Setting the Record Straight: Nancy Salzman Did Not Hand Her Teen Daughters to Raniere

Recently, several commenters said that when Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman were just getting started, back in 1998, Nancy handed her two daughters to Keith – when they were underage.
The genesis of the story was Toni Natalie, who told me, Heidi Hutchinson and others that she saw Keith wrestling with the girls when they were teenagers in front of Nancy, with Keith pinning them down and lying on top of them.
Toni said she was alarmed and asked Nancy if she didn’t think that the girls were too young to wrestle with a man almost 40 years old. According to Toni, Nancy replied, “You don’t understand who he is.”
Like many of the stories Toni told me, I believed them earnestly in the day. Some of them probably required a little more investigation on my part.
One of the stories she told that I did investigate, for instance, was that Toni said she saw Rhiannon, the little 12-year-old girl who claims she was raped by Raniere, some 60 times.
Toni said she saw Rhiannon during her first visit to Keith at the Consumers’ Buyline headquarters in Clifton Park, in August 1991.
Toni writes, “CBI occupied space in Rome Plaza… One of the employees had her child with her, a girl of twelve or thirteen with braces and wonderfully feathered blond hair who thumbed dutifully through an algebra textbook. Keith was tutoring her in math. That’s how amazing a person he was, we were told. He took time away from his busy schedule to share his genius with those in need….”
Toni did a nice job of packing Rhiannon into her memoirs by placing her there on that sunny August afternoon in 1991, and taking algebra lessons from Keith. If this was true, it would mean that Raniere was either engaged in raping her at that time or was soon to rape her.
The problem is that it wasn’t true. Her timeline is wrong.
Rhiannon’s school district report shows Rhiannon was already living at St. Anne’s Juvenile Home when Toni first arrived.
The repeatedly raped girl fled from her home and from Raniere months before Toni first came to Keith.
Rhiannon was not there for Toni to see with her long feathered blond hair and braces – when Toni was there in August 1991.
It’s bad enough that this poor girl – as the police deposition shows – was raped repeatedly by Keith Raniere, and had cancer [Raniere seems to cause cancer in a lot of women] but does Toni really need to cash in on her plight?
Another story Toni told – which was included in her book – was how her poor brother, John Natalie, committed suicide because of the hypnotic, persistent, malevolent influence of Raniere, who was relentlessly stalking their family.
John just couldn’t take it anymore and one sad day he chose to end his life. Toni was so broken up about her brother’s suicide, she went out and got a tattoo on her back in his memory, and to inspire her to continue the fight against Raniere.
The tattoo read ‘In War, Truth is the First Casualty. . . But Not This Time”.
Actually, the story of John’s suicide may not be accurate. John Natalie’s longtime live-in girlfriend told me that John died of a heart attack and that the autopsy proves it. She also said that John was anything but suicidal. She added that Toni and John had not spoken to each other for two years before he died.
This is not to pick on Toni, who is one of the most charming persons I have ever met; sweet-voiced, attractive, always quick to tell anyone that she is always looking out for them. Still, some of her stories just don’t add up.
When describing her story of hardship to success, Toni said she dropped out of the 10th grade in high school, and within no time at all, she opened a glamorous day spa.
Yet, I looked up her high school yearbooks online and found she was still in school when she was in her senior year picture. Dropping out of 10th grade sounds more dramatic than dropping out of 12th grade.
As for the day spa she opened, two of her contemporaries in the Rochester area told me that she did not own or operate a day spa. Instead, she rented a small space in a spa where she did nails.
These and numerous other “little white ones” have cast some doubt in my mind on some of her other stories. That includes the story of Keith wrestling with teens Lauren and Michelle as their fond mother looked on, thinking how lucky it would be to have Raniere mentor them.
Prompted by recent comments, “Nutjob,” a man who was around in those days – he knew Toni, Nancy, Keith and Pam Cafritz pretty well – chose to offer his opinion of whether Nancy handed his teen daughters to Raniere.
By Nutjob
Anyone who says Nancy handed her teen daughters to Keith for him to fuck is lying.
It started when Frank was beginning his fight vs NXIVM, and he was throwing haymakers and blind darts. Frank no longer says this about Nancy, but Shivani does.
Lauren never met Keith until she was 21 or 22 yrs old. She knew him for roughly 2 or 3 years before having a sexual relationship with him, and Lauren kept this a secret from her mother. Nobody has ever given an ounce of evidence that Michelle has ever even slept with Keith – let alone that Madam Nancy handed a teenage Michelle to Keith on a silver platter.
Nancy has done enough on her own to destroy herself and the life of her daughter, Lauren. We do not need to be making up horrible accusations for the sake of piling on. When we do this, it discredits and devalues the actual bad things Nancy’s done.
I’ve been very vocal about calling out Nancy for the bad shit she’s done. I also feel the need to keep it real when made-up things are passed on as fact. This is my only motivation. (Not how hot Nancy is)
I have been very consistent in defending the female NXIVM players. I know Keith ran the show and they were his marionettes. When I defend Nancy, it sticks out like a sore thumb because nobody else does such a thing, and I have some first-hand experiences that give me my motivation & content to type.
I’d say I’ve defended a few people on Frank Report more than Nancy. Toni Natalie, Lauren Salzman, Heidi Hutchinson, and anyone else with first-hand knowledge who dares to speak up. I defended Toni for a short time as the drip campaign of the Frank Report against her was going down.
Lauren, because I truly feel the worst for her as she fell into the mess, and couldn’t muster up the courage to eject. Heidi because she’s been here so long, and had the most idiots consistently coming at her for no legit reason.
Later, we heard that Lauren was in her 20s when she and Keith first met. Keith did not tell Nancy at first. As for Michelle, I have no reliable evidence that she was ever mentored in the bedroom by Keith.
Nancy disgusts me even more than Keith does. Her rhetoric on Shame and self worth and various other topics are so completely backwards that it’s despicable.
But what’s more despicable is the way she looks at Keith and talks about him. I’m wondering if she was sleeping with him as well and the ickyness factor of that – considering Lauren is beyond digestible.
I think Nancy is just as big a sociopath as Keith and it actually wouldn’t surprise me if she gave him her daughters – even if it wasn’t until a legal age.
Frank-
Tell the truth!!!!! Did Nutjob hold a gun to your head as you wrote this article? Or did Nancy entice you to write this article by using ‘female persuasion’ know in some circles know as Voodoo P*ssy. I know her touch is powerful.
Nancy Salzman is a Gangster who headed a family of Grifters.
And her son in law worked for Brainco, a Communist Chinese company that monitored the brain waves of school children.
How Orwellian@
Ben Myers Gets Job With Chinese Communist Party-Backed Company Doing EEG Experiments on Children; Left Under Suspicious Circumstances
Perhaps Natalie misremembered the year and it was actually 1990. However, the difference between 10th and 12th grade is huge and there is documented evidence in the form of the yearbook to determine she lied.
Why would anyone believe anything someone calling themselves “Nutjob?” Not me.
How is Nutjob so confident in knowing what was going on when he wasn’t present? We know there was heavy compartmentalization of information within NXIVM. If Nutjob were a real man he would reveal his identity. After all, NXIVM has been neutered and there is nothing to be afraid of any longer. If people had worked together years ago and started a Frank Report type of website they could have beaten NXIVM down instead of each one of them being divided and conquered, and Nutjob’s silence [redacted]
I’m pretty sure that Nutjob did not follow Keith Raniere very closely. He was not damaged by Raniere. He left peacefully. I would not have been following Nxivm or Raniere after I left if Raniere had not insisted on keeping me focused on him by attacking me.
Of course I would love to hear Nutjob’s take on this.
Once you reply or make public something you are making that come true.
BEcause on the minds of you audience you have autorithy.
“Like many of the stories Toni told me, I believed them earnestly in the day. Some of them probably required a little more investigation on my part”. So if you do not believe this, why did you make that public?
I did believe Toni’s stories. You would have to know Toni to understand how incredibly persuasive she is.
Well would you look at that, someone who opposes KR has a problem with lying to fit their narrative. How surprising
Nutjob, Shivani…..this is where I get frustrated with Frank Report. I've been reading this site for about a year and have gotten to know these names but know nothing about them. As a regular reader of the news, I am used to certain practices, dedication to transparency, a standard of not using anonymous sources unless absolutely necessary, and when necessary, the paper explains why each time those sources are used, and will explain what that source's relationship to the story is. With Nutjob and Shivani and others, we have no idea their relationships to the story. (Unless maybe I deep dive into the archive and find some description in a previous story, if it was ever explained.) All that's said here is that Nutjob was around in those days. Ugg. I figure after reading this site closely for a year I would know who they are — roughly — but I'm left feeling like this is a site for insiders who know these peoples' identities already. It feels insular and it's not good journalistic practice. How about a little bio for these pseudonyms that protects their identities but explains their relationships. I still don't really know who Claviger is. Others too. With pieces that are guest written, how about being like a normal outlet which will state somewhere who the author is and their relationship to the story. Like 1 or 2 sentences long. I appreciate what FR does. Thanks for considering these points.
Hopefully this will help explain some of the names:
Nutjob – Was around back during the start of ESP and pipes in to share information. He wishes there was sarcasm font.
Shivani – Likes roses and may or may not be Frank’s girlfriend.
Niceguy – IT professional who may or may not have an attorney wife. He claims to like Boston sports but is lacking in general sports knowledge.
Bangcock – Refuses to give any information about who he is, where he came from, or why he is interested in NXIVM. He types things for the sole purpose of getting a reaction from offended readers.
With that, I pass the baton to Natashka and Mexican Lady to give us their brief bio and generously give bios on a couple other regular names.
Scott lobbied for more disclosure almost three years ago, particularly for the people making comments. He lost. If you would like to know more about Scott see https://frankreport.com/2018/07/29/scott-johnson-explains-why-im-here/