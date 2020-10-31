Does Keith Raniere Deserve a 120 Year Prison Sentence?

Now that the sentencing of Keith Alan Raniere has been imposed, this is an excellent time to review the appropriateness of his sentence.
I have been writing about Raniere since late 2015, 10 days after he and Clare Bronfman arranged for my indictment.
My response to what they did was to work to expose them. I felt at the time that if Keith and Clare had been willing to lie in order to steal my freedom, and they had the wealth and skill to potentially succeed, then they were likely lying about and working to destroy others’ lives.
It took almost five years from the day I began writing about him to the sentencing of Raniere to 120 years in federal prison. During that interval, I have written more than 5,000 posts. I discovered that Keith and Clare had done many things to many people – and I brought many of them to light for the first time ever.
I found that there was a trail of victims, people whose lives were destroyed by Raniere’s ruthless cunning and Bronfman money.
It is a beautiful irony that these two were the first of the six indicted Nxivm members to be imprisoned – Raniere, since 2018, and Bronfman, after being under house arrest for more than two years, entered prison on September 30, 2020. The two that worked to steal my freedom, lost their freedom.
I worked hard to help see this accomplished.
With the help of Catherine Oxenberg, Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson, and others, I was able to break the DOS branding story which led to many people leaving Nxivm and Raniere. The New York Times mentioned this when they wrote their story that led to the FBI commencing their investigation.
As shown on HBO’s The Vow, I wrote the dossier cataloging the crimes I believed Raniere committed and gave that to Catherine to deliver to law enforcement. Comparing my dossier with the indictment of Raniere, it is fair to say I provided a blueprint for investigators, who then set out to prove the allegations.
(Yesterday, I heard a gratifying story: During a certain operation of the federal investigation that required timing and efficiency, an FBI agent brought in to help was told to read specific Frank Report stories in order to be briefed on the operation that was to occur that day.)
Since I had a hand in Raniere’s downfall, I think it right to review his sentence. Keep in mind there is no consensus on whether 120 years is fair. There are some who think it excessive, that even murderers get lower sentences and Raniere was not convicted of murder or any violent crime. There was no blood or violence – other than the theory that with collateral held over the DOS slaves’ heads, the branding was coerced and, therefore, violent.
But does it warrant 120 years? Forget the fact that at age 60, a 120 sentence was not necessary to prevent Raniere from ever emerging from prison. A 30-year or 40-year sentence would likely have the same practical effect.
Let us examine, then, whether Raniere deserves a life sentence. I imagine most readers will agree that he does. But it should be on the record, with evidence: The reasons for his life sentence. And the reasons, if any, that militate against the second most oppressive punishment a government can do to one of its citizens. A life sentence is an admission by the government that for all the reasons people are placed in prison, Raniere fulfilled them and his crimes and his threat to society are so grave and dangerous that he should never be permitted to enjoy freedom for as long as he lives.
I want those who disagree with the majority opinion – that Raniere deserves everything he got and more – to be free to express their opinion, backed up with evidence, hopefully, without being bullied or attacked.
The debate I propose to explore is, did Keith Raniere deserve a 120-year prison sentence? And why?
Forthcoming posts will present evidence, some of it new, on this question. From authentic voices of people involved – including Raniere and his supporters – and, of course, the voices of his victims.
For those who will howl at the very suggestion that this could even be debated, I urge you to be patient. Don’t read it if it is too emotional for you. The accounts I will be publishing are eyewitness accounts and the truth should become evident when seen in its totality.
Keith Raniere once enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, getting everything he wanted from his mostly female followers – from sex to money – with his followers doting on him and listening to his every word. His wish was their command. Now he is being commanded 24 hours per day in prison. This has been set to be his fate for the rest of his life. In prison, we have a man, who personally victimized me, and who has scores of people who claim he victimized them – people who were once close to him – many of them former lovers – an oddity for a man who claimed to be compassionate and loving. He also still has perhaps 100 staunch supporters who believe in his greatness and compassion.
Let’s hear from both sides through the prism of the finality of his sentence that, absent a successful appeal on solid evidentiary grounds, dooms him to breathing every remaining breath he will take in his life inside the walls of a US prison.
Now let us examine whether he earned this fate.
I don’t agree with some long sentences in some US states. In the UK I think about 20 years would be fair as long as not out earlier on parole perhaps with an obligation to try to earn money to pay all the losses of those he sued in the 40 law suits so as much money goes back to them as they lost.
Keith deserves his sentence—- not just because of DOS, the branding, his exploiting minors, the sex trafficking and his conning people into believing he had something to offer in exchange for their money when he was in fact a fraud– but because he deliberately and aggressively, for twenty years, perverted our legal system to make it function as his personal war machine– so he could injure people, who didn’t fall into line with his edicts, or think much of him, or got in his way– hardly crimes or torts under the law, but sufficient reason for Keith to terrorize them.
Eventually, he got caught, in this travesty.
But for two decades, he was able to bend the system to his ends, for his personal vendettas, because he had really vicious people working for him who could figured out how “work the system” and tremendous access to money.
” Ethics” anyone? He, and his legal staff and financial supporters, pursued and punished the non-believers relentlessly,. By doing so, and Im sure this rankled the judge, they hurt more than the immediate victims, they dishonored our legal system and struck a blow to its strength and integrity, a system which is essential to the right to our citizens pursue happiness, and freedom and live in domestic peace,.
Specifically– I’m talking about Keith having his attorneys file meritless lawsuits to grind down and destroy individuals he saw as his enemies; by getting wealthy people/ Clare to spend millions to search and destroy people who were onto him; by Kristin K infiltrating DAs offices and bearing false witness to have unwarranted charges brought against those who disputed Keith’s power and place in the world; by causing people who crossed him to suffer financial ruin and bankruptcies; by stealing the time and money and lives of the people he terrorized who had to defend themselves against these assaults which takes time and money.
By his doing all these things with the help of sleazy lawyers and their minions who delighted in twisting the legal system, he dishonored the system which now has him in its grips.
Keith’s legal staff had no qualms about flexing their muscle just to infect pain on Keith’s detractors; By doing all these things and more, Keith hurt that system which is there to provide justice, protect us from anarchy and tyranny— but it depends on honor and truth to function properly. And the Judge I think was offended by this egomaniac using our legal system for his private ends and making a mockery of the rule of law. Now the system he mocked has him in its grasp. Could his sentence have been shorter and still been appropriate? Sure. But is it too long? No. He undercut our way of life and the basis for a free society.
KR should spend the rest of his life in prison. 120 years seems a crazy number but maybe it was to ensure he does spend his life there and some charges are successfully appealed but don’t really know how it works.
Keith could have got less, yes. I think a precedent sentence is 120 years for him, because not only did he commit crimes specifically like the average criminal, but he ruined the lives of many people, and he also distorted people’s souls.
It left permanent damage to the world. He did all this by influencing those around him in a dangerous way, their ability to act, their free will. Reminds me of Hitler in some ways.
This creature disguised as a man can never come out of prison. It would cause society such a level of damage in the future that it simply cannot be allowed to do so. I don’t hate him, I don’t know him. But in light of what I’ve read, that’s how I see him.
Unfortunately, the losses and traumas and tragedies he inflicts cannot be measured in years, he cannot be made up for by a prison. The knowledge that he has been given 120 years is some comfort, but the victims will also take many years to heal, the deads will not be resurrected, and the stigmatized scars in body and soul will remain there forever. Keith, you deserve 120 years of reflection in an area isolated from society.
There is no need for this story, the judge said plenty in his decision – when are we going to stop beating this dead horse and move on to real, ongoing scams, such as Amway and other MLM scams? LOL
However, the fact that you stood up to Raniere and exposed his behavior online is notable, as is focusing on crimes rather than the emotional BS often read in the comments section. LOL
Others could have, and should have, gone after Raniere in a similar manner years earlier, but didn’t. LOL
It is possible Raniere could get outside the walls of prison assuming the civil lawsuit goes to trial. LOL
It would be interesting to know whether the judge reviewed the Frank Report before the sentencing hearing, but he’ll never admit to it. LOL
Scott. John Tighe was exposing things in his blog, the Times Union were. Nothing was done. People were being silenced. People high up were corrupt and kept people silent. I don’t know why you keep ignoring those facts. People did try. Back in the beginning there was no internet to blog on or not a lot of people read such things. It didn’t reach the masses. Frank did started this blog in a time where there was/is a massive audience, it’s gone international.
On an agreeing note, I too would like to know if the judge reads the Frank Report. This has to be one of the the most interesting cases he has dealt with.
No, but 3,765 years would have seemed excessive.
I just don’t see how the public could ever be safe with this guy on the streets. Legal technicalities aside, I think (almost) everyone agrees he’s dangerous.
Re The Keith Raniere sentence:
A retired warden once said in an interview…
“There are two types of people in prison; the people we are mad at and the people we are scared of. The people we are scared of are the only ones who should stay.”
…If Keith Raniere were [not] a cult leader he should have received around a 20 year prison sentence.
If Keith Raniere received a 15 year sentence, he and Clare Bronfman would, take the show on the, go over seas and start afresh. Keith Rainere is a danger to
society at large and for that matter the world.
The warden is stupid, one does not need to be scared of a prisoner in order for them to stay in prison.
It seems to me that it probably comes down to the banal practical matter that federal prosecutors probably felt they had to levy enough charges against Raniere to guarantee that he effectively got life, even if some didn’t stick – or end up overturned on appeal, as could still happen. To address that you’d have to come up with some other sort of strange system in which prosecutors could ask for a life sentence if the accused were convicted of at least half the charges against him, or something like that. I suppose that suggests simply capping sentences at life without parole; someone with legal expertise like Claviger would have to weigh in whether that would work, or pose additional problems not immediately evident to laypersons.
Raniere is the sort of psychopath and incorrigible long-term serial predator who almost certainly cannot be rehabilitated and will always pose a danger. So his is a very different case say from someone convicted of a single murder, especially if for instance it happen under extenuating circumstances such as the heat of passion or intoxication. By the way, it’s also known that young offenders under abour 30 can grow out of their criminal propensities, something I believe several justice and corrections systems including that of France take into account.
No. He should have been convicted for the statutory rape and child porn with Camilla. That’s clear black letter law and he’s guilty, no question.
The rest is just government overreach and bullshit. The whole thing hinges on the collateral and whether because of it these women were forced to do things they otherwise would have not done. I don’t buy it, The branding and the sex with a man they describe as repulsive is a lot worse that having the collateral released.
I get the feeling the judge doesn’t have a lot of experience with women. He’s 74 and literally from another era. He stopped the questioning because Lauren Salzman was CRYING for God’s sake. She admits to locking another woman in a room for 2 years and she can’t handle questions?
Keith overreached and he made powerful enemies in Catherine Oxenberg and Frank. Frank’s right. That salacious branding story embarrassed State prosecutors and they set out to get him. Boy, did they ever.
He had gotten the brofmans, the salinas, the junco. He thought everyone had similar family dynamics and hence went after India in a similar way. he did not expect Catherine to be so relentless.
I am personally also surprised how useful Frank Report was to take him down. Shedding light into the darnkness of keith did help.
Thanks frank for all the work and inspiration.
There are new laws in place regarding Coercive Control, and that is exactly what he addressed in a continually shocking understanding of the nuances of male techniques of manipulation of social conditioning of women, and the ways that trauma manifests and what it looks like.
Not only did that judge give me hope about a corrupt Judiciary, out of touch with real life struggles outside their own experience, he gave me hope for the future of men, in this wasteland of violent fragile petty masculinity.
Coercive control has always existed in abusive relationships, it defines domestic violence. In order to understand a brand new world in which you recognize the various systems of oppression on the people around you, you have to take the time to listen and learn about what was formerly kept quiet, directly to benefit you, and all men. Recognizing it in law directly corrects a long held injustice for women.
I do realize coercive manipulation is ethical for Scientologists and Espians. It’s unethical, potentially illegal and always considered abusive.
your reporting helped a lot frank to bring him down.
Congratulations. you helped connect the dots for the prosecution about what was happening. It was a tough, complex case. However, you really helped the prosecution present a clear story of who keith was. Congrats.
The victims of this cult will be dealing with the damage and traumas of this cult for the rest of their lives. That is not fair.
Keith being sentenced to life is fair. Basically that is what the sentence means.
Raniere needs to be locked up for the rest of his life so I agree with the sentence. As Barbara said, he could’ve done so much good with his skills and intelligence but he chose to play evil dictator instead and ruined a lot of good peoples lives. I think Nancy and Laura also deserve at least 15 years. Makes me wonder why blue light boy didn’t escape to a country where he couldn’t be extradited
because he did not think they would aim to get him. He had the salinas on his side. That was why he was not in hiding.
He is stupid, Claire and him could have gone to a country without extradition and lived well.
Thank god he is brutus
It’s indeed a waste of intelligence, but Raniere was a lazy student and never seems to have succeed in applying himself to anything really rigorous, so I’m not sure what skills he could be said to have other than manipulating people.
The history of scammers and cults – and totalitarian regimes – shows that their perpetrators and leaders just don’t think about getaways. In my observation they tend to have a mentality like gambling addicts, and somehow expect that they will come out ahead if they can just keeping rolling the dice long enough; they are in a form of denial or delusion about the reality they face, however you frame it.
It’s an example of Raniere’s ultimate haplessness, that he chose Mexico when he left the US. My guess is that as a sort of aspect of his mistaken conspiratorial thinking, he though that his peripheral connections to some of the Mexican elite would be enough to protect him – and we of course saw how that worked out.
Judge Garaufis delivered the voice of the people, not merely any emotionally indignant or a personally-motivated sentencing, to Raniere or to Bronfman.
This is a very big aspect of the duty of a judge in an American federal setting, to be the voice of the people, whom he or she is really representing. These are our own decisive laws for now, like it or not, as Americans.
The perpetually, spiritually, psychologically and mentally impotent flapping jaws, etc., of Raniere did not get put on trial in Mexico. He got booted from Mexico like yesterday’s toxic waste, back into the United States. Rightfully so.
The people have spoken. Our people. Us. We have come to a conclusion about where Raniere belongs. The judge is us, one voice but also, our voices. 120 years is a small number, contrasted with the quantity and quality of harm done, which Raniere and his group still see as somehow noble and advanced and “misunderstood.” Oh, really?
What has been misunderstood here? Raniere is a sexual predator surrounded by fools who continue to deny and to ignore the truth about him…or about themselves, as individuals.
Screw their denials of what is as visible as ordinary daylight. These people have screwed themselves, while delusionally ignoring that they have been engaged in hurting other, too. Common sense went out the door long, long ago. Justice is catching up, and somewhat slowly. This has been a long, long trip and it’s still unfinished.
Perhaps Raniere has earned every difficulty, every bit of pain that he has doled out to ALL of the others, and especially he owes those who are still struggling even now, due to his con games and his grotesque sexual lack of self-control or honesty.
Judge Garaufis explained the federal sentencing guidelines typically applied. However, he also noted Raniere’s (and Clare Bronfman’s) lack of comprehension regarding their criminal actions and their unrepentance for so much harm that they have done and given to others, with their total, nearly unspeakable hypocrisy.
“Too much of everything is just enough.” – The Grateful Dead
Right to the point: I think he deserved a life sentence (30 years or 120 would make no practical difference at his age) given his potential and proclivity to damage, manipulate, intimidate and control others – even from jail. People will never be safe if he is released. As a side note (without advocating he be sentenced for uncharged crimes), many questions remain about those who died, “disappeared” or were poisoned, in his immediate orbit.
My understanding is that judges always have the option of letting sentences run concurrently or consecutively. I think they are obliged to weigh many factors in the decision and in my opinion this Judge made the right call.
As I said in another post, had Keith handled things quite a bit differently, i.e., put up some kind of a rational defense, told his dancers / PR agents to stay home and keep quiet, refrained from threatening the prosecution and defense, and expressed some kind of remorse, I think odds are good he could have received the more palatable 15 years, with credit for time served and early release for good behavior. In Keith’s wisdom, he shot himself in the foot. He wanted to perpetuate the illusion of himself as a Ghandi-like figure, simply misunderstood and wrongfully imprisoned.
Keith Raniere was clearly and demonstrably escalating at least since Pam Cafritz passed. We have no idea how far all this would have ultimately gone. Women in cages in the basement, being periodically beaten and fed (vegetarian) dog food? Secret murder sacrifices of females, for his pleasure? At least now we will never know. People laugh at my comparison of KAR to Jim Jones, but if you resurrect the record of Jones’ escalation, it is not that far fetched. Had Jones died in the late 60s or early 70s, he might now be fondly remembered as a pioneering civil rights activist for racial equality. I mean, what he achieved in Indiana was impressive.
Remember, Keith reveled in stroking India’s injury (and I do mean injury) that he caused to be inflicted on her and others. He authored threatening letters in 2017 to terrify and silence victims / potential witnesses (proven). He was caught with contraband cell phones at MDC multiple times (proven). He wanted Toni Natalie and Rick Ross to “fall” off a cruise ship or go to a Mexican jail (not proven, but strongly suspected).
I hope that whoever succeeds in getting him released – now or in the future – is prepared to accept some measure of responsibility for what he will inevitably do.
Although I welcome any objective investigation, if this is going to become a “justice for Raniere” website, I will turn away in disgust and regret. I believe the Judge in this case went to great lengths to be sure he received a fair trial and that his defense attorneys had no conflict of interest.
Bad press? I believe he brought it onto himself, including this blog.
I believe he felt invincible given his purchased immunity with law enforcement in the Capitol region.
This is a very sad story, but not for Keith. He threw away all his opportunities and potential for good long ago.
15 years was the minimum for one of the seven felony charges.
You bring up a good point that his pathological behavior appeared to have been escalating, arguably going back earlier but certainly after Cafritz, and also Jaske, died. That helps illustrate the sort of danger he poses.
No, I don’t think 120 years fair but life isn’t fair. At his age, any sentence is a life sentence. 15 to life would have been ‘fair’ but either way, the rest of his natural life is in a prison setting. Perhaps he will fare better in eternity, depends on what he does with the rest of his days in his cell – can he find God there, a higher power beyond himself?
Completely off-topic, but this makes me wonder how Clare Bear is fairing in custody?
Why should Keith Raniere or Clare Bronfman be different from other prisoners? I don’t care about the state of mind of these people, they didn’t care about the state of mind of the victims of their crimes. So what the hell?
We are being assured there is a post regarding how Clare is doing. I look forward to reading that. This has just overshadowed her prison plight for the time being!
Yes! Next question?
What is the fastest land mammal?
Keith Raniere’s chances of getting away are zero. Getting the sentence overturned on appeal is zero. The chance that the verdict will be overturned in the Supreme Court is also zero. Keith Raniere is just a zero. And I am not going to help him change that.
Nicki Clyne knew early on that Raniere, Mack and NXIVM were in trouble.
Deep trouble.
This photo was posted by Nicki on Allison Mack’s 2017 birthday.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BXI1wtSlBAH/
It shows a pensive Allison Mack looking out into space.
This photo was posted seven weeks after Frank Parlato’s first story on branding.
This next photo was posted on Oct. 31, 2017.
Halloween day exactly three years ago.
It shows Nicki in a prison uniform.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba7fMKflZqm/
Around the same time, Allison’s sister stopped posting pictures on her personal Instagram account using a personal hobby account instead.
Let’s be frank.
Nicki and Allison knew the stuff had hit the fan.
Nicki and Allison knew that “This Day Would Come.”
And frankly, Keith Raniere is not intelligent, rational, or ethical.
Shadow, notice the symbolic gesture being shown, by the covering of her mouth with her hand, like a small clamp? Is that a gesture of unconscious subservience, do you suppose? Or is that the gesticulation of a poseur, trying to appear contemplative? Or perhaps it is both?
Has she begun to recover herself for herself yet? That is, at least to me, one crucial question. What to do but to wait and see? Meanwhile, much love from here, right to the Shadow.
When I first saw pictures and silent video with overlay discussion reporting, it became very obvious she is manic and doesn’t make a single move or facial expression, without viewing herself through others eyes. She is always in the performance of the expected emotion.
Yes, every move she makes is with purpose.
i don’t get how from that picture of alisson it means they knew?
You have to live in Chicago to understand….
Let’s be honest, even Allison’s sister knew what was coming and didn’t post anything more about Allison. So one can assume that not only Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne knew that they were committing crimes, also the family of Allison, would probably not have been totally clueless, although her parents insisted that Allison knows what she is doing and defended her when Catherine Oxenberg approached her.
Maybe Robyn Mack on her Instagram account refrained from publishing any more photos with Allison only because the photos of Allison caused bad feedback.
Yeah, 120 years is WAY excessive. The crimes he committed in no way warrant that. This entire charade illustrates the sickness of American jurisprudence.
How much ink and media coverage has been spent on this case, with our media obsession on “cults” or the individualistic obsession with the self, “self help”, and “personal growth”.
Not wanting to insult you, but I think your obsession with this case reflects poorly on the priorities of journalism. It’s amazing how much time, resources, and effort has been spent on going after Keith. It seems that he likely did commit some of these crimes, but many of the people attacking him also took part at one time in some of these practices and many of them just ooze privilege and elitism.
But this is what we’ve got, this is the type of media culture that exists domestically inside the American empire – always obsessed with its internal issues.
Isn’t it time to move on?
The war launched by George Bush, according to the Lancet Medical Journal, likely resulted in the deaths of over a million Iraqis; the US under Trump and Obama has sent tons and tons of explosives to the Saudi dictatorship that is dropping cluster bombs on Yemeni villagers for years now; the US government is the biggest sponsor of structural adjustment programs (SAPs) that privatize and crush social protections and safety nets across the formerly colonized global south; the US government is massively funding an apartheid government in Israel that commits horrendous punishment upon the civilians in the Gaza Strip; the US has according to a recent study by the DC think tank-WOLA blocked through sanctions 14-30 billion USD from Venezuela leading to a collapse of that country’s healthcare system; the list goes on and on.
The US is the most powerful empire in world history, committing at this very moment crimes and regime change operations on every continent. We live INSIDE this place. Why not work to expose it?
Too bad Frank’s journalistic endeavors (with these 5,000 posts!) and the HBO documentary department could not spend some time shining a light on our government’s brutal policies impacting working class poor people across the 3rd world – the #1 victim of the American experiment gone bad.
BTW decades ago I remember journalists would question the FBI and other US agencies and not just take as gospel their reports.
Someone could murder an entire village in Afghanistan and get a tiny fraction of the coverage that NXIVM and Keith have received. It makes me feel sick.
He deserves”life”–whether that’s 30 years or 30,000 years is irrelevant.
He had 90 victim impact statements.120 is a year per victim, plus 30. Two years per victim, he got a break.
He bankrupted people. He destroyed lives. He had sex with minors. He lied, blackmailed, and brainwashed.
He coerced, manipulated, bent and destroyed. Some financial victims are still fighting to have their lives restored. Add this all, comes to more than 120.
But the true harm is the insidious nature of his manipulation. How do we measure extreme emotional distress? By big jury verdicts. It’s the way our system works.
Most importantly to me: his complete lack of remorse. His continued attempt to manipulate from his prison cell. His continued control over his followers, and the chance for repetition.
We won W2 by causing way much more devastation and death than needed.
But we won WW2. And destroyed a movement, as well.
Point taken.
Lurker,
I agree with you entirely. Probably 80 years would have been the most appropriate sentence, even 73.
I feel really sad that a unique humanitarian, such an incredible philantropist was hit so hideously and so subversive by the humans he’s been selflessly guiding all his life.
Keith got away with his bullshit for over twenty years. He probably had people killed for his beliefs, like Kristin Snyder and all the women close to him happened to just all die of cancer. Keith is where he’s supposed to be because Karma caught up to his lying, cheating, manipulating, and controlling ass. When you consider an eternity of Hell, 120 years is nothing.
—Isn’t it time to move on?
Before the sentencing, tidal-wave, Frank had publicly(on the Frank Report) stated the Frank Report would be moving on past the Nxivm story….. Then the sentencing date approached.
People are interested in the story again.
The issues which come up in the Nxivm criminal and justice story permeate though are court system and culture. Why not investigative and discuss every aspect of the case. The Nxivm story and treatment of said story is symptomatic of our society.
Your argument/question: When are people responsible for their decisions and lives, and when are they victims?
Why not discuss things?
Tidal wave is the perfect description. Frank did say things would move on but then the Vow became popular along with all those crazy letters of support for Clare and Keith. Them the NXIVM 5 tried to insult people’s intelligence with their bombshell or, more accurately, peanut shell conspiracy theory that they conveniently only uncovered in the days before sentencing. It’s all served to refuel this intriguing fire of insanity. I think I’m in it for the long haul 🥴. If you don’t hear from me for weeks it’s likely I am in a coma or met my untimely demise.