated from Harvard College. Professionally, he is a computer tech and software consultant. He took four NXIVM courses between 2016 and 2018 when the company shut down following Raniere’s arrest, he said. Chakravorty, who earned a yellow sash with one stipe as a volunteer coach for NXIVM, had little personal association with Raniere until after he was arrested. “Certain revelations at the trial led me to suspect something was not quite correct about the government’s presentation of evidence regarding the Camila photos, ‘ Chakravorty said. “I met with Raniere several times after he was in custody and spoke with him numerous times on the phone. Of course, I deplore any abuse of a fifteen year old girl, ” Chakravorty said, “and I deplore the government tampering with evidence. I intend to find out if either or both are true.”

The prosecution also wrote that they “received information that Mr. Chakravorty is also in possession of sexually explicit photographs of a victim identified as a ‘Jane Doe’ in the indictment. These photographs were not produced as discovery in this case because they

were never in the government’s possession.”

Frank Report is familiar with this issue, is investigating further, and will make a report on our findings.

The improper release of discovery material falls more on the lawyers than those who may have improperly received it, since the lawyer signed the protective order. The nine lawyers for Raniere known to have been involved in the case are:

