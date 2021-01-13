Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Tweets Support of Pardon for Nxivm Founder Keith Raniere

Scott Adams is best known as the creator of the comic strip Dilbert.

Adams also has a popular podcast, Coffee With Scott Adams, and more than 600,000 Twitter followers @ScottAdamsSays.

Frank Report readers might know that Adams interviewed Canadian actress Nicki Clyne, who continues to be a staunch Keith Raniere supporter, about her experiences in Nxivm and at the Raniere trial. You can view the Nicki Clyne interview on YouTube here.

[Chet Hardin, a former reporter for Albany Metroland broke several important Nxivm stories and was co writer of Toni Natalie’s book The Program. He had a critical blog post about Scott Adams hosting Nicki Clyne on his YouTube show. It is entitled the Culting of Dilbert

***

As for a presidential pardon for Keith Raniere, currently serving a 120-year prison sentence, Scott Adams tweets:

“I support this pardon because the prosecution looks DEEPLY suspicious if you dig into it a bit — NXIVM leader Keith Raniere ask for PARDON from Donald Trump”

His tweet is in response to this article that appeared in The Sun on January 11, 2021, ‘FREE ME’ Nxivm sex cult boss Keith Raniere begs for PARDON from Donald Trump claiming they are both ‘victims’ of ‘fake news’.

He has gotten 61 retweets, 36 quote tweets, 307 likes as of January 13 at 7:13 pm.

The replies on Twitter are mostly negative, though not all. There are also some familiar Nxivm-related names chiming in on Adams’ tweet. Here’s a sampling of what’s been tweeted so far:

Néant MOINS @on_2nd_thougths Feeling sympathy for cult leaders today? I wonder why. Did he also do the coffee thing where he told his followers what they should think? Eric @EBotells This surprise anyone really? Doogie Funkhouser @doogiefunkhousr This makes SO MUCH SENSE. Scott loves anyone with a cult following – in this case fucking literally. Kano911 @Kano9112 You’ll have to tldr bc surface level this seems like peak Hollywood creep Joe Thomasula @JThomasula WTF?! NO! Ulick Norman Owen @LeftWingWeeb A wannabe cult leader defending an actual cult leader. propagandabuster @propagandabust1 · … Yeah, you defending the cult sounds about right. You’re pretty big on branding Dr. Streetlamp Le Moose @HaroldBabcock10 If the NXIVM leader doesn’t get a pardon he might be branded a felon. CP @ContrarianPupil Agree. It’s a private sex cult they can do whatever they like. Vox Nihili @TheNihili · Pretty gross even for Pillbert Ceilidh_did @CeilidhDid Creepy to support a pardon for this monster. Disagree. Draybae

Another Plebian @thedraybae Don’t let Q Anon hear this Redhatter/bluehater @CarolMi20120792 I dont know anything about this. I’m still trying to find unbiased information of any type. Beluga Monkey @BelugaMonkey wouldn’t be surprised if he was framed PatD @PatD31815759 You are sick! Full English Breakfast @1882UTC Are you going to present some sort of argument for this? It’s going down like a fart in a lift. abducteekun @abducteekun Sure, why not? He should pardon Ghislaine Maxwell while he’s at it too right? Just pardon all the traffickers. It’s not like forcing people to be sex slaves is a horrible crime or anything… Redhatter/bluehater @CarolMi20120792 Oh my god. Who do you beleive? If trump pardons him this will be a bad spew of muck from the swamp monsters lips. If he doesnt pardon an innocent man (I wonder), then hes punished unjust for 120 yrs. Why was he involved in the first place? Capital B @Lenabellalou never gonna happen – let pedo joe do it Rich @rodman0123 Would have to agree. All things considered Trump’s Cult is 10 times creepier and has done far more damage to the country than that dude. Ezio Moroder @EzioMoroder Fuckin of course you do you old viagra-stiff creep Rich @rodman0123 Well the more I think about it, no Scott. Supporting a pardon is WAY TOO SOON. How much have you really DUG INTO IT? Are you sure you don’t have a SOFT SPOT for PERSUADERS? Hmmm. realPatriot @Gamesnstuff3 Scott loves all cults. Especially sex cults. That’s what happens when you haven’t had sex in a decade. Good persuasion! personal space invader @prsnl_space_inv Fuck that. Keith was about as explicitly anti-Trump as you could get Kicko @tenderjerq lmao YIKES Le choupette @wreckoning1 Surprised to see people who agree that the news is designed to persuade us into believing an alternate reality and courts are corrupt, also deny the *possibility* that NXIVM leader could be getting railroaded. Le choupette Douglas C Cowdrick @CowdrickDouglas I despise this guy, he’s a scuzzball I think that these women were all foolish adults, and what he did was NOT a crime. If one of them stabbed him in the throat, and I was on the jury, I’d vote to acquit though. Being a piece of crap isn’t a felony, sorry folks. Ex-Dem RINO, but always a Patriot @CentristAllWay Nah, this goes totally against MAGA doctrine of #SaveTheChildren Whatever political clout Trump has with his 70M voters, he will immediately lose 90% of it with this pardon. Nicki Clyne @nickiclyne Adult women are not children, so, no.

