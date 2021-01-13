Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Tweets Support of Pardon for Nxivm Founder Keith Raniere
January 13, 2021
Scott Adams is best known as the creator of the comic strip Dilbert.
Adams also has a popular podcast, Coffee With Scott Adams, and more than 600,000 Twitter followers @ScottAdamsSays.
Frank Report readers might know that Adams interviewed Canadian actress Nicki Clyne, who continues to be a staunch Keith Raniere supporter, about her experiences in Nxivm and at the Raniere trial. You can view the Nicki Clyne interview on YouTube here.
[Chet Hardin, a former reporter for Albany Metroland broke several important Nxivm stories and was co writer of Toni Natalie’s book The Program. He had a critical blog post about Scott Adams hosting Nicki Clyne on his YouTube show. It is entitled the Culting of Dilbert
He has gotten 61 retweets, 36 quote tweets, 307 likes as of January 13 at 7:13 pm.
The replies on Twitter are mostly negative, though not all. There are also some familiar Nxivm-related names chiming in on Adams’ tweet. Here’s a sampling of what’s been tweeted so far:
Néant MOINS
@on_2nd_thougths
Feeling sympathy for cult leaders today? I wonder why. Did he also do the coffee thing where he told his followers what they should think?
Eric
@EBotells
This surprise anyone really?
Doogie Funkhouser
@doogiefunkhousr
This makes SO MUCH SENSE. Scott loves anyone with a cult following – in this case fucking literally.
Kano911
@Kano9112
You’ll have to tldr bc surface level this seems like peak Hollywood creep
Joe Thomasula
@JThomasula
WTF?! NO!
Ulick Norman Owen
@LeftWingWeeb
A wannabe cult leader defending an actual cult leader.
propagandabuster
@propagandabust1
·
… Yeah, you defending the cult sounds about right. You’re pretty big on branding
Dr. Streetlamp Le Moose
@HaroldBabcock10
If the NXIVM leader doesn’t get a pardon he might be branded a felon.
CP
@ContrarianPupil
Agree. It’s a private sex cult they can do whatever they like.
Vox Nihili
@TheNihili
·
Pretty gross even for Pillbert
Ceilidh_did
@CeilidhDid
Creepy to support a pardon for this monster. Disagree.
Draybae Another Plebian
@thedraybae
Don’t let Q Anon hear this
Redhatter/bluehater
@CarolMi20120792
I dont know anything about this. I’m still trying to find unbiased information of any type.
Beluga Monkey
@BelugaMonkey
wouldn’t be surprised if he was framed
PatD
@PatD31815759
You are sick!
Full English Breakfast
@1882UTC
Are you going to present some sort of argument for this? It’s going down like a fart in a lift.
abducteekun
@abducteekun
Sure, why not? He should pardon Ghislaine Maxwell while he’s at it too right? Just pardon all the traffickers. It’s not like forcing people to be sex slaves is a horrible crime or anything…
Redhatter/bluehater
@CarolMi20120792
Oh my god. Who do you beleive? If trump pardons him this will be a bad spew of muck from the swamp monsters lips. If he doesnt pardon an innocent man (I wonder), then hes punished unjust for 120 yrs. Why was he involved in the first place?
Capital B
@Lenabellalou
never gonna happen – let pedo joe do it
Rich
@rodman0123
Would have to agree. All things considered Trump’s Cult is 10 times creepier and has done far more damage to the country than that dude.
Ezio Moroder
@EzioMoroder
Fuckin of course you do you old viagra-stiff creep
Rich
@rodman0123
Well the more I think about it, no Scott. Supporting a pardon is WAY TOO SOON. How much have you really DUG INTO IT? Are you sure you don’t have a SOFT SPOT for PERSUADERS? Hmmm.
realPatriot
@Gamesnstuff3
Scott loves all cults. Especially sex cults. That’s what happens when you haven’t had sex in a decade. Good persuasion!
personal space invader
@prsnl_space_inv
Fuck that. Keith was about as explicitly anti-Trump as you could get
Kicko
@tenderjerq
lmao YIKES
Le choupette
@wreckoning1
Surprised to see people who agree that the news is designed to persuade us into believing an alternate reality and courts are corrupt, also deny the *possibility* that NXIVM leader could be getting railroaded.
Le choupette
Douglas C Cowdrick
@CowdrickDouglas
I despise this guy, he’s a scuzzball I think that these women were all foolish adults, and what he did was NOT a crime. If one of them stabbed him in the throat, and I was on the jury, I’d vote to acquit though. Being a piece of crap isn’t a felony, sorry folks.
Ex-Dem RINO, but always a Patriot
@CentristAllWay
Nah, this goes totally against MAGA doctrine of #SaveTheChildren Whatever political clout Trump has with his 70M voters, he will immediately lose 90% of it with this pardon.
All Scott said in this tweet is that he “supports the pardon because the prosecution looks DEEPLY suspicious if you dig into it a bit”. I agree and applaud Scott for his bravery in saying what he believes and for doing his homework!.
I’m getting the sense that because it is America people believe the prosecution does their job fairly all the time. Trust me, I was the first one to think this way, particularly being raised in a country that has a great amount of corruption I always looked up to the judicial system in America, but, the prosecution is made of people and people can make mistakes, when someone’s life is on the line the least we can do is double check.
Adams just wants to f*ck Clyne. Nothing more, nothing less.
@Anonymous
I think Nicki Clyne is beautiful, but I doubt Scott is hot on her trail, his being a newlywed and all. Have you seen Scott Adams wife? She doesn’t exactly come up short in the looks department. She’s also supposedly a pilot and accomplished musician, who studied neuroscience. In other words, not just a pretty face. Though she has the pretty face, too.
Scott Adams is a far right wing nutbar.
Things he believes includes
antifa conspiracy
QAnon will save us
the deep state
the election was stolen
that Biden should be impeached for vague reasons I can’t bother to track
birther
and so on
Indications are he is sexist, racist, and possibly a white supremist (but its more subtext so no I can’t prove this theory)
He also thinks he is very clever in his counter arguments for Trump. Likes to use moronic analogies. Its amusing. You don’t have to take my word for it, just skim his twitter feed and if really want to go down the ugly rabbit hole, read his blog where he highly relies on nonsensical comparisons.
He is so far into crazy land that if you told me he was a flat earther among others, I would believe it.
Or to put it another way, Keith looks at Scott Adams and thinks “Damn what an easy mark. A missed opportunity to use his strip to help spread my cult.”
This is the most famous support that the NXIVM five here in the comments could get. I do wonder, is Scott Adams aware that Keith was also convicted for being a pedophile. They seem to like to forget that part and I doubt they volunteer it.
I agree that Scott Adams seeks truth, EVEN if it’s unpopular! I also believe that the principle behind the truth has to do with reality. We can measure reality based on a consistency of patterns in our daily life. We can also see people’s characters based on their consistent patters, the actions they take. Scott Adams is consistent within himself, and his patters. He’s exposing the truth.
The real problem is that the majority of society doesn’t want to think, they simply don’t want to be held accountable for their own actions, nor do they want to be seek in a certain light for upholding a principle.
Finally! Another intelligent person actually looking at what really happened (and what didn’t happen) at this trial. Can’t tell you how refreshing it is to see someone stand up to the mainstream media.
I’ve been following Scott Adams for a while. He is pretty discerning. I think the Raniere haters have had free reign to say things without retribution.
It seems like Adams understands this dynamic. He has commented as such regarding President Trump. Who knows what Trump is like in real life. The only thing I’m sure of is that he isn’t the person portrayed by the media. I believe Adams is making the same case for Raniere.
I think Scott Adams is standing for what he thinks is injustice. I think he understands the media more than the average person does. The more I listen to his postcasts the more I like him. I will check out Nicki’s interview.
Scott Adams seeks truth, even if it is unpopuar, extremely unpopular – good for him! No affiliation with Keith nor NXIVM and he is willing to put his name on the line in support of this pardon and call out a correct Prosecution more concerned about winning than justice! Who’s the next credible media/influencer to support this pardon? Frank, are you ready 😉
I dunno… I think Scott Adams has some serious balls to shine a light on a very unfairly-handled trial.
Nicki lied to his face and he accepted it. She also lied a lot by omission. I was open to respecting her but that ship has sailed now. The thing is if they get even a couple of people on board, as soon as those people do a deeper dive they will find out Nicki lied. That isn’t a very good long term plan. And so DOS.
He never asked her how she was legally married to Allison but also Keith’s “partner” for 10 years. Or why she did not come to her wife’s defense. And if Allison is lying. Because she pleaded guilty. It was the weakest interview. And neither one of them are funny or charismatic enough to make up for the zero content. It was a liar and an enabler. And pretty boring. Also admissible in court!
Most people buy irony, mockery, labeling, well, hate in a word as a way to justify their internal world.
Interesting to see some people labeling Keith as monster. By doing that they justify themselves to say whatever their anger drives them.
No wonder that a justice advocate as Scott Adams receive some commentaries full of negativity.
Beyond those negative clouds there should be true justice and we all as human beings should strive and uphold actions toward this goal.
Justice system must be accountable with the citizen who pay for a good job.
Nobody, even prosecutors and judges is beyond the rules.
Any citizen has the right to justice
Once again…..
…….After reading the title of this article I know one of two things is true.
Either Scott Adams is insane or Nicki Clyne sucks a mean [redacted]. 😉
Whats the over/under for both?