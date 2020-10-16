Meet the Nxivm-5: Eduardo Asunsolo ‘It’s Incredibly Strange’ to Communicate With Frank Report

For the introduction to the series see Meet the Nxivm-5: Suneel Chakravorty – ‘I am Not a Disciple of Keith Raniere’

Another member of the Nxivm-5, who has worked hard to support the aspirations of Keith Alan Raniere, is Eduardo Asunsolo.

According to the Make Justice Blind website, “Eduardo is a professional interpreter and voice over artist. He owns a translation business, working with the political asylum office, immigration court and federal court. He lives with his wife and son in Brooklyn, NY and they have a daughter on the way. He studied acting at the revered conservatory NAW New York with Mike Nichols, and graduated with a degree in marketing from ITESM University in México. He has been committed to wrongful conviction advocacy for the past two years and is thrilled to be bringing these initiatives to life.”

Eduardo attended the trial of Raniere.

I have written a little about him in the past. He first came to prominence on this site when he was seen dancing in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center where Keith Raniere is being held.

The dancers are expected to perform again tonight.

Here is a clip from Eduardo about the possibility of working with me in exposing prosecutorial misconduct, while at the same time being conflicted from his [and Nxivm members’ view] that I am the enemy.

Transcript of the video:

EDUARDO: I guess my most honest truth would be to tell you how I feel about this, how difficult it is that the mixed feelings that I have, in recognizing that you can actually help us. I feel it, from being analyzing the media lately, trying to partner with them, I feel you can help us, and it’s an incredible opposition with what I feel what you had done.

So, that’s where I stand, that’s how I feel, and I know it’s the third time I say it, but I reiterate also my commitment to move forward, because this is more important, but yeah – it’s incredibly strange.

***

To be clear, the working together Eduardo is talking about is for the Nxivm 5 to submit to me any evidence they have of prosecutorial misconduct in the Raniere case and for me to review it.

If I find any evidence of it, and so far I have only their word that it exists, I will publish it.

I am not condoning Keith Raniere. I am not advocating for him. I believe he is a criminal, and quite possibly his worst crimes have not been charged. But they need to be charged – if the government intends to punish him for this.

In so many ways, Keith is the very best case study of anyone I could imagine to test the truth of possible prosecutorial misconduct.

We have been adversaries for years. He is the author of my own legal troubles by, I assert, getting an abusive prosecutor to commit egregious misconduct in going after me.

Yet, if he is the victim of prosecutorial misconduct, that needs to be exposed. It won’t change his innocence or guilt.

