Allison Mack Was a Willing Nxivm Participant Long Before She Started Sleeping with Raniere

The following Guest View is in reply to Heidi Hutchinson’s article Making Allison Mack a Perp Instead of a Victim was Pre-planned and the Salzmans Were the Planners.

By Not A Fan of Allison Mack’s

Heidi – Your reply has little to do with my actual response to your article. I responded to what you ACTUALLY wrote.

First – YOU wrote that Allison became the Nxivm-TARGETED femme fatale WHEN Kristin Kreuk, “flew the coop,” and “AFTER Pam Cafritz croaked and Kristin Keeffe made a daring escape with Keith and her son.”

Well, Kreuk left whenever, but Cafritz “croaked” in late 2016 and Keeffe “escaped” in 2014.

My timeline [Timeline Shows Allison Mack Anything but Hapless Victim of Nxivm] was to show that, unlike what you actually wrote, Allison was targeted/enticed/given the VIP treatment from her initial meeting in December 2006.

You may not like that the timeline shows that Mack was a willing participant from the start, long before she started sleeping with Raniere and long before she became a starving, sleep-deprived slave, but her social media, activities, and the reports of those in the cult with her or reporting on the cult show that was in fact the case.

Second – YOU wrote, “JUST as the branding story hit the newsstands ahead of the Carlos Slim Helu’s New York Times story they’d planned replete with false rumors of ‘AM,’ Allison Mack’s, initials in the brand itself.”

When the NY Times’ branding story “hit the newsstands” October 2017, Frank had been spreading what you call the, ”false rumors of ‘AM,’ Allison Mack’s, initials in the brand itself” since JUNE 2017.

The Grigoriadis New York Times Magazine piece came out May 2018, by that time Frank had been spreading the “false rumors” about the brand for nearly a year, not just on this blog but any other media he could get himself attached to, including the NY Post as late as March 2018.

Here’s what Catherine Oxenberg had to say about Allison:

“I watched the government build their case very carefully, and there was a clear line of delineation, and I think that Allison, yes she started off as a victim, but she took the reins of power and she abused other women to the point where I no longer have sympathy for her.” https://variety.com/2019/tv/features/catherine-oxenberg-escaping-the-nxivm-cult-lifetime-movie-interview-1203335275/

Could you provide some links to your claim that, “it was widely reported from the Court that Allison offered to testify against Raniere as part of her plea deal.”

Even if Allison was willing and mentally able to testify, I’m not sure the prosecution would or could use her after the things DOS slaves Nicole, Jay, and even Mark Vicente said about her in their testimony.

