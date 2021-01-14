Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Tweets Support of Pardon for Nxivm Founder Keith Raniere

Scott Adams is best known as the creator of the comic strip Dilbert, but now he’s weighing in on a possible Keith Raniere pardon.

Dilbert comic strip

Adams is not only a cartoonist — he also has a popular podcast, Coffee With Scott Adams, and more than 600,000 Twitter followers @ScottAdamsSays.

Frank Report readers might know that Adams interviewed Canadian actress Nicki Clyne, who continues to be a staunch Keith Raniere supporter, about her experiences in Nxivm and at the Raniere trial. You can view the Nicki Clyne interview on YouTube here.

Nicki Clyne appears on the Coffee With Scott Adams Podcast, uploaded to YouTube October 26, 2020. Image Credit: Scott Adams

[Chet Hardin, a former reporter for Albany Metroland broke several important Nxivm stories and was co writer of Toni Natalie’s book The Program. He had a critical blog post about Scott Adams hosting Nicki Clyne on his YouTube show. It is entitled the Culting of Dilbert

Chet Hardin cartoon of Scott Adams and Nicki Clyne,

***

As for a presidential pardon for Keith Raniere, currently serving a 120-year prison sentence, Scott Adams tweets:

“I support this pardon because the prosecution looks DEEPLY suspicious if you dig into it a bit — NXIVM leader Keith Raniere ask for PARDON from Donald Trump”

Dilbert creator Scott Adams tweets support of a presidential pardon for Keith Raniere.

His tweet is in response to this article that appeared in The Sun on January 11, 2021, ‘FREE ME’ Nxivm sex cult boss Keith Raniere begs for PARDON from Donald Trump claiming they are both ‘victims’ of ‘fake news’.

He has gotten 61 retweets, 36 quote tweets, 307 likes as of January 13 at 7:13 pm.

The replies on Twitter are mostly negative, though not all. There are also some familiar Nxivm-related names chiming in on Adams’ tweet. Here’s a sampling of what’s been tweeted so far:









Néant MOINS





@on_2nd_thougths





Feeling sympathy for cult leaders today? I wonder why. Did he also do the coffee thing where he told his followers what they should think?













Eric

@EBotells





This surprise anyone really?













Doogie Funkhouser

@doogiefunkhousr





This makes SO MUCH SENSE. Scott loves anyone with a cult following – in this case fucking literally.













Kano911

@Kano9112





You’ll have to tldr bc surface level this seems like peak Hollywood creep













Joe Thomasula

@JThomasula





WTF?! NO!









Ulick Norman Owen

@LeftWingWeeb





A wannabe cult leader defending an actual cult leader.













propagandabuster

@propagandabust1

·

… Yeah, you defending the cult sounds about right. You’re pretty big on branding













Dr. Streetlamp Le Moose

@HaroldBabcock10





If the NXIVM leader doesn’t get a pardon he might be branded a felon.













CP

@ContrarianPupil





Agree. It’s a private sex cult they can do whatever they like.

















Vox Nihili

@TheNihili

·

Pretty gross even for Pillbert

















Ceilidh_did

@CeilidhDid





Creepy to support a pardon for this monster. Disagree.

















Draybae

Another Plebian





@thedraybae





Don’t let Q Anon hear this













Redhatter/bluehater

@CarolMi20120792





I dont know anything about this. I’m still trying to find unbiased information of any type.

















Beluga Monkey

@BelugaMonkey





wouldn’t be surprised if he was framed













PatD

@PatD31815759





You are sick!

















Full English Breakfast

@1882UTC





Are you going to present some sort of argument for this? It’s going down like a fart in a lift.













abducteekun

@abducteekun





Sure, why not? He should pardon Ghislaine Maxwell while he’s at it too right? Just pardon all the traffickers. It’s not like forcing people to be sex slaves is a horrible crime or anything…













Redhatter/bluehater

@CarolMi20120792





Oh my god. Who do you beleive? If trump pardons him this will be a bad spew of muck from the swamp monsters lips. If he doesnt pardon an innocent man (I wonder), then hes punished unjust for 120 yrs. Why was he involved in the first place?

















Capital B

@Lenabellalou





never gonna happen – let pedo joe do it













Rich

@rodman0123





Would have to agree. All things considered Trump’s Cult is 10 times creepier and has done far more damage to the country than that dude.













Ezio Moroder

@EzioMoroder





Fuckin of course you do you old viagra-stiff creep













Rich

@rodman0123





Well the more I think about it, no Scott. Supporting a pardon is WAY TOO SOON. How much have you really DUG INTO IT? Are you sure you don’t have a SOFT SPOT for PERSUADERS? Hmmm.













realPatriot

@Gamesnstuff3





Scott loves all cults. Especially sex cults. That’s what happens when you haven’t had sex in a decade. Good persuasion!













personal space invader

@prsnl_space_inv





Fuck that. Keith was about as explicitly anti-Trump as you could get













Kicko

@tenderjerq





lmao YIKES





Le choupette

@wreckoning1





Surprised to see people who agree that the news is designed to persuade us into believing an alternate reality and courts are corrupt, also deny the *possibility* that NXIVM leader could be getting railroaded.

Le choupette





















Douglas C Cowdrick

@CowdrickDouglas





I despise this guy, he’s a scuzzball I think that these women were all foolish adults, and what he did was NOT a crime. If one of them stabbed him in the throat, and I was on the jury, I’d vote to acquit though. Being a piece of crap isn’t a felony, sorry folks.

















Ex-Dem RINO, but always a Patriot





@CentristAllWay

Nah, this goes totally against MAGA doctrine of #SaveTheChildren Whatever political clout Trump has with his 70M voters, he will immediately lose 90% of it with this pardon.













Nicki Clyne

@nickiclyne





Adult women are not children, so, no.



