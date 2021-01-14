Susan Dones: Nancy Salzman Has Slept With Raniere

In a recent post, Setting the Record Straight: Nancy Salzman Did Not Hand Her Teen Daughters to Raniere, the question was raised and an attempt to answer it was made by a commenter, ‘Nutjob,” on whether or not Nancy Salzman, the founder of Nxivm with Keith Raniere, permitted her teen daughters to be in the path of Raniere for private sexual mentoring

Nutjob opined that Nancy never did offer her daughters to Keith – underage or over the age of consent – that it was Keith himself who snagged Lauren Salzman. and that mother Nancy did not know about it. In fact, according to Lauren, she and Keith schemed to hide their relationship from Nancy for some time.

Lauren was in her 20s when she first was asked by Raniere to strip down to her underwear in order for him to evaluate her ideal weight, which was 100 pounds, according to her court testimony. It was not long after that, she testified, that she was sans underwear, and in return, he was promising to father a child with her.

Lauren went on to become a high-ranking member of Nxivm and its subgroup DOS, which, accurate or not, has been branded as a sex cult by the media.

It is always best to get more than one authority on any question, and Susan Dones is certainly one of the top authorities on the first decade of Nxivm. She is a former member who was sued by Nxivm when she left the group.

Susan has an opinion on the original question about Nancy offering her two daughters, and she adds another interesting one of her own: Did Nancy offer herself to Keith Raniere?

By Susan Dones

As far as I know, Lauren was in college when Raniere and her mom, Nancy Salzman, were planning ESP. While Lauren was in Europe traveling after college, Raniere and Nancy opened their training program.

Upon her return from Europe, Lauren went to work in the office and started coaching programs.

When I took my first training in December of 2000, Lauren was a green sash. She started as a Head Trainer for intensives shortly after that.

When she started to sleep with Raniere is unknown to me. It was impossible that started when she was a teenager as Toni Natalie has said. I do know she was Raniere’s lover for years and she has testified to such.

It’s unknown if Michelle Salzman has ever slept with Raniere. Not that he wouldn’t have tried.

Do I believe Nancy Salzman has slept with Raniere? Yes.

When I was staying at her house, I forgot something there and went to get it. Upon arrival, I went to take off my shoes and noticed Raniere’s shoes at the inside door.

I thought, “be quiet” as to not interfere with their meeting.

I went upstairs and Nancy’s bedroom door was shut. OMG, went through my head. Odd noises came from her room.

All I could think of is “get what you came for and get the hell out of here before you’re noticed.”

I was as quiet as I could be and luckily the driveway was in the front of the house and so was the bedroom I was staying in.

Nancy’s bedroom was in the back of the house.

It was hard to look her in the face the next time I saw her. She acted as if nothing was different so I figured she didn’t know I had been there.

Both were consenting adults and I had been in ESP for about nine months. It was right before the first Vanguard weekend at Crystal Lake.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



