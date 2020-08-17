Insider Reveals More Shocking Timeline Showing Allison Mack’s Quick Absorption Into Sex-Slaver Cult

By An Insider

I’m not anti-Allison Mack, but I am anti-misinformation and anti-disinformation.

Weird that Frank feels the need to label someone “not a fan” just because they point out someone’s incorrect statement(s) and then provide additional information to back it up, especially on a blog that claims to be about “true, unfiltered, hard-hitting journalism.”

If Heidi Hutchinson wants to believe that Allison was “the fairest one of all,” obviously that’s up to her, but I don’t know what she’s basing that on, and she shouldn’t misrepresent things.

I don’t think Allison was involved with anything illegal when she first joined and her enthusiastic early participation certainly isn’t a crime, but some people on here keep trying to promote the idea that Allison only became a Kool-aid drinking member after some time.

Still, in order to believe that, people would have to ignore the statements made by those who were actually around Allison, and Allison’s own actions.

Allison earned herself an “edge” on her sash which means she earned her additional yellow rank requirements in the minimum amount of time. Sarah Edmondson didn’t even earn an edge and neither did any of the other early Vancouver -based members from what I can see on the list leaked coaches list in 2011.

For Heidi and any others questioning the accuracy of Allison’s initial NXIVM involvement, here’s some additional info.

December 2006 / January 2007

“A couple of weeks later, when Dones traveled to Nxivm’s corporate offices and training facility in Colonie, north of Albany, she was surprised to see Mack still there. One Friday night, when Raniere gathered his followers, male and female, in a nearby public gym for a weekly game of volleyball, she found Mack sitting in the bleachers, smiling contentedly at the players.”

“It was really Bouchey that put her under her spell,” says Mack’s former roommate. “I heard three years of how wonderful Barbara Bouchey was and how she was so great with business.”

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/features/how-smallvilles-allison-mack-went-actress-sex-cult-slaver-1112107

July 2007 (Just 7 months after her first meeting)

“Her fans donated more than $4,000 as a 25th birthday gift to benefit a cause of Mack’s choosing, a microfinance organization to help female entrepreneurs in Mexico. The donation was ready to go when Mack suddenly redirected the funds to World Audience Productions, a company owned by Lauren Salzman.

” https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/features/how-smallvilles-allison-mack-went-actress-sex-cult-slaver-1112107

February 27th, 2008 From Allison’s Blog

“Wow! I just had a huge recognition last week when hanging out with some of my really good friends in the freezing cold of UPSTATE New York.”

April 2008 Hosts the Second A Cappella Innovations in Albany with Clyne

After some participants took to the RARB/CASA acappella public forum to express their concerns about NXIVM’s involvement and the suspicious differences between this second Innovation weekend compared to the first in 2007, several of NXIVM’s high rank including Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman, Mark Vicente, and members Mack, Nicki Clyne, and Siobhan Hotaling, among others, joined the discussion board to defend their activities and NXIVM. Mack wrote a lengthy response, which interestingly was deleted sometime over the past year along with Vicente’s remarks and Clyne’s. Fortunately, I saved a number of them, including Mack’s.

Here’s an excerpt:

“I have to say I am pretty experienced when it comes to dealing with large groups of people in festival like settings. I too had a really weird experience this weekend, but it had nothing to do with the festival A Cappella Innovations, but more around the people at “innovations.” I know some of the things that have been posted about the weekend and NXIVM in regards to both A Cappella innovations and my company 10c came from a specific group. I had a very unfortunate interaction with this group at the party. I must say if anyone was freaked out about aggressive and “dangerous” behavior I would greatly urge them to look at their own behavior before pointing fingers at others.”

http://forums.casa.org/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=4412&start=30

Spring 2009

Mack is one of the NXIVM devotees along with Clyne, Clare, Adrian Fluffy Fernandez, and James Del Negro who, along with Raniere, participate in a late night volleyball game with journalist Chet Hardin. Hardin described the invite to participate as a “not so subtle threat.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zk_gCyV_Uo

2009 / 2010 from Reddit — I wouldn’t necessarily trust what was posted by someone on Reddit, but pictures of Mack’s mother and sister at Jness events support them being active in NXIVM to some degree

Caliblair

“Keep in mind this was over 10 years ago for me, but I was friends with her family right when this all happened. I had six year, very close friendships ended, literally overnight with an email that read “I no longer wish to speak to you, do not ever contact me again.” because this cult wanted her and her family cut off from outside influence. I watched people I had known for years change overnight.

I’m not sure the exact date Allison joined… around Fall/Winter of 2008 if I remember correctly was when her sister started talking about it to me. The summer of 2009, her sister (my friend) spent a lot of time with her which is around the time their mother joined. January of 2010 was when her sister cut all ties with me.

There was a brief moment of reprieve in 2012 where the sister and I spoke again due to the death of a mutual friend bringing us back together but after about 6 months she dropped off the radar again.

I don’t think the sister and mom are as deep in the cult as Alison but even as all of this news is coming out her mother is still defending “the good work they are doing”.

